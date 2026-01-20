The Future of Media Exhibition "FOMEX," one of the events of the Saudi Media Forum, enhances the path to creating a stimulating investment environment for the media sector within the Kingdom by expanding participation, intensifying partnerships, and linking new technologies to clear economic returns. The Saudi Media Forum 2026 bets that the media industry is no longer just a content arena but also a space for economy, investment, and technologies that reshape the way messages are produced and received. In this context, the "FOMEX" exhibition stands out as a practical platform that brings the market together in one place: companies, institutions, innovators, potential buyers, and partners seeking applicable solutions. This density of attendance gives the exhibition a direct role in creating a stimulating investment environment for the media sector within the Kingdom; as opportunities become closer to understandings, and understandings become closer to partnerships.

The participation numbers reflect the tangible expansion of this investment environment, as the "FOMEX 2026" edition attracts more than 250 local and international companies, an increase of nearly 66% compared to the 2025 edition, which included 150 local, regional, and international companies. This growth raises the level of competition to provide the best solutions, increases options for entities seeking to enhance their media capabilities, and gives investors indicators of a market expanding at a rapid pace.

The importance of the "FOMEX" exhibition is not limited to the number of participants but extends to the nature of the topics it brings to the forefront within the Saudi Media Forum 2026. "FOMEX" focuses on key themes including artificial intelligence in journalism and content creation, economic policies related to Saudi Vision 2030, as well as innovation in storytelling, visual production, audience experience transformations, media and entertainment economics, and investment opportunities. This mix connects technology with the economy and audience behavior, providing a comprehensive picture of where the industry is moving and where opportunities are forming.

The design of the exhibition itself acts as a map that facilitates the visitor's transition from "awareness" to "negotiation" and then to "achievement." In the exhibitors' pavilions, contributions from government institutions and local and international private companies are showcased in the fields of media, radio, and television, with a platform that gives exhibitors the opportunity to share their services and innovations with visitors. In the "Launch Area," space is allocated to showcase the latest media innovations and technologies, with an environment that helps forge strategic partnerships contributing to the development of the future media ecosystem. The "FOMEX Theater" represents the main area that provides comprehensive insights through discussion sessions, dialogues, and workshops with the presence of local and international speakers, along with space for signing cooperation agreements and partnerships.

Within this scene, the impact of "FOMEX 2026" on investment emerges as a logical outcome rather than a slogan: an increase in participating companies means more solutions on display, more contracting possibilities, and faster pathways to building business relationships. With the support of the Saudi Media Forum 2026 for media exchange and cooperation, capacity building, stimulating innovation, and building bridges of communication locally and globally; the "FOMEX Exhibition" becomes a pivotal part of transforming ambition into opportunities. In this way, the contribution of the "FOMEX" exhibition to creating a stimulating investment environment for the media sector within the Kingdom is embodied, supporting economic opportunities and innovation in this field, as it serves as a space where technologies, decisions, and partnerships meet under one roof.