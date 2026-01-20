يعزز معرض مستقبل الإعلام «فومكس»، أحد فعاليات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، مسار خلق بيئة استثمارية محفزة للقطاع الإعلامي داخل المملكة عبر توسيع المشاركة، وتكثيف الشراكات، وربط التقنيات الجديدة بعوائد اقتصادية واضحة، إذ يراهن المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 على أن صناعة الإعلام لم تعد ساحة محتوى فقط، وإنما أيضاً مساحة اقتصاد واستثمار وتقنيات تُعيد تشكيل طريقة إنتاج الرسائل وتلقيها، وفي إطار هذا الحدث، يبرز معرض «فومكس» منصةً عمليةً تجمع السوق في مكان واحد: شركات، ومؤسسات، ومبتكرون، ومشترون محتملون، وشركاء يبحثون عن حلول قابلة للتطبيق، وهذه الكثافة في الحضور تمنح المعرض دوراً مباشراً في خلق بيئة استثمارية محفزة للقطاع الإعلامي داخل المملكة؛ لأن الفرص تصبح أقرب إلى التفاهمات، والتفاهمات تصبح أقرب إلى شراكات.

وتعكس أرقام المشاركة اتساع هذه البيئة الاستثمارية بشكل ملموس، فنسخة «فومكس 2026» تستقطب أكثر من 250 شركة محلية وعالمية، بزيادة تقارب 66% مقارنة بنسخة 2025، التي شارك فيها 150 شركة محلية وإقليمية ودولية، وهذا النمو يرفع مستوى التنافس على تقديم أفضل الحلول، ويزيد خيارات الجهات الباحثة عن تطوير قدراتها الإعلامية، ويمنح المستثمرين مؤشرات على سوق تتوسع بخطوات سريعة.

ولا تقتصر أهمية معرض «فومكس» على العدد، ولكن تمتد إلى طبيعة الملفات، التي يضعها في الواجهة ضمن المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026، إذ يركز «فومكس» على محاور رئيسة تشمل الذكاء الاصطناعي في الصحافة وصناعة المحتوى، والسياسات الاقتصادية المرتبطة برؤية المملكة 2030، إضافة إلى الابتكار في السرد القصصي والإنتاج البصري وتحولات تجربة الجمهور، واقتصاد الإعلام والترفيه وفرص الاستثمار، وهذا المزيج يربط التقنية بالاقتصاد وبسلوك الجمهور، ويقدم صورة متكاملة عن أين تتحرك الصناعة، وأين تتشكل الفرص؟

ويعمل تصميم المعرض نفسه كخريطة تُسهل انتقال الزائر من «التعرّف» إلى «التفاوض» ثم إلى «الإنجاز»، ففي أجنحة العارضين تُعرض مساهمات المؤسسات الحكومية والشركات الخاصة المحلية والدولية ومنتجاتها في مجالات الإعلام والراديو والتلفزيون، مع منصة تمنح العارضين فرصة مشاركة خدماتهم وابتكاراتهم مع الزوار، وفي «منطقة الإطلاق» تُخصص مساحة لعرض أحدث الابتكارات والتقنيات الإعلامية، مع بيئة تساعد على إبرام شراكات استراتيجية تسهم في تطوير منظومة الإعلام المستقبلية، أما «مسرح فومكس» فيمثل المنطقة الرئيسية، التي تقدم رؤى شاملة عبر جلسات النقاش والحوار وورش العمل بحضور متحدثين محليين ودوليين، مع مساحة تتيح توقيع اتفاقيات التعاون والشراكات.

وضمن هذا المشهد، يظهر أثر «فومكس 2026» على الاستثمار بوصفه نتيجة منطقية لا شعاراً: زيادة الشركات المشاركة تعني مزيداً من الحلول المعروضة، ومزيداً من إمكانات التعاقد، ومسارات أسرع لبناء علاقات عمل، ومع دعم المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 للتبادل والتعاون الإعلامي وتنمية القدرات وتحفيز الابتكار وبناء جسور تواصل محلياً وعالمياً؛ يصبح «معرض فومكس» جزءاً محورياً من تحويل الطموح إلى فرص، وبهذه الصيغة، يتجسد إسهام معرض «فومكس» في خلق بيئة استثمارية محفزة للقطاع الإعلامي داخل المملكة، ويدعم الفرص الاقتصادية والابتكار في هذا المجال، بوصفه مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنيات والقرارات والشراكات تحت سقف واحد.