يعزز معرض مستقبل الإعلام «فومكس»، أحد فعاليات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، مسار خلق بيئة استثمارية محفزة للقطاع الإعلامي داخل المملكة عبر توسيع المشاركة، وتكثيف الشراكات، وربط التقنيات الجديدة بعوائد اقتصادية واضحة، إذ يراهن المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 على أن صناعة الإعلام لم تعد ساحة محتوى فقط، وإنما أيضاً مساحة اقتصاد واستثمار وتقنيات تُعيد تشكيل طريقة إنتاج الرسائل وتلقيها، وفي إطار هذا الحدث، يبرز معرض «فومكس» منصةً عمليةً تجمع السوق في مكان واحد: شركات، ومؤسسات، ومبتكرون، ومشترون محتملون، وشركاء يبحثون عن حلول قابلة للتطبيق، وهذه الكثافة في الحضور تمنح المعرض دوراً مباشراً في خلق بيئة استثمارية محفزة للقطاع الإعلامي داخل المملكة؛ لأن الفرص تصبح أقرب إلى التفاهمات، والتفاهمات تصبح أقرب إلى شراكات.
وتعكس أرقام المشاركة اتساع هذه البيئة الاستثمارية بشكل ملموس، فنسخة «فومكس 2026» تستقطب أكثر من 250 شركة محلية وعالمية، بزيادة تقارب 66% مقارنة بنسخة 2025، التي شارك فيها 150 شركة محلية وإقليمية ودولية، وهذا النمو يرفع مستوى التنافس على تقديم أفضل الحلول، ويزيد خيارات الجهات الباحثة عن تطوير قدراتها الإعلامية، ويمنح المستثمرين مؤشرات على سوق تتوسع بخطوات سريعة.
ولا تقتصر أهمية معرض «فومكس» على العدد، ولكن تمتد إلى طبيعة الملفات، التي يضعها في الواجهة ضمن المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026، إذ يركز «فومكس» على محاور رئيسة تشمل الذكاء الاصطناعي في الصحافة وصناعة المحتوى، والسياسات الاقتصادية المرتبطة برؤية المملكة 2030، إضافة إلى الابتكار في السرد القصصي والإنتاج البصري وتحولات تجربة الجمهور، واقتصاد الإعلام والترفيه وفرص الاستثمار، وهذا المزيج يربط التقنية بالاقتصاد وبسلوك الجمهور، ويقدم صورة متكاملة عن أين تتحرك الصناعة، وأين تتشكل الفرص؟
ويعمل تصميم المعرض نفسه كخريطة تُسهل انتقال الزائر من «التعرّف» إلى «التفاوض» ثم إلى «الإنجاز»، ففي أجنحة العارضين تُعرض مساهمات المؤسسات الحكومية والشركات الخاصة المحلية والدولية ومنتجاتها في مجالات الإعلام والراديو والتلفزيون، مع منصة تمنح العارضين فرصة مشاركة خدماتهم وابتكاراتهم مع الزوار، وفي «منطقة الإطلاق» تُخصص مساحة لعرض أحدث الابتكارات والتقنيات الإعلامية، مع بيئة تساعد على إبرام شراكات استراتيجية تسهم في تطوير منظومة الإعلام المستقبلية، أما «مسرح فومكس» فيمثل المنطقة الرئيسية، التي تقدم رؤى شاملة عبر جلسات النقاش والحوار وورش العمل بحضور متحدثين محليين ودوليين، مع مساحة تتيح توقيع اتفاقيات التعاون والشراكات.
وضمن هذا المشهد، يظهر أثر «فومكس 2026» على الاستثمار بوصفه نتيجة منطقية لا شعاراً: زيادة الشركات المشاركة تعني مزيداً من الحلول المعروضة، ومزيداً من إمكانات التعاقد، ومسارات أسرع لبناء علاقات عمل، ومع دعم المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 للتبادل والتعاون الإعلامي وتنمية القدرات وتحفيز الابتكار وبناء جسور تواصل محلياً وعالمياً؛ يصبح «معرض فومكس» جزءاً محورياً من تحويل الطموح إلى فرص، وبهذه الصيغة، يتجسد إسهام معرض «فومكس» في خلق بيئة استثمارية محفزة للقطاع الإعلامي داخل المملكة، ويدعم الفرص الاقتصادية والابتكار في هذا المجال، بوصفه مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنيات والقرارات والشراكات تحت سقف واحد.
The Future of Media Exhibition "FOMEX," one of the events of the Saudi Media Forum, enhances the path to creating a stimulating investment environment for the media sector within the Kingdom by expanding participation, intensifying partnerships, and linking new technologies to clear economic returns. The Saudi Media Forum 2026 bets that the media industry is no longer just a content arena but also a space for economy, investment, and technologies that reshape the way messages are produced and received. In this context, the "FOMEX" exhibition stands out as a practical platform that brings the market together in one place: companies, institutions, innovators, potential buyers, and partners seeking applicable solutions. This density of attendance gives the exhibition a direct role in creating a stimulating investment environment for the media sector within the Kingdom; as opportunities become closer to understandings, and understandings become closer to partnerships.
The participation numbers reflect the tangible expansion of this investment environment, as the "FOMEX 2026" edition attracts more than 250 local and international companies, an increase of nearly 66% compared to the 2025 edition, which included 150 local, regional, and international companies. This growth raises the level of competition to provide the best solutions, increases options for entities seeking to enhance their media capabilities, and gives investors indicators of a market expanding at a rapid pace.
The importance of the "FOMEX" exhibition is not limited to the number of participants but extends to the nature of the topics it brings to the forefront within the Saudi Media Forum 2026. "FOMEX" focuses on key themes including artificial intelligence in journalism and content creation, economic policies related to Saudi Vision 2030, as well as innovation in storytelling, visual production, audience experience transformations, media and entertainment economics, and investment opportunities. This mix connects technology with the economy and audience behavior, providing a comprehensive picture of where the industry is moving and where opportunities are forming.
The design of the exhibition itself acts as a map that facilitates the visitor's transition from "awareness" to "negotiation" and then to "achievement." In the exhibitors' pavilions, contributions from government institutions and local and international private companies are showcased in the fields of media, radio, and television, with a platform that gives exhibitors the opportunity to share their services and innovations with visitors. In the "Launch Area," space is allocated to showcase the latest media innovations and technologies, with an environment that helps forge strategic partnerships contributing to the development of the future media ecosystem. The "FOMEX Theater" represents the main area that provides comprehensive insights through discussion sessions, dialogues, and workshops with the presence of local and international speakers, along with space for signing cooperation agreements and partnerships.
Within this scene, the impact of "FOMEX 2026" on investment emerges as a logical outcome rather than a slogan: an increase in participating companies means more solutions on display, more contracting possibilities, and faster pathways to building business relationships. With the support of the Saudi Media Forum 2026 for media exchange and cooperation, capacity building, stimulating innovation, and building bridges of communication locally and globally; the "FOMEX Exhibition" becomes a pivotal part of transforming ambition into opportunities. In this way, the contribution of the "FOMEX" exhibition to creating a stimulating investment environment for the media sector within the Kingdom is embodied, supporting economic opportunities and innovation in this field, as it serves as a space where technologies, decisions, and partnerships meet under one roof.