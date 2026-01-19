أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تطبيق رسوم على أوروبا بسبب غرينلاند. وقال في تصريحات إلى «NBC»: «سأفعل ذلك بنسبة 100%».

وأشار ترمب إلى أنه على أوروبا التركيز على أوكرانيا وليس غرينلاند. وحول إمكانية السيطرة على غرينلاند بالقوة، أضاف: «لا تعليق».


من جهته، أكد متحدث باسم المفوضية الأوروبية اليوم أنه قبل قمة الخميس تتواصل مشاورات مكثفة بين قادة الدول الأوروبية، إضافة إلى التواصل مع الولايات المتحدة على جميع المستويات.


كيفية الرد


ومن المقرر أن يلتقي قادة دول الاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل الخميس القادم؛ لمناقشة كيفية الرد على تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بفرض رسوم إضافية بنسبة 10% على السلع المستوردة من عدة دول أوروبية حليفة ابتداء من الأول من فبراير القادم.


يذكر أن كلاً من الدنمارك وفنلندا وفرنسا وألمانيا وهولندا والنرويج والسويد والمملكة المتحدة أرسلت عدداً صغيراً من الجنود في مهمة استطلاع إلى غرينلاند، في دلالة على التضامن مع الدنمارك، التي تقاوم طموحات ترمب بالاستحواذ على الجزيرة القطبية التي تسيطر عليها منذ نحو 300 عام.