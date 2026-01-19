U.S. President Donald Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on Europe due to Greenland. He stated in remarks to "NBC": "I will do it 100%."

Trump indicated that Europe should focus on Ukraine, not Greenland. Regarding the possibility of taking control of Greenland by force, he added: "No comment."



For its part, a spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed today that ahead of Thursday's summit, intensive consultations are ongoing among European leaders, in addition to communication with the United States at all levels.



How to Respond



EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels next Thursday to discuss how to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose an additional 10% tariff on imported goods from several allied European countries starting February 1.



It is worth noting that Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have sent a small number of troops on a reconnaissance mission to Greenland, in a show of solidarity with Denmark, which has resisted Trump's ambitions to acquire the Arctic island that it has controlled for nearly 300 years.