The average price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.61 for buying and 12.65 for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, the price is 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 12.61 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it is 12.59 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it is 12.30 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.55 EGP for buying.



12.64 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it is 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.59 for buying and 12.62 for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the price was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.57 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 12.36 EGP for buying and 12.70 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.61 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.