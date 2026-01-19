سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.61 للشراء، 12.65 للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.58 جنيه للشراء، 12.65 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.61 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.59 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.30 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.55 جنيه للشراء.


12.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، 12.59 للشراء، 12.62 للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.58 جنيه للشراء، 12.62 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.57 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.36 جنيه للشراء، و12.70 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.52 جنيه للشراء، و12.61 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.