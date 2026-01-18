استرد الدولار الأمريكي جزءاً من عافيته ليسجل ارتفاعات طفيفة مقابل الجنيه المصري في تعاملات اليوم، وذلك بعد موجة طويلة من الخسائر.
ووفق الإحصاء الذي أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنك قناة السويس عند مستوى 47.34 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.44 جنيه للبيع.
أقل سعر
وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار في بنك الكويت الوطني عند مستوى 47.21 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.31 جنيه للبيع.
ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار مستوى 47.22 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.36 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سجل سعر صرف الدولار مستوى 47.30 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.40 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنوك المصري لتنمية الصادرات والأهلي الكويتي و«إتش إس بي سي» سجل سعر صرف الدولار 47.26 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.36 جنيه للبيع.
أداء قوي
وفي بنك مصر وبنك قطر الوطني، بلغ سعر صرف الدولار مستوى 47.25 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.35 جنيه للبيع.
وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، وبفضل القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي، من المتوقع على نطاق واسع أن يعزز الجنيه مكاسبه أكثر في عام 2026، مع انتقال البلاد من دوامة خفض قيمة العملة إلى «دورة إيجابية» من التحسن والنمو.
The US dollar has regained some of its strength, recording slight increases against the Egyptian pound in today's transactions, following a long wave of losses.
According to the statistics prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar at Suez Canal Bank was 47.34 pounds for buying and 47.44 pounds for selling.
Lowest Price
The lowest exchange rate for the dollar was at the National Bank of Kuwait, at 47.21 pounds for buying and 47.31 pounds for selling.
At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate for the dollar was recorded at 47.22 pounds for buying and 47.36 pounds for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate for the dollar was 47.30 pounds for buying and 47.40 pounds for selling, while at the Export Development Bank of Egypt, the Kuwaiti National Bank, and HSBC, the exchange rate for the dollar was 47.26 pounds for buying and 47.36 pounds for selling.
Strong Performance
At Banque Misr and Qatar National Bank, the exchange rate for the dollar reached 47.25 pounds for buying and 47.35 pounds for selling.
The Egyptian pound had concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year. Thanks to the record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector, it is widely expected that the pound will further enhance its gains in 2026, as the country transitions from a cycle of currency devaluation to a "positive cycle" of improvement and growth.