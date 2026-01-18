The US dollar has regained some of its strength, recording slight increases against the Egyptian pound in today's transactions, following a long wave of losses.



According to the statistics prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar at Suez Canal Bank was 47.34 pounds for buying and 47.44 pounds for selling.



Lowest Price



The lowest exchange rate for the dollar was at the National Bank of Kuwait, at 47.21 pounds for buying and 47.31 pounds for selling.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate for the dollar was recorded at 47.22 pounds for buying and 47.36 pounds for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate for the dollar was 47.30 pounds for buying and 47.40 pounds for selling, while at the Export Development Bank of Egypt, the Kuwaiti National Bank, and HSBC, the exchange rate for the dollar was 47.26 pounds for buying and 47.36 pounds for selling.



Strong Performance



At Banque Misr and Qatar National Bank, the exchange rate for the dollar reached 47.25 pounds for buying and 47.35 pounds for selling.



The Egyptian pound had concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year. Thanks to the record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector, it is widely expected that the pound will further enhance its gains in 2026, as the country transitions from a cycle of currency devaluation to a "positive cycle" of improvement and growth.