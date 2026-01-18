استرد الدولار الأمريكي جزءاً من عافيته ليسجل ارتفاعات طفيفة مقابل الجنيه المصري في تعاملات اليوم، وذلك بعد موجة طويلة من الخسائر.


ووفق الإحصاء الذي أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنك قناة السويس عند مستوى 47.34 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.44 جنيه للبيع.


أقل سعر


وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار في بنك الكويت الوطني عند مستوى 47.21 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.31 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار مستوى 47.22 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.36 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سجل سعر صرف الدولار مستوى 47.30 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.40 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنوك المصري لتنمية الصادرات والأهلي الكويتي و«إتش إس بي سي» سجل سعر صرف الدولار 47.26 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.36 جنيه للبيع.


أداء قوي


وفي بنك مصر وبنك قطر الوطني، بلغ سعر صرف الدولار مستوى 47.25 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.35 جنيه للبيع.


وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، وبفضل القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي، من المتوقع على نطاق واسع أن يعزز الجنيه مكاسبه أكثر في عام 2026، مع انتقال البلاد من دوامة خفض قيمة العملة إلى «دورة إيجابية» من التحسن والنمو.