كشفت وزارة التجارة لـ«عكاظ» أن قطاع التجارة الإلكترونية سجّل نمواً ملحوظاً في السعودية، إذ ارتفع عدد السجلات التجارية الممارسة للنشاط بنسبة 9% بنهاية الربع الرابع من عام 2025، ليبلغ 43,854 سجلاً تجارياً.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن بيانات مجلس التجارة الإلكترونية أظهرت أن القطاع حقق معدل نمو سنوي مركب بلغ 15% خلال الفترة من 2020 إلى 2025، كما ارتفع عدد مستخدمي المنصات الإلكترونية بنسبة 42% بين عامي 2019 و2024.


ولفتت إلى أن التوقعات تشير إلى وصول إيرادات التجارة الإلكترونية إلى 260 مليار ريال بحلول عام 2030.

أفضل اقتصاد


من جهته أرجع رئيس اللجنة الوطنية للشركات الإستراتيجية الاقتصادية باتحاد الغرف السعودية الدكتور فواز العليمي الزيادة في نمو السجلات التجارية نتيجة تقدم المملكة عدة مراكز في التجارة الإلكترونية عالمياً، إذ صُنفت الـ25 عالمياً في نضج التجارة الإلكترونية للعام الماضي، والـ5 عالمياً كأفضل اقتصاد نامٍ فيها، كما تقدمت للمرتبة الـ25 كأكبر سوق عالمية، مدفوعة بالنمو السكاني، والتحول الرقمي، والاستثمارات الضخمة في البنية التحتية، ما يعكس تحولاً قوياً نحو الاقتصاد الرقمي، وهذا نتيجة لتقدم السعودية على مؤشر التنافسية للمرتبة الـ16 عالمياً، والمرتبة الرابعة عالمياً في مؤشر الخدمات الإلكترونية والأولى إقليمياً.

استثمارات ضخمة


وقال العليمي: «جاء هذا التقدم للسعودية نتيجة تواجد نسبة عالية من السكان في المدن مع دخل متزايد، وتدفق الاستثمارات الضخمة التي فاقت 400% خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية؛ بسبب الدعم الحكومي لتطوير التشريعات والخدمات الرقمية، مع أتمتة الخدمات الحكومية والشركات وتطبيق معايير الحوكمة، الذي أدى بدوره لزيادة عدد مستخدمي التجارة الإلكترونية بشكل كبير وزيادة متوسط قيمة المشتريات».


ونوه إلى أن تحول المستثمر إلى شراء منتجاته عبر الوسائل الإلكترونية ساهم في ارتفاع قيمة التجارة الإلكترونية لتصبح المملكة لاعباً رئيسياً في التجارة الإلكترونية على مستوى العالم، خصوصاً ضمن الاقتصادات الناشئة.