The Ministry of Commerce revealed to "Okaz" that the e-commerce sector has recorded significant growth in Saudi Arabia, with the number of commercial registrations engaged in the activity increasing by 9% by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching 43,854 commercial registrations.



The ministry clarified that data from the E-Commerce Council showed that the sector achieved a compound annual growth rate of 15% during the period from 2020 to 2025, and the number of users of electronic platforms increased by 42% between 2019 and 2024.



It pointed out that forecasts indicate that e-commerce revenues will reach 260 billion riyals by 2030.



Best Economy



For his part, Dr. Fawaz Al-Aleemi, Chairman of the National Committee for Strategic Economic Companies at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, attributed the increase in commercial registrations to the Kingdom's advancement several positions in global e-commerce, as it was ranked 25th globally in e-commerce maturity last year, and 5th globally as the best emerging economy in this field. It also advanced to the 25th position as the largest global market, driven by population growth, digital transformation, and massive investments in infrastructure, reflecting a strong shift towards the digital economy. This is a result of Saudi Arabia's advancement in the competitiveness index to the 16th position globally and the 4th position globally in the e-services index, and first regionally.



Massive Investments



Al-Aleemi stated: "This progress for Saudi Arabia is due to the high percentage of the population in cities with increasing income, and the influx of massive investments that exceeded 400% over the past five years, due to government support for developing legislation and digital services, along with the automation of government and corporate services and the application of governance standards, which in turn led to a significant increase in the number of e-commerce users and an increase in the average value of purchases."



He noted that the shift of investors to purchase their products through electronic means contributed to the rise in e-commerce value, making the Kingdom a key player in e-commerce globally, especially among emerging economies.