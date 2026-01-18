كشفت وزارة التجارة لـ«عكاظ» أن قطاع التجارة الإلكترونية سجّل نمواً ملحوظاً في السعودية، إذ ارتفع عدد السجلات التجارية الممارسة للنشاط بنسبة 9% بنهاية الربع الرابع من عام 2025، ليبلغ 43,854 سجلاً تجارياً.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن بيانات مجلس التجارة الإلكترونية أظهرت أن القطاع حقق معدل نمو سنوي مركب بلغ 15% خلال الفترة من 2020 إلى 2025، كما ارتفع عدد مستخدمي المنصات الإلكترونية بنسبة 42% بين عامي 2019 و2024.
ولفتت إلى أن التوقعات تشير إلى وصول إيرادات التجارة الإلكترونية إلى 260 مليار ريال بحلول عام 2030.
أفضل اقتصاد
من جهته أرجع رئيس اللجنة الوطنية للشركات الإستراتيجية الاقتصادية باتحاد الغرف السعودية الدكتور فواز العليمي الزيادة في نمو السجلات التجارية نتيجة تقدم المملكة عدة مراكز في التجارة الإلكترونية عالمياً، إذ صُنفت الـ25 عالمياً في نضج التجارة الإلكترونية للعام الماضي، والـ5 عالمياً كأفضل اقتصاد نامٍ فيها، كما تقدمت للمرتبة الـ25 كأكبر سوق عالمية، مدفوعة بالنمو السكاني، والتحول الرقمي، والاستثمارات الضخمة في البنية التحتية، ما يعكس تحولاً قوياً نحو الاقتصاد الرقمي، وهذا نتيجة لتقدم السعودية على مؤشر التنافسية للمرتبة الـ16 عالمياً، والمرتبة الرابعة عالمياً في مؤشر الخدمات الإلكترونية والأولى إقليمياً.
استثمارات ضخمة
وقال العليمي: «جاء هذا التقدم للسعودية نتيجة تواجد نسبة عالية من السكان في المدن مع دخل متزايد، وتدفق الاستثمارات الضخمة التي فاقت 400% خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية؛ بسبب الدعم الحكومي لتطوير التشريعات والخدمات الرقمية، مع أتمتة الخدمات الحكومية والشركات وتطبيق معايير الحوكمة، الذي أدى بدوره لزيادة عدد مستخدمي التجارة الإلكترونية بشكل كبير وزيادة متوسط قيمة المشتريات».
ونوه إلى أن تحول المستثمر إلى شراء منتجاته عبر الوسائل الإلكترونية ساهم في ارتفاع قيمة التجارة الإلكترونية لتصبح المملكة لاعباً رئيسياً في التجارة الإلكترونية على مستوى العالم، خصوصاً ضمن الاقتصادات الناشئة.
The Ministry of Commerce revealed to "Okaz" that the e-commerce sector has recorded significant growth in Saudi Arabia, with the number of commercial registrations engaged in the activity increasing by 9% by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching 43,854 commercial registrations.
The ministry clarified that data from the E-Commerce Council showed that the sector achieved a compound annual growth rate of 15% during the period from 2020 to 2025, and the number of users of electronic platforms increased by 42% between 2019 and 2024.
It pointed out that forecasts indicate that e-commerce revenues will reach 260 billion riyals by 2030.
Best Economy
For his part, Dr. Fawaz Al-Aleemi, Chairman of the National Committee for Strategic Economic Companies at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, attributed the increase in commercial registrations to the Kingdom's advancement several positions in global e-commerce, as it was ranked 25th globally in e-commerce maturity last year, and 5th globally as the best emerging economy in this field. It also advanced to the 25th position as the largest global market, driven by population growth, digital transformation, and massive investments in infrastructure, reflecting a strong shift towards the digital economy. This is a result of Saudi Arabia's advancement in the competitiveness index to the 16th position globally and the 4th position globally in the e-services index, and first regionally.
Massive Investments
Al-Aleemi stated: "This progress for Saudi Arabia is due to the high percentage of the population in cities with increasing income, and the influx of massive investments that exceeded 400% over the past five years, due to government support for developing legislation and digital services, along with the automation of government and corporate services and the application of governance standards, which in turn led to a significant increase in the number of e-commerce users and an increase in the average value of purchases."
He noted that the shift of investors to purchase their products through electronic means contributed to the rise in e-commerce value, making the Kingdom a key player in e-commerce globally, especially among emerging economies.