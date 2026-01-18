في خطوة تُجسّد طموحًا وطنيًا ورؤية إستراتيجية واعية، أبرمت مؤسسة باذل الخيرية -الذراع الخيري لشركة أسس العقار- اتفاقية تعاون ريادية مع مؤسسة نسك الإنسانية، بقيمة 50 مليون ريال، وذلك في إطار دعم وتمكين خدمات ضيوف الرحمن، ورفع جودة البرامج والمبادرات الموجهة للحرمين الشريفين، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وتهدف هذه الشراكة النوعية إلى تطوير مجموعة متكاملة من البرامج والمبادرات الموجهة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، تُسهم في تعزيز كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة، وتحقيق أثر مستدام يرتقي بتجربة المستفيدين، من خلال تكامل الأدوار وتوظيف الموارد والخبرات بين الجهتين.

وجرى توقيع الاتفاقية برعاية وزير الحج والعمرة، وبحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة نسك الإنسانية الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، إلى جانب رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة باذل الخيرية عبد الله بن ماجد الماجد، وعضو مجلس الأمناء خالد الماجد، وذلك تتويجًا لمشاركة مؤسسة باذل الخيرية في ملتقى القطاع غير الربحي، وترسيخًا لشراكة وطنية تفتح آفاقًا جديدة للتعاون والتكامل المؤسسي.

وتُسخّر مؤسسة باذل الخيرية، عبر هذه الاتفاقية، إمكاناتها وخبراتها بالشراكة مع مؤسسة نسك الإنسانية، لإطلاق برامج مبتكرة ومبادرات إستراتيجية تُسهم في رفع كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وتحقيق أثر تنموي مستدام، في خطوة تؤكد رسالتها الراسخة في تمكين القطاع غير الربحي وبناء شراكات تصنع الفرق.

وأكد الطرفان أن هذه الاتفاقية تمثل نموذجًا للتكامل المؤسسي في القطاع غير الربحي، وتسهم في تحقيق أثر ملموس ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة المبادرات وكفاءة تنفيذها، بما يخدم ضيوف الرحمن ويرتقي بتجربتهم.