In a step that embodies a national ambition and a conscious strategic vision, the Badhil Charity Foundation - the charitable arm of Asas Real Estate - has signed a pioneering cooperation agreement with the Nusk Humanitarian Foundation, valued at 50 million riyals, as part of supporting and empowering services for the guests of الرحمن, and enhancing the quality of programs and initiatives directed towards the Two Holy Mosques, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

This qualitative partnership aims to develop an integrated set of programs and initiatives aimed at serving the guests of الرحمن, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of the services provided, and achieving a sustainable impact that elevates the experience of beneficiaries, through the integration of roles and the employment of resources and expertise between the two parties.

The agreement was signed under the patronage of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nusk Humanitarian Foundation, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, alongside the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Badhil Charity Foundation, Abdullah bin Majid Al-Majid, and Board Member Khalid Al-Majid, as a culmination of the Badhil Charity Foundation's participation in the Non-Profit Sector Forum, and to solidify a national partnership that opens new horizons for cooperation and institutional integration.

Through this agreement, the Badhil Charity Foundation harnesses its capabilities and expertise in partnership with the Nusk Humanitarian Foundation to launch innovative programs and strategic initiatives that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the services provided to the guests of الرحمن, and achieving a sustainable developmental impact, in a step that reaffirms its steadfast message in empowering the non-profit sector and building partnerships that make a difference.

Both parties confirmed that this agreement represents a model for institutional integration in the non-profit sector and contributes to achieving a tangible impact that positively reflects on the quality of initiatives and the efficiency of their implementation, serving the guests of الرحمن and enhancing their experience.