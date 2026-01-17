تراجعت أسعار الفضة بأكثر من 7% خلال جلسة واحدة في آخر تداول لها، بعد أن لامست مستوى قياسياً بلغ 93.75 دولار للأوقية.
ويأتي هذا التراجع عقب إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التريث في فرض رسوم جمركية على المعادن الحرجة، وفي مقدمتها الفضة والقصدير، في تحول لافت عن لهجته السابقة الداعمة للرسوم الفورية، وفقاً لتقرير صادر عن وكالة «بلومبيرغ».
اتفاقيات ثنائية
وبحسب التقرير، فضّل البيت الأبيض التوجه نحو الاتفاقيات الثنائية مع الشركاء التجاريين، مع طرح خيار وضع حد أدنى للأسعار بدلاً من فرض ضرائب مباشرة، في خطوة تهدف إلى ضمان استقرار سلاسل الإمداد الحيوية للصناعات الدفاعية والأمنية.
وأدى هذا التغيير المفاجئ في السياسة التجارية إلى موجة جني أرباح واسعة، خاصة بعد ارتفاع أسعار الفضة بنحو 20% خلال 4 جلسات فقط، وتسجيلها مكاسب سنوية تجاوزت 150% خلال عام 2025.
ترقب وحذر
ويرى محللون أن التراجع الحالي يعكس ضغوطاً تقنية ناتجة عن عمليات تغطية المراكز المكشوفة ومتطلبات الهامش، أكثر من كونه مؤشراً على ضعف في أساسيات السوق أو تراجع في الطلب الفعلي.
ورغم الهبوط الأخير، لا تزال التوقعات متوسطة المدى لأسعار الفضة إيجابية، مدعومة بعجز هيكلي في المعروض وارتفاع الطلب الصناعي، لا سيما من قطاع الطاقة الشمسية.
وأكد التقرير أن خيار فرض الرسوم الجمركية لا يزال مطروحاً في حال تعثرت المفاوضات التجارية، ما يبقي الأسواق في حالة ترقب وحذر خلال الفترة القادمة.
Silver prices fell by more than 7% in a single session during its last trading, after touching a record level of $93.75 per ounce.
This decline comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a pause in imposing tariffs on critical metals, including silver and tin, in a notable shift from his previous pro-tariff stance, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Bi-lateral Agreements
According to the report, the White House preferred to move towards bi-lateral agreements with trading partners, proposing a minimum price option instead of imposing direct taxes, in a step aimed at ensuring the stability of vital supply chains for defense and security industries.
This sudden change in trade policy led to a broad wave of profit-taking, especially after silver prices rose by about 20% in just 4 sessions, recording annual gains exceeding 150% during the year 2025.
Watchfulness and Caution
Analysts believe that the current decline reflects technical pressures resulting from short covering and margin requirements, rather than indicating weakness in market fundamentals or a decrease in actual demand.
Despite the recent drop, medium-term forecasts for silver prices remain positive, supported by a structural supply deficit and rising industrial demand, particularly from the solar energy sector.
The report confirmed that the option of imposing tariffs is still on the table if trade negotiations falter, keeping the markets in a state of watchfulness and caution in the upcoming period.