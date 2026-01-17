Silver prices fell by more than 7% in a single session during its last trading, after touching a record level of $93.75 per ounce.



This decline comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a pause in imposing tariffs on critical metals, including silver and tin, in a notable shift from his previous pro-tariff stance, according to a report by Bloomberg.



Bi-lateral Agreements



According to the report, the White House preferred to move towards bi-lateral agreements with trading partners, proposing a minimum price option instead of imposing direct taxes, in a step aimed at ensuring the stability of vital supply chains for defense and security industries.



This sudden change in trade policy led to a broad wave of profit-taking, especially after silver prices rose by about 20% in just 4 sessions, recording annual gains exceeding 150% during the year 2025.



Watchfulness and Caution



Analysts believe that the current decline reflects technical pressures resulting from short covering and margin requirements, rather than indicating weakness in market fundamentals or a decrease in actual demand.



Despite the recent drop, medium-term forecasts for silver prices remain positive, supported by a structural supply deficit and rising industrial demand, particularly from the solar energy sector.



The report confirmed that the option of imposing tariffs is still on the table if trade negotiations falter, keeping the markets in a state of watchfulness and caution in the upcoming period.