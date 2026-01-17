تراجعت أسعار الفضة بأكثر من 7% خلال جلسة واحدة في آخر تداول لها، بعد أن لامست مستوى قياسياً بلغ 93.75 دولار للأوقية.


ويأتي هذا التراجع عقب إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التريث في فرض رسوم جمركية على المعادن الحرجة، وفي مقدمتها الفضة والقصدير، في تحول لافت عن لهجته السابقة الداعمة للرسوم الفورية، وفقاً لتقرير صادر عن وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


اتفاقيات ثنائية


وبحسب التقرير، فضّل البيت الأبيض التوجه نحو الاتفاقيات الثنائية مع الشركاء التجاريين، مع طرح خيار وضع حد أدنى للأسعار بدلاً من فرض ضرائب مباشرة، في خطوة تهدف إلى ضمان استقرار سلاسل الإمداد الحيوية للصناعات الدفاعية والأمنية.


وأدى هذا التغيير المفاجئ في السياسة التجارية إلى موجة جني أرباح واسعة، خاصة بعد ارتفاع أسعار الفضة بنحو 20% خلال 4 جلسات فقط، وتسجيلها مكاسب سنوية تجاوزت 150% خلال عام 2025.


ترقب وحذر


ويرى محللون أن التراجع الحالي يعكس ضغوطاً تقنية ناتجة عن عمليات تغطية المراكز المكشوفة ومتطلبات الهامش، أكثر من كونه مؤشراً على ضعف في أساسيات السوق أو تراجع في الطلب الفعلي.


ورغم الهبوط الأخير، لا تزال التوقعات متوسطة المدى لأسعار الفضة إيجابية، مدعومة بعجز هيكلي في المعروض وارتفاع الطلب الصناعي، لا سيما من قطاع الطاقة الشمسية.


وأكد التقرير أن خيار فرض الرسوم الجمركية لا يزال مطروحاً في حال تعثرت المفاوضات التجارية، ما يبقي الأسواق في حالة ترقب وحذر خلال الفترة القادمة.