أظهرت أحدث الإفصاحات الخاصة بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه اشترى سندات بلدية وسندات شركات بنحو 100 مليون دولار خلال الفترة من منتصف نوفمبر إلى أواخر ديسمبر الماضيين، منها سندات بما يصل إلى مليوني دولار، وذلك بعد أسابيع قليلة من إعلان شركتين اندماجهما.
وأظهرت الإفصاحات المالية التي نشرت أخيراً أن معظم مشتريات ترمب كانت سندات بلدية صادرة عن مدن ومناطق تعليمية محلية وشركات مرافق ومستشفيات، إلا أنه اشترى أيضا سندات من شركات أخرى.
أحدث الأصول
وكانت هذه الاستثمارات أحدث الأصول التي تم الإبلاغ عنها والتي أضيفت إلى محفظة ترمب الآخذة في النمو خلال فترة توليه منصبه.
وقال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض تحدث شريطة عدم الكشف عن هويته:«إن محفظة أسهم وسندات ترمب تدار بشكل مستقل من مؤسسات مالية خارجية ولا يملك ترمب أو أي فرد من أفراد عائلته أي قدرة على التوجيه أو التأثير أو تقديم مدخلات فيما يتعلق بكيفية استثمار المحفظة».
The latest disclosures regarding U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he purchased municipal bonds and corporate bonds worth approximately $100 million during the period from mid-November to late December of last year, including bonds worth up to $2 million, just a few weeks after two companies announced their merger.
The financial disclosures published recently indicated that most of Trump's purchases were municipal bonds issued by local cities, school districts, utility companies, and hospitals, although he also bought bonds from other companies.
Latest Assets
These investments were the latest assets reported that were added to Trump's growing portfolio during his time in office.
A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated: "Trump's portfolio of stocks and bonds is managed independently by external financial institutions, and neither Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested."