The latest disclosures regarding U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he purchased municipal bonds and corporate bonds worth approximately $100 million during the period from mid-November to late December of last year, including bonds worth up to $2 million, just a few weeks after two companies announced their merger.



The financial disclosures published recently indicated that most of Trump's purchases were municipal bonds issued by local cities, school districts, utility companies, and hospitals, although he also bought bonds from other companies.



Latest Assets



These investments were the latest assets reported that were added to Trump's growing portfolio during his time in office.



A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated: "Trump's portfolio of stocks and bonds is managed independently by external financial institutions, and neither Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested."