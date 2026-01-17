أظهرت أحدث الإفصاحات الخاصة بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه اشترى سندات بلدية وسندات شركات بنحو 100 مليون دولار خلال الفترة ‍من منتصف نوفمبر إلى أواخر ديسمبر الماضيين، منها سندات بما يصل إلى مليوني دولار، وذلك بعد أسابيع قليلة من إعلان شركتين اندماجهما.


وأظهرت الإفصاحات المالية التي ⁠نشرت أخيراً أن معظم مشتريات ترمب كانت سندات بلدية صادرة عن مدن ومناطق تعليمية محلية وشركات مرافق ومستشفيات، إلا أنه اشترى أيضا سندات من شركات أخرى.


أحدث الأصول


وكانت هذه الاستثمارات أحدث الأصول التي تم الإبلاغ عنها والتي أضيفت إلى محفظة ترمب الآخذة في النمو خلال فترة توليه منصبه.


وقال ‌مسؤول في البيت الأبيض تحدث شريطة عدم الكشف عن هويته:«إن محفظة أسهم وسندات ترمب تدار بشكل مستقل من مؤسسات مالية خارجية ولا يملك ترمب أو أي فرد من أفراد عائلته أي قدرة على التوجيه أو التأثير أو تقديم مدخلات فيما يتعلق بكيفية استثمار المحفظة».