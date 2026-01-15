The fifth edition of the International Mining Conference concluded today (Thursday) in Riyadh, after three days of intensive discussions, attended by more than 20,000 participants and around 400 speakers, including ministers, decision-makers, and international experts. The discussions focused on the future of the mining and minerals sector in light of the rapidly changing industrial and energy transformations globally.



On the final day of the conference, there was a notable emphasis on localizing the processing and manufacturing of minerals as a priority for the upcoming phase. Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef confirmed that the future of mining is no longer limited to extraction but is moving towards building integrated value chains that include local processing and manufacturing, which enhances economic returns and generates quality opportunities in mineral-related industries.



The outcomes of the closing sessions complemented the results of the accompanying ministerial meetings, which discussed the funding gaps in mineral supply chains and the need for more flexible international cooperation frameworks that contribute to accelerating the development of critical mining and mineral projects while mitigating long-term investment risks.

Financing and Investment



The financing and investment file also emerged as one of the most prominent themes of the conference, amid the growing global demand for minerals linked to industrial transformation and clean energy. The importance of developing innovative financing tools and enhancing the role of sovereign funds and development institutions in supporting mining projects, especially in resource-rich countries, was emphasized.



The conference featured a series of bilateral meetings and multilateral consultations aimed at expanding cooperation in exploration, knowledge transfer, and the exchange of organizational and technical expertise, reflecting the conference's aim to be a global coordinating platform for mining issues.



The conclusion of the conference comes at a time when international competition for strategic minerals is intensifying, amidst Saudi Arabia's efforts to establish itself as a regional and international hub in the mining sector by developing its local resources, building international partnerships, and enhancing the integration between industrial and financial policies, thereby supporting the sustainability of supply chains in the long term.