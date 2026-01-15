اختتمت أعمال النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، اليوم (الخميس)، في الرياض، بعد 3 أيام من النقاشات المكثفة، التي شارك فيها أكثر من 20 ألف مشارك ونحو 400 متحدث من وزراء وصنّاع قرار وخبراء دوليين، ركزت على مستقبل قطاع التعدين والمعادن في ظل التحولات الصناعية والطاقية المتسارعة عالميًا.


وشهد اليوم الختامي للمؤتمر تركيزًا لافتًا على توطين معالجة وتصنيع المعادن كأولوية للمرحلة القادمة، حيث أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف أن مستقبل التعدين لم يعد يقتصر على الاستخراج، بل يتجه نحو بناء سلاسل قيّمة متكاملة تشمل المعالجة والتصنيع محليًا، بما يعزز العوائد الاقتصادية ويولّد فرصًا نوعية في الصناعات المرتبطة بالمعادن.


وتكاملت مخرجات الجلسات الختامية مع نتائج الاجتماعات الوزارية المصاحبة، التي ناقشت فجوات تمويل سلاسل الإمداد المعدنية، والحاجة إلى أطر تعاون دولية أكثر مرونة، تُسهم في تسريع تطوير مشاريع التعدين والمعادن الحرجة، مع الحد من المخاطر الاستثمارية طويلة الأجل.

التمويل والاستثمار


كما برز ملف التمويل والاستثمار كأحد أبرز محاور المؤتمر، في ظل تنامي الطلب العالمي على المعادن المرتبطة بالتحول الصناعي والطاقة النظيفة، حيث جرى التأكيد على أهمية تطوير أدوات تمويل مبتكرة، وتعزيز دور الصناديق السيادية والمؤسسات التنموية في دعم مشاريع التعدين، لا سيما في الدول الغنية بالموارد.


وشهد المؤتمر سلسلة من اللقاءات الثنائية والمشاورات متعددة الأطراف، استهدفت توسيع التعاون في مجالات الاستكشاف ونقل المعرفة وتبادل الخبرات التنظيمية والتقنية، بما يعكس توجه المؤتمر ليكون منصة تنسيقية عالمية لقضايا التعدين.


ويأتي ختام المؤتمر في وقت يتصاعد فيه التنافس الدولي على المعادن الاستراتيجية، وسط مساعي السعودية لترسيخ موقعها كمحور إقليمي ودولي في قطاع التعدين، عبر تطوير مواردها المحلية، وبناء شراكات دولية، وتعزيز التكامل بين السياسات الصناعية والتمويلية، بما يدعم استدامة سلاسل الإمداد على المدى الطويل.