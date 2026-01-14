The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has predicted that global oil demand will grow by 1.34 million barrels per day in the coming year. It indicated a delicate balance between supply and demand in the oil market.



In the current year, OPEC expects global demand to grow by 1.38 million barrels per day, unchanged from last month's forecasts.



The organization predicted in a report released today that demand in the OECD countries will grow by 100,000 barrels per day next year, while demand in non-OECD countries is expected to grow by about 1.2 million barrels per day.



Positive Expectations



The organization has maintained its forecast for global economic growth at 3.1% for 2026, with an increase to 3.2% next year, supported by positive expectations regarding the trajectory of global trade.



OPEC expects the U.S. economy to grow by 2.1% in 2026 and by 2% in 2027, while China's economy is expected to grow by 4.5% over the current and next years.