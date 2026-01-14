توقعت منظمة الدول المصدة للنفط «أوبك» نمو الطلب العالمي على النفط خلال العام القادم بمقدار 1.34 مليون برميل يوميًا. وأشارت إلى توازن دقيق بين العرض والطلب في السوق النفطية.
وفي العام الحالي، تتوقع «أوبك» نمو الطلب العالمي بمقدار 1.38 مليون برميل يوميًا، دون تغيير عن توقعات الشهر الماضي.
وتوقعت المنظمة في تقرير صدر اليوم، نمو الطلب في دول منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية بمقدار 100 ألف برميل يوميًا العام القادم، بينما من المتوقع نمو الطلب للدول غير الأعضاء في منظمة التعاون بنحو 1.2 مليون برميل يوميًا.
توقعات إيجابية
وأبقت المنظمة على توقعاتها لنمو الاقتصاد العالمي عند 3.1% خلال 2026، على أن يرتفع بنسبة 3.2% في العام القادم، بدعم من التوقعات الإيجابية بشأن مسار التجارة العالمية.
وتتوقع المنظمة نمو الاقتصاد الأمريكي بنسبة 2.1% في 2026، و2% خلال 2027، مع نمو اقتصاد الصين بنسبة 4.5% خلال العامين الحالي والقادم.
