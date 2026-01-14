ارتفع مؤشر السوق الرئيسية، اليوم، 52 نقطة بنسبة 0.5%، ليغلق عند 10,945 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ نحو شهرين، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.8 مليار ريال.
وافتتح مؤشر السوق جلسة اليوم عند 10,907 نقاط، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 11,006 نقاط (+112 نقطة مقارنة بإغلاق أمس)، وأدنى مستوى عند 10,875 نقطة.
وبارتفاع اليوم تصل مكاسب المؤشر منذ بداية الأسبوع الحالي إلى نحو 472 نقطة، وبنسبة 4.5% مقارنة بإغلاق الأسبوع الماضي.
تداولات 7 ملايين سهم
ارتفع سهم مصرف الراجحي، بنسبة 1% عند 103.50 ريال، وسط تداولات تجاوزت 7 ملايين سهم، وكان المصرف قد أعلن توصية بتوزيع أسهم منحة بواقع سهم لكل سهمين قائمين. وصعد سهم أكوا باور بنسبة 3% عند 176.10 ريال.
وأنهت أسهم الأهلي السعودي، ومصرف الإنماء، ومعادن، وسابك للمغذيات، وبي إس إف، وعلم، والعربي، وبنك الرياض، تداولاتها اليوم على ارتفاع بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%.
في المقابل، تصدّر سهم صادرات تراجعات اليوم بنسبة 10%، وتراجعت أسهم عطاء، ومجموعة إم بي سي، والأبحاث والإعلام، ومحطة البناء، وتمكين، بنسب تراوح بين 3 و4%.
The main market index rose today by 52 points, or 0.5%, closing at 10,945 points, marking the highest close in nearly two months, with total trading valued at approximately 6.8 billion riyals.
The market index opened today's session at 10,907 points, reaching a high of 11,006 points (+112 points compared to yesterday's close), and a low of 10,875 points.
With today's increase, the index's gains since the beginning of this week have reached approximately 472 points, or 4.5% compared to last week's close.
Trading of 7 million shares
The shares of Al Rajhi Bank rose by 1% to 103.50 riyals, amid trading that exceeded 7 million shares. The bank had announced a recommendation to distribute bonus shares at a rate of one share for every two existing shares. The shares of ACWA Power increased by 3% to 176.10 riyals.
Shares of Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, Ma'aden, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, BSF, Elm, Al Arabi, and Riyad Bank ended today's trading with increases ranging between 1% and 4%.
In contrast, the shares of Exports led today's declines with a drop of 10%, while the shares of Atta, MBC Group, Research and Media, Construction Station, and Tamkeen fell by percentages ranging between 3% and 4%.