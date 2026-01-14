ارتفع مؤشر السوق الرئيسية، اليوم، 52 نقطة بنسبة 0.5%، ليغلق عند 10,945 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ نحو شهرين، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.8 مليار ريال.


وافتتح مؤشر السوق جلسة اليوم عند 10,907 نقاط، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 11,006 نقاط (+112 نقطة مقارنة بإغلاق أمس)، وأدنى مستوى عند 10,875 نقطة.


وبارتفاع اليوم تصل مكاسب المؤشر منذ بداية الأسبوع الحالي إلى نحو 472 نقطة، وبنسبة 4.5% مقارنة بإغلاق الأسبوع الماضي.


تداولات 7 ملايين سهم


ارتفع سهم مصرف الراجحي، بنسبة 1% عند 103.50 ريال، وسط تداولات تجاوزت 7 ملايين سهم، وكان المصرف قد أعلن توصية بتوزيع أسهم منحة بواقع سهم لكل سهمين قائمين. وصعد سهم أكوا باور بنسبة 3% عند 176.10 ريال.


وأنهت أسهم الأهلي السعودي، ومصرف الإنماء، ومعادن، وسابك للمغذيات، وبي إس إف، وعلم، والعربي، وبنك الرياض، تداولاتها اليوم على ارتفاع بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%.


في المقابل، تصدّر سهم صادرات تراجعات اليوم بنسبة 10%، وتراجعت أسهم عطاء، ومجموعة إم بي سي، والأبحاث والإعلام، ومحطة البناء، وتمكين، بنسب تراوح بين 3 و4%.