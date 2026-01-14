The main market index rose today by 52 points, or 0.5%, closing at 10,945 points, marking the highest close in nearly two months, with total trading valued at approximately 6.8 billion riyals.



The market index opened today's session at 10,907 points, reaching a high of 11,006 points (+112 points compared to yesterday's close), and a low of 10,875 points.



With today's increase, the index's gains since the beginning of this week have reached approximately 472 points, or 4.5% compared to last week's close.



Trading of 7 million shares



The shares of Al Rajhi Bank rose by 1% to 103.50 riyals, amid trading that exceeded 7 million shares. The bank had announced a recommendation to distribute bonus shares at a rate of one share for every two existing shares. The shares of ACWA Power increased by 3% to 176.10 riyals.



Shares of Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, Ma'aden, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, BSF, Elm, Al Arabi, and Riyad Bank ended today's trading with increases ranging between 1% and 4%.



In contrast, the shares of Exports led today's declines with a drop of 10%, while the shares of Atta, MBC Group, Research and Media, Construction Station, and Tamkeen fell by percentages ranging between 3% and 4%.