The main market index jumped today by 148 points, or 1.4%, to close at 10,894 points, marking the highest close in nearly two months, with total trading valued at approximately 6.1 billion riyals, for the fifth consecutive session.



The market index opened today's session at 10,763 points, recorded a high of 10,894 points, and a low of 10,718 points.



With today's increase, the index's gains since the beginning of the year have reached approximately 400 points, or 3.8%, compared to last year's close.



Saudi Aramco's stock led today's rise by 3% at 24.92 riyals, while Al Rajhi Bank's stock increased by 2% to 102.50 riyals.



Highest Close



The Ma'aden stock recorded its highest close since its listing at 70.80 riyals (+5%), amid trading that exceeded 5 million shares with a value exceeding 350 million riyals.



The company had announced the addition of 7.8 million ounces of new gold resources, indicating that exploratory drilling reveals new opportunities.



Active Trading



Shares of Al Ahli Saudi, STC, Cooperative Insurance, Al-Awal, Almarai, Tadawul Group, Taiba, and Jabal Omar ended today's trading with increases ranging between 1% and 5%.



In contrast, the Nassej stock topped the declining companies with a drop of nearly 10%, while Thimar, Cisco, National Education, Tihama, and Atta stocks fell by rates ranging between 1% and 4%.



The Al-Waha stock led the rising companies with a 10% increase. Several stocks witnessed active trading compared to the average trading over the last three months.