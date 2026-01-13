قفز مؤشر السوق الرئيسية، اليوم، 148 نقطة، بنسبة 1.4% ليغلق عند 10894 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ نحو شهرين، بتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.1 مليار ريال، وذلك للجلسة الخامسة على التوالي.


وافتتح مؤشر السوق جلسة اليوم عند 10,763 نقطة، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 10,894 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 10,718 نقطة.


وبارتفاع اليوم تصل مكاسب المؤشر منذ بداية العام 2026 إلى نحو 400 نقطة وبنسبة 3.8%، مقارنة بإغلاق العام الماضي.


وقاد سهم أرامكو السعودية، ارتفاع اليوم بنسبة 3% عند 24.92 ريال، وارتفع سهم مصرف الراجحي، بنسبة 2% عند 102.50 ريال.


أعلى إغلاق


وسجل سهم معادن، أعلى إغلاق منذ الإدراج، عند 70.80 ريال (+5%)، وسط تداولات تجاوزت 5 ملايين سهم وبقيمة تجاوزت 350 مليون ريال.


وكانت الشركة قد أعلنت إضافة 7.8 مليون أوقية من الموارد الجديدة من الذهب، وبينت أن الحفر الاستكشافي يكشف عن فرص جديدة.


تداولات نشطة


وأنهت أسهم الأهلي السعودي، وإس تي سي، والتعاونية، والأول، والمراعي، ومجموعة تداول، وطيبة، وجبل عمر، تداولاتها اليوم، على ارتفاع بنسب تراوح بين 1و5%.


في المقابل، تصدّر سهم نسيج، الشركات المنخفضة بنسبة 10% تقريباً، وتراجعت أسهم ثمار، وسيسكو، والوطنية للتعليم، وتهامة، وعطاء، بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%.


وتصدّر سهم الواحة، الشركات المرتفعة بنسبة 10%. وشهدت عدة أسهم تداولات نشطة مقارنة بمتوسط التداولات لآخر 3 أشهر.