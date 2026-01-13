قفز مؤشر السوق الرئيسية، اليوم، 148 نقطة، بنسبة 1.4% ليغلق عند 10894 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ نحو شهرين، بتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.1 مليار ريال، وذلك للجلسة الخامسة على التوالي.
وافتتح مؤشر السوق جلسة اليوم عند 10,763 نقطة، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 10,894 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 10,718 نقطة.
وبارتفاع اليوم تصل مكاسب المؤشر منذ بداية العام 2026 إلى نحو 400 نقطة وبنسبة 3.8%، مقارنة بإغلاق العام الماضي.
وقاد سهم أرامكو السعودية، ارتفاع اليوم بنسبة 3% عند 24.92 ريال، وارتفع سهم مصرف الراجحي، بنسبة 2% عند 102.50 ريال.
أعلى إغلاق
وسجل سهم معادن، أعلى إغلاق منذ الإدراج، عند 70.80 ريال (+5%)، وسط تداولات تجاوزت 5 ملايين سهم وبقيمة تجاوزت 350 مليون ريال.
وكانت الشركة قد أعلنت إضافة 7.8 مليون أوقية من الموارد الجديدة من الذهب، وبينت أن الحفر الاستكشافي يكشف عن فرص جديدة.
تداولات نشطة
وأنهت أسهم الأهلي السعودي، وإس تي سي، والتعاونية، والأول، والمراعي، ومجموعة تداول، وطيبة، وجبل عمر، تداولاتها اليوم، على ارتفاع بنسب تراوح بين 1و5%.
في المقابل، تصدّر سهم نسيج، الشركات المنخفضة بنسبة 10% تقريباً، وتراجعت أسهم ثمار، وسيسكو، والوطنية للتعليم، وتهامة، وعطاء، بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%.
وتصدّر سهم الواحة، الشركات المرتفعة بنسبة 10%. وشهدت عدة أسهم تداولات نشطة مقارنة بمتوسط التداولات لآخر 3 أشهر.
The main market index jumped today by 148 points, or 1.4%, to close at 10,894 points, marking the highest close in nearly two months, with total trading valued at approximately 6.1 billion riyals, for the fifth consecutive session.
The market index opened today's session at 10,763 points, recorded a high of 10,894 points, and a low of 10,718 points.
With today's increase, the index's gains since the beginning of the year have reached approximately 400 points, or 3.8%, compared to last year's close.
Saudi Aramco's stock led today's rise by 3% at 24.92 riyals, while Al Rajhi Bank's stock increased by 2% to 102.50 riyals.
Highest Close
The Ma'aden stock recorded its highest close since its listing at 70.80 riyals (+5%), amid trading that exceeded 5 million shares with a value exceeding 350 million riyals.
The company had announced the addition of 7.8 million ounces of new gold resources, indicating that exploratory drilling reveals new opportunities.
Active Trading
Shares of Al Ahli Saudi, STC, Cooperative Insurance, Al-Awal, Almarai, Tadawul Group, Taiba, and Jabal Omar ended today's trading with increases ranging between 1% and 5%.
In contrast, the Nassej stock topped the declining companies with a drop of nearly 10%, while Thimar, Cisco, National Education, Tihama, and Atta stocks fell by rates ranging between 1% and 4%.
The Al-Waha stock led the rising companies with a 10% increase. Several stocks witnessed active trading compared to the average trading over the last three months.