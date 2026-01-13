كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن فائض الميزان التجاري غير النفطي للمملكة مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال أكتوبر 2025 بلغ نحو 7.4 مليار ريال، مرتفعاً بنسبة 288% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2024.


وووفقاً للبيانات، ارتفع إجمالي الصادرات السعودية السلعية غير البترولية وإعادة التصدير لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى 14.5 مليار ريال خلال أكتوبر الماضي، بزيادة 78% على أساس سنوي.


وتوزعت الصادرات السلعية غير البترولية خلال الفترة على إعادة التصدير بنحو 10.5 مليار ريال، وما يقارب 4 مليارات ريال كصادرات وطنية.


الواردات السلعية


في المقابل، بلغت الواردات السلعية السعودية من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي نحو 7.1 مليار ريال خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضي، مرتفعة بنسبة 14% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.


واستحوذت الإمارات على النصيب الأكبر من تجارة السعودية الخارجية، إذ سجلت المملكة معها فائضاً في الميزان التجاري غير النفطي بلغ حوالى 5.37 مليار ريال