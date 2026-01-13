كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن فائض الميزان التجاري غير النفطي للمملكة مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال أكتوبر 2025 بلغ نحو 7.4 مليار ريال، مرتفعاً بنسبة 288% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2024.
وووفقاً للبيانات، ارتفع إجمالي الصادرات السعودية السلعية غير البترولية وإعادة التصدير لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى 14.5 مليار ريال خلال أكتوبر الماضي، بزيادة 78% على أساس سنوي.
وتوزعت الصادرات السلعية غير البترولية خلال الفترة على إعادة التصدير بنحو 10.5 مليار ريال، وما يقارب 4 مليارات ريال كصادرات وطنية.
الواردات السلعية
في المقابل، بلغت الواردات السلعية السعودية من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي نحو 7.1 مليار ريال خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضي، مرتفعة بنسبة 14% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.
واستحوذت الإمارات على النصيب الأكبر من تجارة السعودية الخارجية، إذ سجلت المملكة معها فائضاً في الميزان التجاري غير النفطي بلغ حوالى 5.37 مليار ريال
The General Authority for Statistics revealed that the non-oil trade balance surplus for the Kingdom with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during October 2025 reached approximately 7.4 billion riyals, an increase of 288% compared to the same period in 2024.
According to the data, the total value of non-oil goods exports and re-exports from Saudi Arabia to the GCC countries rose to 14.5 billion riyals during last October, marking a 78% year-on-year increase.
The non-oil goods exports during the period were distributed between re-exports of about 10.5 billion riyals and nearly 4 billion riyals as national exports.
Goods Imports
In contrast, Saudi goods imports from the GCC countries amounted to approximately 7.1 billion riyals during last October, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2024.
The UAE accounted for the largest share of Saudi Arabia's foreign trade, with the Kingdom recording a surplus in the non-oil trade balance of about 5.37 billion riyals with it.