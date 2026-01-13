The General Authority for Statistics revealed that the non-oil trade balance surplus for the Kingdom with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during October 2025 reached approximately 7.4 billion riyals, an increase of 288% compared to the same period in 2024.



According to the data, the total value of non-oil goods exports and re-exports from Saudi Arabia to the GCC countries rose to 14.5 billion riyals during last October, marking a 78% year-on-year increase.



The non-oil goods exports during the period were distributed between re-exports of about 10.5 billion riyals and nearly 4 billion riyals as national exports.



Goods Imports



In contrast, Saudi goods imports from the GCC countries amounted to approximately 7.1 billion riyals during last October, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2024.



The UAE accounted for the largest share of Saudi Arabia's foreign trade, with the Kingdom recording a surplus in the non-oil trade balance of about 5.37 billion riyals with it.