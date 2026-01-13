عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، مع زيادة علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية في ظل الاضطرابات التي تشهدها إيران، بالتزامن مع مواصلة الهجمات الروسية على أوكرانيا.
وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم شهر مارس القادم بنحو 1.3% أو 84 سنتًا إلى 64.72 دولار للبرميل.
وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» تسليم شهر فبراير بنسبة 1.45% أو 86 سنتًا إلى 60.35 دولار للبرميل.
علاوة المخاطر
وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فرض رسوم جمركية بنسبة 25% على البضائع القادمة من أي دولة لها علاقات تجارية مع إيران، في تصعيد للضغط على طهران وسط اضطرابات واسعة في البلاد.
من جهته، قال بنك «باركليز» في مذكرة له: «إن الاضطرابات في إيران أضافت ما بين 3 و4 دولارات للبرميل إلى علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية في أسعار النفط».
Oil prices strengthened their gains during today’s trading, with an increase in the geopolitical risk premium amid the unrest in Iran, coinciding with the continued Russian attacks on Ukraine.
Brent crude futures for March delivery rose by about 1.3% or 84 cents to $64.72 per barrel.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for February increased by 1.45% or 86 cents to $60.35 per barrel.
Risk Premium
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods coming from any country that has trade relations with Iran, escalating pressure on Tehran amid widespread unrest in the country.
For its part, Barclays Bank stated in a note: "The unrest in Iran has added between $3 and $4 per barrel to the geopolitical risk premium in oil prices."