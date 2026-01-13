عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، مع زيادة علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية في ظل الاضطرابات التي تشهدها إيران، بالتزامن مع مواصلة الهجمات الروسية على أوكرانيا.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم شهر مارس القادم بنحو 1.3% أو 84 سنتًا إلى 64.72 دولار للبرميل.


وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» تسليم شهر فبراير بنسبة 1.45% أو 86 سنتًا إلى 60.35 دولار للبرميل.


علاوة المخاطر


وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فرض رسوم جمركية بنسبة 25% على البضائع القادمة من أي دولة لها علاقات تجارية مع إيران، في تصعيد للضغط على طهران وسط اضطرابات واسعة في البلاد.


من جهته، قال بنك «باركليز» في مذكرة له: «إن الاضطرابات في إيران أضافت ما بين 3 و4 دولارات للبرميل إلى علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية في أسعار النفط».