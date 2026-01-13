Oil prices strengthened their gains during today’s trading, with an increase in the geopolitical risk premium amid the unrest in Iran, coinciding with the continued Russian attacks on Ukraine.



Brent crude futures for March delivery rose by about 1.3% or 84 cents to $64.72 per barrel.



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for February increased by 1.45% or 86 cents to $60.35 per barrel.



Risk Premium



U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods coming from any country that has trade relations with Iran, escalating pressure on Tehran amid widespread unrest in the country.



For its part, Barclays Bank stated in a note: "The unrest in Iran has added between $3 and $4 per barrel to the geopolitical risk premium in oil prices."