حقق مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودية الرئيسي، مكاسب بأكثر من 4% مع الإعلان رسمياً عن تعديلات جديدة، تسمح لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب بالاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية ابتداءً من 1 فبراير 2026.


وارتفع مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيسي منذ الإعلان عن التعديلات وحتى الآن، بمقدار 428 نقطة ما يعادل 4.1%، ليصل إلى مستوى 10718 نقطة، مقارنة بإغلاق يوم 6 يناير 10290 نقطة.


وارتفع مؤشر «تاسي» اليوم، بمقدار 106 نقاط تعادل نسبة 1.02% عند مستوى 10718 نقطة، بتداولات بلغت قيمتها 2.57 مليار ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة اليوم 148.5 مليون سهم، سجلت فيها أسهم 214 شركة ارتفاعًا في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 41 شركة من إجمالي 266 شركة.


توسيع قاعدة المستثمرين


وبعد إغلاق جلسة تداول يوم 6 يناير الماضي، أعلنت «هيئة السوق المالية» السعودية، فتح السوق المالية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر فيها ابتداء من 1 فبراير 2026.


واعتمد مجلس هيئة السوق المالية، مشروع الإطار التنظيمي للسماح للمستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين بالاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية، لتصبح السوق المالية بجميع فئاتها متاحة لمختلف فئات المستثمرين من أنحاء العالم للدخول فيها بشكل مباشر.


وتهدف التعديلات المعتمدة إلى توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين الذين يجوز لهم الاستثمار في السوق الرئيسية، بما يدعم تدفق الاستثمارات ويعزز مستوى السيولة.


تعزيز السوق


وألغت التعديلات المعتمدة مفهوم المستثمر الأجنبي المؤهل في السوق الرئيسية، بما يتيح لكافة فئات المستثمرين الأجانب الدخول إلى السوق دون الحاجة إلى استيفاء متطلبات التأهيل، إضافة إلى إلغاء الإطار التنظيمي لاتفاقيات المبادلة التي كانت تُستخدم كخيار لتمكين المستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين من الحصول على المنافع الاقتصادية فقط للأوراق المالية المدرجة، وإتاحة الاستثمار المباشر في الأسهم المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية.


وتأتي هذه التعديلات المعتمدة تماشياً مع نهج الهيئة التدريجي لفتح السوق بعد عدد من المراحل السابقة، والتي ستلحقها مراحل مكمّلة لتعزيز فتح السوق المالية، وجعلها سوقاً دولياً يستقطب المزيد من رؤوس الأموال الأجنبية.