The main index of the Saudi stock market achieved gains of more than 4% with the official announcement of new amendments, allowing all categories of foreign investors to invest directly in the main market starting from February 1, 2026.



The main Saudi stock index has risen by 428 points, equivalent to 4.1%, since the announcement of the amendments until now, reaching a level of 10,718 points, compared to the closing on January 6 of 10,290 points.



The "TASI" index rose today by 106 points, equivalent to 1.02%, at a level of 10,718 points, with trading values amounting to 2.57 billion riyals.



The volume of shares traded today reached 148.5 million shares, with shares of 214 companies recording an increase in their value, while shares of 41 companies declined out of a total of 266 companies.



Expanding the Investor Base



After the closing of the trading session on January 6, the Saudi "Capital Market Authority" announced the opening of the financial market to all categories of foreign investors and enabling them to invest directly starting from February 1, 2026.



The Board of the Capital Market Authority approved the regulatory framework project to allow non-resident foreign investors to invest directly in the main market, making the financial market available to various categories of investors from around the world to enter directly.



The approved amendments aim to expand and diversify the base of investors eligible to invest in the main market, which supports the flow of investments and enhances liquidity levels.



Enhancing the Market



The approved amendments abolished the concept of qualified foreign investor in the main market, allowing all categories of foreign investors to enter the market without the need to meet qualification requirements. Additionally, the regulatory framework for swap agreements, which was used as an option to enable non-resident foreign investors to obtain economic benefits only from listed securities, was also abolished, allowing direct investment in listed shares in the main market.



These approved amendments come in line with the authority's gradual approach to opening the market after several previous phases, which will be followed by complementary phases to enhance the opening of the financial market and make it an international market that attracts more foreign capital.