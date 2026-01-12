واصلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعها اليوم مدعومة بحالة عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي والاقتصادي.

وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» 31 سنتًا وبنسبة 0.49% إلى 63.65 دولار للبرميل، بينما ارتفع خام «غرب تكساس» ​الوسيط الأمريكي 30 سنتًا وبنسبة 0.51% إلى 59.42 دولار للبرميل.

وارتفع الخامان بأكثر من 3 % الأسبوع الماضي ليحققا أكبر ارتفاع أسبوعي لهما منذ أكتوبر.