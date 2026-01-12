واصلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعها اليوم مدعومة بحالة عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي والاقتصادي.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» 31 سنتًا وبنسبة 0.49% إلى 63.65 دولار للبرميل، بينما ارتفع خام «غرب تكساس» الوسيط الأمريكي 30 سنتًا وبنسبة 0.51% إلى 59.42 دولار للبرميل.
وارتفع الخامان بأكثر من 3 % الأسبوع الماضي ليحققا أكبر ارتفاع أسبوعي لهما منذ أكتوبر.
Oil prices continued to rise today, supported by geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
Brent crude futures rose by 31 cents, or 0.49%, to $63.65 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 30 cents, or 0.51%, to $59.42 per barrel.
Both crude types rose by more than 3% last week, marking their largest weekly increase since October.