عُقد اليوم ملتقى الأعمال والاستثمار السعودي – الكندي تحت مظلة «استثمر في السعودية»، وذلك بحضور وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ووزير التجارة الدولية الكندي مانيندر سيدهو، ومسؤولين من البلدين، ومشاركة كبرى الشركات وممثلي القطاع الحكومي الخاص في البلدين.
وبحث الملتقى أوجه الشراكة الاستثمارية في مجالات التحول الرقمي والبنية التحتية والدفاع ومختلف القطاعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك وسبل تعزيزها وفرص زيادة استثمارات الشركات السعودية والكندية في كلا البلدين.
6 مذكرات تفاهم
وناقش الملتقى فرص الاستثمار والارتقاء بالعلاقات الاستثمارية بين البلدين وتعزيز الجهود لتنمية الروابط الاقتصادية والاستثمارية بين المملكة وكندا وتنمية الاستثمارات النوعية وتمكين القطاع الخاص من الاستفادة من الفرص الاستثمارية في كلا البلدين.
وشهد الملتقى توقيع 6 مذكرات تفاهم في مجالات الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات والأمن السيبراني والتعليم والتصنيع، إضافةً إلى انعقاد ورش عمل ثنائية للقطاع الخاص في البلدين لمناقشة وتبادل الخبرات مع المستثمرين من القطاعين العام والخاص لبحث سبل التعاون المشترك.
The Saudi-Canadian Business and Investment Forum was held today under the umbrella of "Invest in Saudi Arabia," with the attendance of the Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Canadian Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, officials from both countries, and participation from major companies and representatives of the private government sector in both nations.
The forum discussed aspects of investment partnership in the fields of digital transformation, infrastructure, defense, and various sectors of mutual interest, as well as ways to enhance them and opportunities to increase investments from Saudi and Canadian companies in both countries.
6 Memoranda of Understanding
The forum discussed investment opportunities and the elevation of investment relations between the two countries, enhancing efforts to develop economic and investment ties between the Kingdom and Canada, fostering qualitative investments, and enabling the private sector to benefit from investment opportunities in both countries.
The forum witnessed the signing of 6 memoranda of understanding in the fields of telecommunications, information technology, cybersecurity, education, and manufacturing, in addition to holding bilateral workshops for the private sector in both countries to discuss and exchange experiences with investors from both the public and private sectors to explore ways for mutual cooperation.