عُقد اليوم ملتقى الأعمال والاستثمار السعودي – الكندي تحت مظلة «استثمر في السعودية»، وذلك بحضور وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ووزير التجارة الدولية الكندي مانيندر سيدهو، ومسؤولين من البلدين، ومشاركة كبرى الشركات وممثلي القطاع الحكومي الخاص في البلدين.


وبحث الملتقى أوجه الشراكة الاستثمارية في مجالات التحول الرقمي والبنية التحتية والدفاع ومختلف القطاعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك وسبل تعزيزها وفرص زيادة استثمارات الشركات السعودية والكندية في كلا البلدين.

6 مذكرات تفاهم


وناقش الملتقى فرص الاستثمار والارتقاء بالعلاقات الاستثمارية بين البلدين وتعزيز الجهود لتنمية الروابط الاقتصادية والاستثمارية بين المملكة وكندا وتنمية الاستثمارات النوعية وتمكين القطاع الخاص من الاستفادة من الفرص الاستثمارية في كلا البلدين.


وشهد الملتقى توقيع 6 مذكرات تفاهم في مجالات الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات والأمن السيبراني والتعليم والتصنيع، إضافةً إلى انعقاد ورش عمل ثنائية للقطاع الخاص في البلدين لمناقشة وتبادل الخبرات مع المستثمرين من القطاعين العام والخاص لبحث سبل التعاون المشترك.