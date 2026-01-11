The General Authority for Statistics revealed that the number of individuals who stopped participating in social insurance reached approximately 173.2 thousand people during the third quarter of 2025.



The number of Saudi individuals who stopped participating during this period constituted 52% of the total, equivalent to 90.9 thousand participants, while the number of foreigners reached 82.3 thousand people, representing 48% of the total.



The Authority clarified that the number of active participants subject to social insurance regulations in Saudi Arabia in both the public and private sectors reached approximately 13.2 million participants by the end of the third quarter of 2025.



It indicated that the number of Saudis actively participating in social insurance during this period was around 3 million workers, which is equivalent to 23% of the total registered.



Number of Foreigners



In contrast, the number of foreigners actively working was approximately 10.2 million workers, accounting for 77% of the total registered.



According to the Authority's data, the number of registered individuals in the private sector social insurance institution constituted 95% of the total registered, amounting to 12.6 million participants.



Regarding the administrative region, 49% of the participants subject to social insurance were in the Riyadh region, with about 6.5 million participants, followed by the Eastern region with 2.5 million participants, then Makkah with approximately 2.2 million participants, and the number of registered individuals in the government sector institution reached around 636 thousand participants.