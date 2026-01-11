كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن عدد المتوقفين عن الاشتراك في التأمينات الاجتماعية بلغ نحو 173.2 ألف شخص خلال الربع الثالث 2025.


وشكل عدد المتوقفين السعوديين عن الاشتراك خلال الفترة ما نسبته 52% من الإجمالي، ما يعادل 90.9 ألف مشترك، فيما بلغ عدد الأجانب 82.3 ألف شخص، ما يمثل 48% من الإجمالي.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن عدد المشتركين على رأس العمل الخاضعين لأنظمة التأمينات الاجتماعية في السعودية بالقطاعين العام والخاص بلغ نحو 13.2 مليون مشترك بنهاية الربع الثالث من عام 2025.


وأشارت إلى أن عدد السعوديين على رأس العمل المشتركين في التأمينات خلال الفترة بلغ نحو 3 ملايين عامل، ما يعادل 23 % من إجمالي المسجلين.


عدد الأجانب


وفي المقابل، بلغ عدد الأجانب على رأس العمل نحو 10.2 مليون عامل ما يعادل 77% من إجمالي المسجلين.


ووفقا لبيانات الهيئة، شكل عدد المسجلين في مؤسسة التأمينات الاجتماعية بالقطاع الخاص 95% من إجمالي المسجلين، ليبلغ عددهم 12.6 مليون مشترك.


وفيما يخص المنطقة الإدارية، فقد كان 49% من المشتركين الخاضعين للتأمينات في منطقة الرياض وذلك بنحو 6.5 مليون مشترك، ثم المنطقة الشرقية ﺑ2.5 مليون مشترك، ثم مكة المكرمة بنحو 2.2 مليون مشترك، وبلغ عدد المسجلين في المؤسسة بالقطاع الحكومي نحو 636 ألف مشترك.