The French Minister of Agriculture, Annie Genevard, announced that the European Union intends to suspend customs duties on carbon emissions for fertilizers; to support affected farmers.



The French minister stated that the European Commissioner for Trade, Maroš Šefčovič, clearly confirmed the possibility of retroactively suspending the carbon emissions adjustment mechanism for fertilizers, effective from January 1st, in a post on her account on the platform "X".



She added: "This is good and reassuring news for our farmers, and therefore there is no justification for fertilizer importers to raise their prices."



Rising Costs



This move comes amid protests from farmers in France against rising costs and strict regulations, in light of the carbon border adjustment mechanism aimed at protecting European sectors from unfair competition.



France is striving hard to rally support for exempting fertilizers from the customs duties on carbon emissions imposed by the European Union this year. Farmers in the country are organizing angry protests due to rising costs, strict regulations, and cheap imports.



Protecting Sectors



The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which came into effect on January 1, aims to protect carbon-intensive sectors in the European Union from unfair competition during the EU's green transition, particularly from producers operating in countries with lighter climate laws.



This mechanism has drawn criticism from the EU's trading partners for its protective implications, including China, which has pledged to take countermeasures.