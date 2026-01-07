أعلنت وزيرة الزراعة الفرنسية آني جنيفارد أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يعتزم تعليق الرسوم الجمركية على انبعاثات الكربون على الأسمدة؛ لدعم المزارعين المتضررين.


وقالت الوزيرة الفرنسية إن المفوض الأوروبي للتجارة ماروش سيفكوفيتش، أكد بوضوح إمكانية تعليق آلية تعديل انبعاثات الكربون على الأسمدة، بأثر رجعي اعتباراً من 1 يناير الجاري، في تدوينة على حسابها على منصة «X».


وأضافت: «هذا خبر سارٌّ ومريحٌ لمزارعينا، وبالتالي لا يوجد أي مبرر لمستوردي الأسمدة لرفع أسعارها».


ارتفاع التكاليف


وتأتي هذه الخطوة وسط احتجاجات المزارعين في فرنسا ضد ارتفاع التكاليف واللوائح الصارمة، في ظل آلية تعديل حدود الكربون التي تهدف لحماية القطاعات الأوروبية من المنافسة غير العادلة.


وتسعى فرنسا جاهدةً لحشد الدعم لإعفاء الأسمدة من الرسوم الجمركية على انبعاثات الكربون التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي هذا العام. وينظم المزارعون في البلاد احتجاجات غاضبة بسبب ارتفاع التكاليف، واللوائح الصارمة، والواردات الرخيصة.


حماية القطاعات


وتهدف آلية تعديل حدود الكربون (CBAM)، التي دخلت حيز التنفيذ في 1 يناير، إلى حماية القطاعات كثيفة الكربون في الاتحاد الأوروبي من المنافسة غير العادلة خلال التحول الأخضر للاتحاد، لا سيما من المنتجين العاملين في دول ذات قوانين مناخية أخف.


هذه الآلية أثارت انتقادات من الشركاء التجاريين للاتحاد لما تنطوي عليه من تداعيات حمائية، بما في ذلك الصين التي تعهدت باتخاذ إجراءات مضادة.