أعلنت وزيرة الزراعة الفرنسية آني جنيفارد أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يعتزم تعليق الرسوم الجمركية على انبعاثات الكربون على الأسمدة؛ لدعم المزارعين المتضررين.
وقالت الوزيرة الفرنسية إن المفوض الأوروبي للتجارة ماروش سيفكوفيتش، أكد بوضوح إمكانية تعليق آلية تعديل انبعاثات الكربون على الأسمدة، بأثر رجعي اعتباراً من 1 يناير الجاري، في تدوينة على حسابها على منصة «X».
وأضافت: «هذا خبر سارٌّ ومريحٌ لمزارعينا، وبالتالي لا يوجد أي مبرر لمستوردي الأسمدة لرفع أسعارها».
ارتفاع التكاليف
وتأتي هذه الخطوة وسط احتجاجات المزارعين في فرنسا ضد ارتفاع التكاليف واللوائح الصارمة، في ظل آلية تعديل حدود الكربون التي تهدف لحماية القطاعات الأوروبية من المنافسة غير العادلة.
وتسعى فرنسا جاهدةً لحشد الدعم لإعفاء الأسمدة من الرسوم الجمركية على انبعاثات الكربون التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي هذا العام. وينظم المزارعون في البلاد احتجاجات غاضبة بسبب ارتفاع التكاليف، واللوائح الصارمة، والواردات الرخيصة.
حماية القطاعات
وتهدف آلية تعديل حدود الكربون (CBAM)، التي دخلت حيز التنفيذ في 1 يناير، إلى حماية القطاعات كثيفة الكربون في الاتحاد الأوروبي من المنافسة غير العادلة خلال التحول الأخضر للاتحاد، لا سيما من المنتجين العاملين في دول ذات قوانين مناخية أخف.
هذه الآلية أثارت انتقادات من الشركاء التجاريين للاتحاد لما تنطوي عليه من تداعيات حمائية، بما في ذلك الصين التي تعهدت باتخاذ إجراءات مضادة.
The French Minister of Agriculture, Annie Genevard, announced that the European Union intends to suspend customs duties on carbon emissions for fertilizers; to support affected farmers.
The French minister stated that the European Commissioner for Trade, Maroš Šefčovič, clearly confirmed the possibility of retroactively suspending the carbon emissions adjustment mechanism for fertilizers, effective from January 1st, in a post on her account on the platform "X".
She added: "This is good and reassuring news for our farmers, and therefore there is no justification for fertilizer importers to raise their prices."
Rising Costs
This move comes amid protests from farmers in France against rising costs and strict regulations, in light of the carbon border adjustment mechanism aimed at protecting European sectors from unfair competition.
France is striving hard to rally support for exempting fertilizers from the customs duties on carbon emissions imposed by the European Union this year. Farmers in the country are organizing angry protests due to rising costs, strict regulations, and cheap imports.
Protecting Sectors
The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which came into effect on January 1, aims to protect carbon-intensive sectors in the European Union from unfair competition during the EU's green transition, particularly from producers operating in countries with lighter climate laws.
This mechanism has drawn criticism from the EU's trading partners for its protective implications, including China, which has pledged to take countermeasures.