ذكرت بلومبيرغ أمس الأول أن صندوق استثمار الثروة السيادية السعودية اختار أحد قيادييه البارزين المكلف بالمساعدة في تعزيز التنمية المحلية بأن يتولى الإشراف على إستراتيجية الاستثمار الخاصة بصندوق الاستثمارات العامة.

ونقلت «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر وصفتها بالاطلاع قولها إنه تم تعيين جيري تود رئيساً مكلفاً لإستراتيجية الاستثمار في الصندوق الذي تقدر قيمة موجوداته بنحو تريليون دولار.

وكانت رويترز أشارت في تقرير بثته في 9 فبراير الماضي إلى أن الصندوق السيادي يزمع إعلان إستراتيجية استثمارية أجلها 5 سنوات.

وأضافت أن الإستراتيجية الجديدة تركز على قطاعات الصناعة، والمعادن، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والسياحة.

ويعد استقطاب المستثمرين الأجانب والمواطنين من أهم أولويات صندوق استثمار الثروة السيادية السعودية، فمن خلال ذلك يتم ضخ مزيد من الأموال الكافية لتلبية حاجة المشاريع الوطنية الإستراتيجية، التي يعلق عليها أمل كبير في الدفع بخطط هيكلة الاقتصاد الوطني، بحيث يكون الاقتصاد غير النفطي قادراً على تعويض غياب المنظومة النفطية، إذا تدنت أسعار النفط.