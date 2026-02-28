Bloomberg reported the day before yesterday that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has chosen one of its prominent leaders, tasked with helping to enhance local development, to oversee the investment strategy of the Public Investment Fund.

Bloomberg quoted sources described as knowledgeable saying that Jerry Todd has been appointed as the head of the investment strategy for the fund, which is estimated to have assets worth about one trillion dollars.

Reuters had mentioned in a report broadcast on February 9 that the sovereign fund intends to announce a five-year investment strategy.

It added that the new strategy focuses on the sectors of industry, minerals, artificial intelligence, and tourism.

Attracting foreign and local investors is one of the top priorities of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, as this will inject more sufficient funds to meet the needs of strategic national projects, which hold great hope for advancing plans to restructure the national economy, so that the non-oil economy can compensate for the absence of the oil system if oil prices decline.