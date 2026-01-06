The Future Investment Initiative (FII Institute) announced today the organization of the "FII PRIORITY Miami" summit in its fourth edition, scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27, 2026; aimed at discussing the importance of capital in driving, adapting, and leading a rapidly fragmenting world.



The summit, held under the theme "Capital in Motion," will bring together a select group of policymakers, investors, innovators, and decision-makers to explore how to harness capital, technology, and policies to unlock sustainable and inclusive growth, with the Americas at the heart of global transformation.



A Crucial Vision



The fourth edition of the summit reaffirms Miami's unique role as a strategic bridge between North and South America, and a gateway to global markets. Building on the momentum achieved by the recent "FII PRIORITY - Asia" summit in Tokyo, Miami will offer a crucial and comprehensive vision for regions regarding investment flows, economic resilience, and opportunity creation.



Strategies and Partnerships



Richard Attias, the Executive Chairman and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, stated: "Miami is not just a location; it is a signal. At a time when capital is being reallocated, priced, and envisioned, the Miami summit will move from dialogue to action, through the formulation of partnerships, strategies, and decisions that have a real impact."



The summit will feature high-level dialogues with world leaders, international policymakers, investors, and CEOs to discuss ways to deploy capital, emerging technologies, and growth centered on the American continent.



The Miami 2026 summit will be the first chapter of a pivotal year for the institute, leading up to the tenth edition of the annual initiative conference (FII 10) to be held in Riyadh at the end of October 2026, reinforcing the FII Institute's position as a premier global platform where investment, innovation, and policy converge to shape the future.