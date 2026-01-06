أعلنت مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار «FII Institute» اليوم، تنظيم قمة الأولوية «FII PRIORITY Miami» في نسختها الرابعة خلال الفترة من 25 حتى 27 مارس 2026؛ بهدف مناقشة أهمية رأس المال في تحريك وتكييف وقيادة العالم الذي يتسم بالتجزئة المتسارعة.


وستجمع القمة المنعقدة تحت شعار «رأس المال في حركة» نخبة من صناع السياسات والمستثمرين والمبتكرين وصناع القرار لبحث كيفية تسخير رأس المال والتكنولوجيا والسياسات لفتح آفاق النمو المستدام والشامل، مع وضع القارتين الأمريكيتين في قلب التحول العالمي.


رؤية حاسمة


وتؤكد القمة في نسختها الرابعة الدور الفريد لمدينة ميامي كجسر إستراتيجي بين شمال وجنوب أمريكا، وبوابة للأسواق العالمية، وبناءً على الزخم الذي حققته «قمة الأولوية - آسيا» الأخيرة في طوكيو، ستقدم ميامي رؤية حاسمة وشاملة للأقاليم حول تدفقات الاستثمار، والمرونة الاقتصادية، وتوفير الفرص.


إستراتيجيات وشراكات


وقال رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية والرئيس التنفيذي المكلف لمؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار ريتشارد آتياس: «ميامي ليست مجرد موقع، بل هي إشارة، وفي وقت يتم فيه إعادة تخصيص رأس المال وتسعيره وتصوره، ستنتقل قمة ميامي من الحوار إلى العمل، عبر صياغة شراكات وإستراتيجيات وقرارات ذات تأثير حقيقي».


وستشهد القمة حوارات رفيعة المستوى مع قادة العالم، وصانعي السياسات الدوليين، والمستثمرين، والرؤساء التنفيذيين لمناقشة سبل نشر رأس المال، والتقنيات الناشئة، والنمو المرتكز على القارة الأمريكية.


وستكون قمة ميامي 2026 الفصل الأول من عام محوري للمؤسسة، يقود نحو النسخة العاشرة من مؤتمر المبادرة السنوية (FII 10) التي تعقد في مدينة الرياض نهاية أكتوبر 2026، مما يؤكد مكانة مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار بصفتها منصة عالمية أولى، تلتقي فيها مجالات الاستثمار والابتكار والسياسات لصياغة المستقبل.