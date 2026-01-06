More than 145 countries have agreed to amend the global minimum corporate tax agreement reached in 2021, in a move aimed at addressing U.S. concerns that current rules could harm multinational companies.



The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development explained that the amended package maintains the global minimum tax rate of 15%, designed to ensure that large companies pay a minimum level of taxes in the countries where they operate.



International Standards



The amendments include specific simplifications and exemptions aimed at aligning U.S. minimum tax laws with international standards, responding to previous objections raised by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.



Trump had announced, via an executive order shortly after taking office about a year ago, that the global minimum tax agreement has no legal force or effect within the United States.