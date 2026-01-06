اتفقت أكثر من 145 دولة على تعديل اتفاق الحد الأدنى العالمي لضريبة الشركات الذي جرى التوصل إليه عام 2021، في خطوة تهدف إلى معالجة مخاوف الولايات المتحدة من أن تؤدي القواعد الحالية إلى الإضرار بالشركات متعددة الجنسيات.
وأوضحت منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية أن الحزمة المعدلة تُبقي على إطار الضريبة الدنيا العالمية البالغة 15%، والمصممة لضمان دفع الشركات الكبرى حداً أدنى من الضرائب في الدول التي تعمل بها.
معايير دولية
وتتضمن التعديلات تبسيطات واستثناءات محددة تهدف إلى مواءمة قوانين الحد الأدنى للضريبة في الولايات المتحدة مع المعايير الدولية، بما يستجيب لاعتراضات سابقة أبدتها إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وكان ترمب قد أعلن، عبر أمر تنفيذي عقب توليه المنصب قبل نحو عام، أن اتفاق الحد الأدنى العالمي للضريبة لا يتمتع بأي قوة أو أثر قانوني داخل الولايات المتحدة.
More than 145 countries have agreed to amend the global minimum corporate tax agreement reached in 2021, in a move aimed at addressing U.S. concerns that current rules could harm multinational companies.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development explained that the amended package maintains the global minimum tax rate of 15%, designed to ensure that large companies pay a minimum level of taxes in the countries where they operate.
International Standards
The amendments include specific simplifications and exemptions aimed at aligning U.S. minimum tax laws with international standards, responding to previous objections raised by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump had announced, via an executive order shortly after taking office about a year ago, that the global minimum tax agreement has no legal force or effect within the United States.