اتفقت أكثر من 145 دولة على تعديل اتفاق الحد الأدنى العالمي لضريبة الشركات الذي جرى التوصل إليه عام 2021، في خطوة تهدف إلى معالجة مخاوف الولايات المتحدة من أن تؤدي القواعد الحالية إلى الإضرار بالشركات متعددة الجنسيات.


وأوضحت منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية أن الحزمة المعدلة تُبقي على إطار الضريبة الدنيا العالمية البالغة 15%، والمصممة لضمان دفع الشركات الكبرى حداً أدنى من الضرائب في الدول التي تعمل بها.


معايير دولية


وتتضمن التعديلات تبسيطات واستثناءات محددة تهدف إلى مواءمة قوانين الحد الأدنى للضريبة في الولايات المتحدة مع المعايير الدولية، بما يستجيب لاعتراضات سابقة أبدتها إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وكان ترمب قد أعلن، عبر أمر تنفيذي عقب توليه المنصب قبل نحو عام، أن اتفاق الحد الأدنى العالمي للضريبة لا يتمتع بأي قوة أو أثر قانوني داخل الولايات المتحدة.