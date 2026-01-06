The global research team at Standard Chartered expects Saudi Arabia to continue achieving strong growth in its GDP at a rate of 4.5% during 2026, thus surpassing the global economic growth rate of 3.4%.



The bank stated in a press release that the non-oil sector is also expected to grow at a stable rate of 4.5%, driven by investment and consumption as it continues to play its role in supporting the economy.



It mentioned that the research team attributes the strength of the Saudi economy to the ongoing momentum in the oil sector, which has returned to a growth path following the easing of production cuts by the OPEC+ alliance that had been in place since 2023, according to its latest report titled Global Trends 2026.



Structural Transformation in the Economy



The research team expects the public debt-to-GDP ratio in the Kingdom to rise to 36% by the end of 2026 compared to 26% at the end of 2024, indicating that the recent fiscal deficit has not been an obstacle but rather a catalyst for a structural transformation in the macroeconomy.



It noted that to further support the economy, the global research team at Standard Chartered expects policymakers to continue their efforts in 2026 to diversify funding sources while seeking to attract higher levels of foreign direct investment, alongside enhancing the participation of foreign investors in local debt markets.



It is likely that increased capital flows will contribute to boosting the momentum of financial markets in the Kingdom, especially as it expands its inclusion in major global investment indices.