توقع فريق الأبحاث العالمية في ستاندرد تشارترد، أن تواصل السعودية تحقيق نمو قوي في ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي بنسبة 4.5% خلال عام 2026، متجاوزة بذلك معدل نمو الاقتصاد العالمي البالغ 3.4%.
وأوضح البنك في بيان صحفي أنه من المتوقع أيضاً أن ينمو القطاع غير النفطي بوتيرة مستقرة بنسبة 4.5%، مدفوعاً بالاستثمار والاستهلاك مع استمرار دوره في دعم الاقتصاد.
وذكر أن فريق الأبحاث يعزو قوة الاقتصاد السعودي إلى الزخم المستمر في قطاع النفط الذي عاد مجدداً إلى مسار النمو عقب تخفيف تحالف أوبك+ تخفيضات الإنتاج التي كانت سارية منذ عام 2023، وذلك وفقاً لأحدث تقرير له بعنوان التوجهات العالمية 2026.
تحول هيكلي في الاقتصاد
وتوقع فريق الأبحاث أن ترتفع نسبة الدين العام إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في المملكة إلى 36% بنهاية عام 2026 مقارنة بـ26% في نهاية عام 2024، مبيناً أن العجز المالي الأخير لم يشكّل عائقاً، بل كان محفزاً لعملية تحول هيكلي في الاقتصاد الكلي.
وأشار إلى أنه لدعم الاقتصاد بشكل أكبر، يتوقع فريق الأبحاث العالمية في "ستاندرد تشارترد" أن يواصل صنّاع السياسات خلال عام 2026 جهودهم لتنويع مصادر التمويل مع السعي إلى استقطاب مستويات أعلى من الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، إلى جانب تعزيز مشاركة المستثمرين الأجانب في أسواق الدين المحلية.
ورجّح أن تساهم زيادة تدفقات الرساميل في زيادة زخم الأسواق المالية في المملكة، لا سيما في ظل اتساع إدراجها ضمن أبرز المؤشرات الاستثمارية العالمية.
The global research team at Standard Chartered expects Saudi Arabia to continue achieving strong growth in its GDP at a rate of 4.5% during 2026, thus surpassing the global economic growth rate of 3.4%.
The bank stated in a press release that the non-oil sector is also expected to grow at a stable rate of 4.5%, driven by investment and consumption as it continues to play its role in supporting the economy.
It mentioned that the research team attributes the strength of the Saudi economy to the ongoing momentum in the oil sector, which has returned to a growth path following the easing of production cuts by the OPEC+ alliance that had been in place since 2023, according to its latest report titled Global Trends 2026.
Structural Transformation in the Economy
The research team expects the public debt-to-GDP ratio in the Kingdom to rise to 36% by the end of 2026 compared to 26% at the end of 2024, indicating that the recent fiscal deficit has not been an obstacle but rather a catalyst for a structural transformation in the macroeconomy.
It noted that to further support the economy, the global research team at Standard Chartered expects policymakers to continue their efforts in 2026 to diversify funding sources while seeking to attract higher levels of foreign direct investment, alongside enhancing the participation of foreign investors in local debt markets.
It is likely that increased capital flows will contribute to boosting the momentum of financial markets in the Kingdom, especially as it expands its inclusion in major global investment indices.