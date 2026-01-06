توقع فريق الأبحاث العالمية في ستاندرد تشارترد، أن تواصل السعودية تحقيق نمو قوي في ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي بنسبة 4.5% خلال عام 2026، متجاوزة بذلك معدل نمو الاقتصاد العالمي البالغ 3.4%.


وأوضح البنك في بيان صحفي أنه من المتوقع أيضاً أن ينمو القطاع غير النفطي بوتيرة مستقرة بنسبة 4.5%، مدفوعاً بالاستثمار والاستهلاك مع استمرار دوره في دعم الاقتصاد.


وذكر أن فريق الأبحاث يعزو قوة الاقتصاد السعودي إلى الزخم المستمر في قطاع النفط الذي عاد مجدداً إلى مسار النمو عقب تخفيف تحالف أوبك+ تخفيضات الإنتاج التي كانت سارية منذ عام 2023، وذلك وفقاً لأحدث تقرير له بعنوان التوجهات العالمية 2026.


تحول هيكلي في الاقتصاد


وتوقع فريق الأبحاث أن ترتفع نسبة الدين العام إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في المملكة إلى 36% بنهاية عام 2026 مقارنة بـ26% في نهاية عام 2024، مبيناً أن العجز المالي الأخير لم يشكّل عائقاً، بل كان محفزاً لعملية تحول هيكلي في الاقتصاد الكلي.


وأشار إلى أنه لدعم الاقتصاد بشكل أكبر، يتوقع فريق الأبحاث العالمية في "ستاندرد تشارترد" أن يواصل صنّاع السياسات خلال عام 2026 جهودهم لتنويع مصادر التمويل مع السعي إلى استقطاب مستويات أعلى من الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، إلى جانب تعزيز مشاركة المستثمرين الأجانب في أسواق الدين المحلية.


ورجّح أن تساهم زيادة تدفقات الرساميل في زيادة زخم الأسواق المالية في المملكة، لا سيما في ظل اتساع إدراجها ضمن أبرز المؤشرات الاستثمارية العالمية.