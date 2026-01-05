أكد وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح أن الوزارة تعمل على إستراتيجية محدثة للاستثمار، لتكون المرحلة الثانية من الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار التي أشرفت على تحقيق مستهدفاتها خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية.


وأكد الفالح في تصريحات على هامش جلسة مجلس الشورى اليوم، أنه سيتم الأخذ بملاحظات واقتراحات أعضاء مجلس الشورى، لتتم مناقشتها واعتمادها، حيث تطمح الوزارة إلى أن تتخطى مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وتكون مستعدة لما بعد ذلك.


وأشار الوزير إلى أن الأداء الكمي للاستثمار في المملكة فاق كل التوقعات، حيث يُشكّل الاستثمار اليوم 32% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، كما بلغ تكوين رأس المال الثابت من الناتج غير النفطي 40%.


وقال: «إن المملكة بيئة جاذبة للاستثمارات، حيث كان أداء الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر رائعاً بنهاية 2025، ووزارة الاستثمار عملت على حصر أكثر من 2000 فرصة استثمارية، تجاوزت قيمتها تريليون ريال»، مشيراً إلى تحويل الفرص المنشورة عبر منصة «استثمر في السعودية» إلى 346 صفقة مغلقة، بقيمة إجمالية تجاوزت 231 مليار ريال.


10 أضعاف نمو للتراخيص النشطة


وأكد الفالح على الدور الذي حققه برنامج جذب المقرات الإقليمية، حيث تم الترخيص لأكثر من 700 شركة عالمية بنهاية 2025، متجاوزاً مستهدف عام 2030 المحدد بـ500 شركة، مبيناً أن الشركات تتوزع على قطاعات متنوعة تعزز مكانة المملكة بوصفها مركزاً إقليمياً للأعمال.


وقال إن تسجيل التراخيص الاستثمارية النشطة شهد نمواً بواقع 10 أضعاف، حيث ارتفعت من 6000 ترخيص في 2019 لتصل إلى 62 ألف ترخيص بنهاية عام 2025، مشدداً على دور الشركات في خلق أكثر من مليون فرصة وظيفية، بينهم العديد من الكوادر الوطنية.


استقطاب 20 من أكبر 30 بنكاً عالمياً


وأشار إلى نجاح المملكة في استقطاب 20 من أكبر 30 بنكاً في العالم، في إطار جهود تعزيز وجود ونشاط أكبر مديري الأصول والبنوك الدولية لدعم القطاع المصرفي السعودي.


ونوّه الوزير بمساهمة التحسينات التشريعية في تقدم المملكة 15 مرتبة في تصنيف التنافسية العالمي.


وقال إن تحديث الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار في 2025 جاء للتركيز على «الجودة والإنتاجية»، وتوجيه الاستثمارات نحو القطاعات ذات الأثر الاقتصادي الأعلى وتطوير حلول تمويلية للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة.


الاستثمار المحلي من الأولويات


ورداً على استفسار من أحد الأعضاء حول المنافسة العادلة للمستثمر المحلي، مع جذب الاستثمارات الأجنبية، عدّ وزير الاستثمار المستثمر المحلي من أولويات الوزارة، مؤكداً أن العمل مستمر نحو كفاءة الاستثمار وتنافسيته لكل المستثمرين.


وأضاف: «إن دور الفعاليات الاستثمارية التي تقام في مختلف مناطق المملكة مهم لعرض وتسويق الفرص النوعية التي تمتاز بها كل منطقة».


وأوضح أن الوزارة شريك في التنظيم والتسويق، بالتعاون مع الغرف التجارية وهيئات تطوير المناطق والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، وتسعى لاستثمار الميز التنافسية لكل منطقة بما يناسبها.


شركات وطنية تنافس دولياً


وتعليقاً على سؤال حول دور وزارة الاستثمار في توطين القطاع الخاص الأجنبي، أشار إلى أهمية ذلك، مستشهداً بتجربة أرامكو، وتوجه المملكة منذ عهد الملك المؤسس نحو التوطين، مما سرع وتيرة التنمية في المملكة، وفي صعود شركات وطنية كبرى تنافس على المستوى الدولي.


وفي تساؤل حول جذب المستثمرين وتمكينهم في قطاع التعليم، أشار وزير الاستثمار إلى أن التعليم يعد من أهم القطاعات المستهدفة، لدوره المهم في صناعة أجيال ذات كفاءة ومعرفة، مما يسهم في تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030، ويخدم التنوع الاقتصادي، ويحقق تنمية مستدامة بعقول وسواعد أبناء الوطن المبدعين.


تعزيز تنافسية جذب الاستثمارات


وفي سؤال حول ما يتعلق بتقييم التشريعات الاستثمارية، أشار الفالح إلى أن الوزارة اتجهت لتحديث الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار في عام 2025، لتعزيز التنافسية في جذب الاستثمارات، وذلك في ظل المتغيرات الدولية، وتزايد المنافسة العالمية، لنتوجه نحو القطاعات ذات الأثر الاقتصادي الأعلى.


وفي سؤال حول تعزيز الحياد التنافسي، أشاد بالتكامل بين الوزارة وكافة الجهات الوطنية لدعم البيئة الاستثمارية، خصوصاً في نظام الاستثمار الذي أكد على مبدأ الحياد التنافسي، والمعاملة بالمثل، مشيراً إلى أن إقرار النظام دعم تقدّم المملكة في أبرز المؤشرات الدولية.