Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih confirmed that the ministry is working on an updated investment strategy, which will be the second phase of the national investment strategy that has overseen the achievement of its targets over the past five years.



Al-Falih stated in remarks on the sidelines of the Shura Council session today that the ministry will take into account the observations and suggestions of Shura Council members for discussion and approval, as the ministry aims to exceed the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and be prepared for what comes after that.



The minister pointed out that the quantitative performance of investment in the Kingdom has exceeded all expectations, as investment today constitutes 32% of the gross domestic product, and the formation of fixed capital from non-oil output reached 40%.



He said: "The Kingdom is an attractive environment for investments, where foreign direct investment performance was excellent by the end of 2025. The Ministry of Investment has worked on identifying more than 2,000 investment opportunities, valued at over one trillion riyals," noting that the published opportunities through the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform have been converted into 346 closed deals, with a total value exceeding 231 billion riyals.



10-Fold Growth in Active Licenses



Al-Falih emphasized the role achieved by the program to attract regional headquarters, as more than 700 global companies were licensed by the end of 2025, surpassing the 2030 target of 500 companies, indicating that the companies are distributed across various sectors that enhance the Kingdom's position as a regional business hub.



He stated that the registration of active investment licenses has witnessed a growth of 10 times, rising from 6,000 licenses in 2019 to 62,000 licenses by the end of 2025, stressing the role of companies in creating more than one million job opportunities, including many national cadres.



Attracting 20 of the World's Top 30 Banks



He pointed out the Kingdom's success in attracting 20 of the world's top 30 banks, as part of efforts to enhance the presence and activity of major asset managers and international banks to support the Saudi banking sector.



The minister noted the contribution of legislative improvements in advancing the Kingdom 15 ranks in the global competitiveness ranking.



He stated that the update of the national investment strategy in 2025 came to focus on "quality and productivity," directing investments towards sectors with the highest economic impact and developing financial solutions for small and medium enterprises.



Local Investment as a Priority



In response to an inquiry from one of the members regarding fair competition for local investors, alongside attracting foreign investments, the Minister of Investment considered local investors a priority for the ministry, confirming that work is ongoing towards investment efficiency and competitiveness for all investors.



He added: "The role of investment events held in various regions of the Kingdom is important for showcasing and marketing the unique opportunities that each region possesses."



He explained that the ministry is a partner in organizing and marketing, in cooperation with chambers of commerce, regional development authorities, and relevant government entities, and seeks to invest in the competitive advantages of each region as appropriate.



National Companies Competing Internationally



In response to a question about the role of the Ministry of Investment in localizing the foreign private sector, he pointed to its importance, citing Aramco's experience and the Kingdom's approach since the era of the founding king towards localization, which accelerated the pace of development in the Kingdom and the rise of major national companies competing internationally.



In a question regarding attracting and empowering investors in the education sector, the Minister of Investment pointed out that education is one of the most targeted sectors, due to its important role in creating generations with competence and knowledge, contributing to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030, serving economic diversification, and achieving sustainable development through the minds and hands of the creative sons of the nation.



Enhancing Competitiveness in Attracting Investments



In a question regarding the evaluation of investment legislation, Al-Falih noted that the ministry has moved to update the national investment strategy in 2025 to enhance competitiveness in attracting investments, in light of international changes and increasing global competition, directing efforts towards sectors with the highest economic impact.



In a question about enhancing competitive neutrality, he praised the integration between the ministry and all national entities to support the investment environment, especially in the investment system that emphasizes the principle of competitive neutrality and reciprocity, indicating that the approval of the system supports the Kingdom's progress in the most prominent international indicators.