أكد وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح أن الوزارة تعمل على إستراتيجية محدثة للاستثمار، لتكون المرحلة الثانية من الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار التي أشرفت على تحقيق مستهدفاتها خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية.
وأكد الفالح في تصريحات على هامش جلسة مجلس الشورى اليوم، أنه سيتم الأخذ بملاحظات واقتراحات أعضاء مجلس الشورى، لتتم مناقشتها واعتمادها، حيث تطمح الوزارة إلى أن تتخطى مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وتكون مستعدة لما بعد ذلك.
وأشار الوزير إلى أن الأداء الكمي للاستثمار في المملكة فاق كل التوقعات، حيث يُشكّل الاستثمار اليوم 32% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، كما بلغ تكوين رأس المال الثابت من الناتج غير النفطي 40%.
وقال: «إن المملكة بيئة جاذبة للاستثمارات، حيث كان أداء الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر رائعاً بنهاية 2025، ووزارة الاستثمار عملت على حصر أكثر من 2000 فرصة استثمارية، تجاوزت قيمتها تريليون ريال»، مشيراً إلى تحويل الفرص المنشورة عبر منصة «استثمر في السعودية» إلى 346 صفقة مغلقة، بقيمة إجمالية تجاوزت 231 مليار ريال.
10 أضعاف نمو للتراخيص النشطة
وأكد الفالح على الدور الذي حققه برنامج جذب المقرات الإقليمية، حيث تم الترخيص لأكثر من 700 شركة عالمية بنهاية 2025، متجاوزاً مستهدف عام 2030 المحدد بـ500 شركة، مبيناً أن الشركات تتوزع على قطاعات متنوعة تعزز مكانة المملكة بوصفها مركزاً إقليمياً للأعمال.
وقال إن تسجيل التراخيص الاستثمارية النشطة شهد نمواً بواقع 10 أضعاف، حيث ارتفعت من 6000 ترخيص في 2019 لتصل إلى 62 ألف ترخيص بنهاية عام 2025، مشدداً على دور الشركات في خلق أكثر من مليون فرصة وظيفية، بينهم العديد من الكوادر الوطنية.
استقطاب 20 من أكبر 30 بنكاً عالمياً
وأشار إلى نجاح المملكة في استقطاب 20 من أكبر 30 بنكاً في العالم، في إطار جهود تعزيز وجود ونشاط أكبر مديري الأصول والبنوك الدولية لدعم القطاع المصرفي السعودي.
ونوّه الوزير بمساهمة التحسينات التشريعية في تقدم المملكة 15 مرتبة في تصنيف التنافسية العالمي.
وقال إن تحديث الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار في 2025 جاء للتركيز على «الجودة والإنتاجية»، وتوجيه الاستثمارات نحو القطاعات ذات الأثر الاقتصادي الأعلى وتطوير حلول تمويلية للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة.
الاستثمار المحلي من الأولويات
ورداً على استفسار من أحد الأعضاء حول المنافسة العادلة للمستثمر المحلي، مع جذب الاستثمارات الأجنبية، عدّ وزير الاستثمار المستثمر المحلي من أولويات الوزارة، مؤكداً أن العمل مستمر نحو كفاءة الاستثمار وتنافسيته لكل المستثمرين.
وأضاف: «إن دور الفعاليات الاستثمارية التي تقام في مختلف مناطق المملكة مهم لعرض وتسويق الفرص النوعية التي تمتاز بها كل منطقة».
وأوضح أن الوزارة شريك في التنظيم والتسويق، بالتعاون مع الغرف التجارية وهيئات تطوير المناطق والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، وتسعى لاستثمار الميز التنافسية لكل منطقة بما يناسبها.
شركات وطنية تنافس دولياً
وتعليقاً على سؤال حول دور وزارة الاستثمار في توطين القطاع الخاص الأجنبي، أشار إلى أهمية ذلك، مستشهداً بتجربة أرامكو، وتوجه المملكة منذ عهد الملك المؤسس نحو التوطين، مما سرع وتيرة التنمية في المملكة، وفي صعود شركات وطنية كبرى تنافس على المستوى الدولي.
وفي تساؤل حول جذب المستثمرين وتمكينهم في قطاع التعليم، أشار وزير الاستثمار إلى أن التعليم يعد من أهم القطاعات المستهدفة، لدوره المهم في صناعة أجيال ذات كفاءة ومعرفة، مما يسهم في تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030، ويخدم التنوع الاقتصادي، ويحقق تنمية مستدامة بعقول وسواعد أبناء الوطن المبدعين.
تعزيز تنافسية جذب الاستثمارات
وفي سؤال حول ما يتعلق بتقييم التشريعات الاستثمارية، أشار الفالح إلى أن الوزارة اتجهت لتحديث الإستراتيجية الوطنية للاستثمار في عام 2025، لتعزيز التنافسية في جذب الاستثمارات، وذلك في ظل المتغيرات الدولية، وتزايد المنافسة العالمية، لنتوجه نحو القطاعات ذات الأثر الاقتصادي الأعلى.
وفي سؤال حول تعزيز الحياد التنافسي، أشاد بالتكامل بين الوزارة وكافة الجهات الوطنية لدعم البيئة الاستثمارية، خصوصاً في نظام الاستثمار الذي أكد على مبدأ الحياد التنافسي، والمعاملة بالمثل، مشيراً إلى أن إقرار النظام دعم تقدّم المملكة في أبرز المؤشرات الدولية.
Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih confirmed that the ministry is working on an updated investment strategy, which will be the second phase of the national investment strategy that has overseen the achievement of its targets over the past five years.
Al-Falih stated in remarks on the sidelines of the Shura Council session today that the ministry will take into account the observations and suggestions of Shura Council members for discussion and approval, as the ministry aims to exceed the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and be prepared for what comes after that.
The minister pointed out that the quantitative performance of investment in the Kingdom has exceeded all expectations, as investment today constitutes 32% of the gross domestic product, and the formation of fixed capital from non-oil output reached 40%.
He said: "The Kingdom is an attractive environment for investments, where foreign direct investment performance was excellent by the end of 2025. The Ministry of Investment has worked on identifying more than 2,000 investment opportunities, valued at over one trillion riyals," noting that the published opportunities through the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform have been converted into 346 closed deals, with a total value exceeding 231 billion riyals.
10-Fold Growth in Active Licenses
Al-Falih emphasized the role achieved by the program to attract regional headquarters, as more than 700 global companies were licensed by the end of 2025, surpassing the 2030 target of 500 companies, indicating that the companies are distributed across various sectors that enhance the Kingdom's position as a regional business hub.
He stated that the registration of active investment licenses has witnessed a growth of 10 times, rising from 6,000 licenses in 2019 to 62,000 licenses by the end of 2025, stressing the role of companies in creating more than one million job opportunities, including many national cadres.
Attracting 20 of the World's Top 30 Banks
He pointed out the Kingdom's success in attracting 20 of the world's top 30 banks, as part of efforts to enhance the presence and activity of major asset managers and international banks to support the Saudi banking sector.
The minister noted the contribution of legislative improvements in advancing the Kingdom 15 ranks in the global competitiveness ranking.
He stated that the update of the national investment strategy in 2025 came to focus on "quality and productivity," directing investments towards sectors with the highest economic impact and developing financial solutions for small and medium enterprises.
Local Investment as a Priority
In response to an inquiry from one of the members regarding fair competition for local investors, alongside attracting foreign investments, the Minister of Investment considered local investors a priority for the ministry, confirming that work is ongoing towards investment efficiency and competitiveness for all investors.
He added: "The role of investment events held in various regions of the Kingdom is important for showcasing and marketing the unique opportunities that each region possesses."
He explained that the ministry is a partner in organizing and marketing, in cooperation with chambers of commerce, regional development authorities, and relevant government entities, and seeks to invest in the competitive advantages of each region as appropriate.
National Companies Competing Internationally
In response to a question about the role of the Ministry of Investment in localizing the foreign private sector, he pointed to its importance, citing Aramco's experience and the Kingdom's approach since the era of the founding king towards localization, which accelerated the pace of development in the Kingdom and the rise of major national companies competing internationally.
In a question regarding attracting and empowering investors in the education sector, the Minister of Investment pointed out that education is one of the most targeted sectors, due to its important role in creating generations with competence and knowledge, contributing to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030, serving economic diversification, and achieving sustainable development through the minds and hands of the creative sons of the nation.
Enhancing Competitiveness in Attracting Investments
In a question regarding the evaluation of investment legislation, Al-Falih noted that the ministry has moved to update the national investment strategy in 2025 to enhance competitiveness in attracting investments, in light of international changes and increasing global competition, directing efforts towards sectors with the highest economic impact.
In a question about enhancing competitive neutrality, he praised the integration between the ministry and all national entities to support the investment environment, especially in the investment system that emphasizes the principle of competitive neutrality and reciprocity, indicating that the approval of the system supports the Kingdom's progress in the most prominent international indicators.