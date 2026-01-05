ارتفع سعر عملة بيتكوين بأكثر من 2% صباح اليوم ليتجاوز حاجز الـ 93 ألف دولار للمرة الأولى منذ أوائل ديسمبر الماضي.
وتأتي ارتفاعات بيتكوين في وقت توقع محللون أن تؤدي حالة عدم اليقين في فنزويلا إلى زيادة الطلب على العملات المشفرة للتحوط من المخاطر الاقتصادية والمالية في البلاد.
وكانت صناديق تداول «بيتكوين» قد سجلت استثمارات إيجابية بأكثر من 471 مليون دولار الجمعة الماضي وهي الأعلى منذ أكثر من شهر بعد عدة أسابيع من التخارجات.
من جهة أخرى، أكدت شركات وساطة نيتها إطلاق تداولات آنية على العملات المشفرة خلال العام الحالي بعد ارتفاع الطلب من العملاء الأفراد والمؤسسات.
أداة مضاربة
ورغم عدم وجود علاقة مباشرة بين الوضع في فنزويلا وسوق العملات الرقمية، إلا أن هذه التطورات تزيد من حالة عدم اليقين في الأسواق التقليدية؛ ما يؤدي إلى تدفق السيولة نحو الأصول الرقمية كأداة مضاربة في فترات ضعف السيولة خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
ويرى محللون أن استقرار البيتكوين فوق مستوى 90 ألف دولار قد يفتح الطريق لاختبار منطقة 96 ألف دولار في الأيام القادمة.
ومع ذلك، تظل السوق حساسة لأي تصريحات من الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بشأن السياسة النقدية، أو أي تصعيد عسكري في أمريكا اللاتينية قد يؤثر على أسواق الطاقة والعملات.
