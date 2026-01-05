The price of Bitcoin has risen by more than 2% this morning, surpassing the $93,000 mark for the first time since early December.



The rise in Bitcoin comes at a time when analysts expect that the uncertainty in Venezuela will lead to increased demand for cryptocurrencies as a hedge against economic and financial risks in the country.



Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded positive investments of over $471 million last Friday, the highest in more than a month after several weeks of outflows.



On another note, brokerage firms have confirmed their intention to launch spot trading on cryptocurrencies this year following increased demand from individual and institutional clients.



Speculative Tool



Although there is no direct relationship between the situation in Venezuela and the cryptocurrency market, these developments increase uncertainty in traditional markets; leading to a flow of liquidity towards digital assets as a speculative tool during periods of low liquidity over the weekend.



Analysts believe that Bitcoin's stability above the $90,000 level may pave the way for testing the $96,000 area in the coming days.



However, the market remains sensitive to any statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, or any military escalation in Latin America that could impact energy and currency markets.