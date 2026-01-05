Wall Street bets that a decline in interest rates and strong corporate earnings may be enough to sustain stock market gains through 2026, albeit at a slower pace and with limited margins compared to last year.



In this context, the "Bank of America" expects the "S&P 500" index to reach 7,100 points by the end of 2026, an increase of 3.7% compared to the closing level of 2025.



In contrast, both "J.P. Morgan" and "Goldman Sachs" predict the index will reach 7,500 and 7,600 points respectively.



Investor Interest



In Europe, European stocks rose today, continuing the gains made at the beginning of the year as investors flocked to buy defensive stocks after U.S. military strikes in Venezuela raised new geopolitical concerns.



The Stoxx 600 index increased by 0.3%, and trading volumes are expected to return to normal as investors come back after the New Year's Eve holiday.



Monitoring the Consequences



The defense index rose by 2.7%, marking its highest level in two months, while the technology and basic resources indices increased by 2.1% and 2% respectively.



Investors will continue to monitor the implications of the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces over the weekend, while U.S. President Donald Trump previously announced that Venezuela is under temporary U.S. control.



Investors are also focused on central banks, as they watch incoming data for clues on how quickly interest rates may be cut.