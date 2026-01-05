تراهن وول ستريت على أن تراجع أسعار الفائدة وقوة أرباح الشركات قد يكونان كافيين لاستمرار مكاسب أسواق الأسهم خلال عام 2026، وإن بوتيرة أبطأ وهوامش محدودة مقارنة بالعام الماضي.


وفي هذا السياق، يتوقع «بنك أوف أمريكا» أن يصل مؤشر «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» إلى مستوى 7,100 نقطة بنهاية عام 2026، بارتفاع قدره 3.7% مقارنة بمستوى إغلاق عام 2025.


في المقابل، يرجح كل من «جيه بي مورغان»، و«غولدمان ساكس» وصول المؤشر إلى 7,500 و7,600 نقطة على التوالي.


إقبال المستثمرين


وفي أوروبا، ارتفعت الأسهم الأوروبية اليوم، لتواصل مكاسبها التي حققتها في بداية العام مع إقبال المستثمرين على شراء الأسهم الدفاعية بعد أن أثارت الضربات العسكرية الأمريكية على فنزويلا مخاوف جيوسياسية جديدة.


وزاد مؤشر ستوكس 600 الأوروبي 0.⁠3%، ومن المتوقع أن تعود أحجام التداول إلى طبيعتها مع عودة المستثمرين بعد عطلة عشية العام الجديد.


مراقبة التداعيات


وارتفع مؤشر الدفاع 2.7% مسجلاً أعلى مستوياته في شهرين، كما ارتفع مؤشرا التكنولوجيا والموارد الأساسية 2.1% و2% على التوالي.


وسيواصل المستثمرون مراقبة تداعيات اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو على يد قوات أمريكية في مطلع الأسبوع، بينما ⁠أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ‌ترمب، في وقت سابق، وضع ⁠فنزويلا تحت السيطرة الأمريكية المؤقتة.


ويركز المستثمرون أيضاً على البنوك المركزية، إذ يراقبون البيانات ⁠الواردة بحثاً عن أدلة حول مدى سرعة خفض أسعار الفائدة.