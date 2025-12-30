The price of wheat in Europe reached its highest level in nearly 3 weeks in yesterday's trading, as hopes for an end to the war in Ukraine faded, but the abundance of global supplies and falling prices in Russia, the competing exporting country, limited the increases.



The price of the most traded March wheat futures contract on the Euronext exchange, based in Paris, rose by 0.1% to €190.50 per ton, after reaching €191.25 in previous trades, marking the highest level for the contract since December 9 of this year.



Positive Indicators



Wheat prices fell at the opening, attributed to positive indicators regarding talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, but they changed course in the afternoon when it became clear that Russia and Ukraine remained deeply divided over land-related issues that hinder a peace agreement.



The escalation intensified after news agencies reported Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stating that Ukraine attempted to attack the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region, and that Moscow's negotiating position would change accordingly, while Kyiv denied launching any attacks.



Trading volumes on the Euronext exchange were low following the Christmas holiday and ahead of the New Year holiday.