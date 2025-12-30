بلغ سعر القمح في أوروبا أعلى مستوى له منذ نحو 3 أسابيع في تعاملات أمس، مع تراجع آمال وضع نهاية للحرب في أوكرانيا، لكن وفرة الإمدادات العالمية وانخفاض الأسعار في روسيا، الدولة المصدرة المنافسة، حدت من الارتفاعات.
وارتفع سعر عقد قمح الطحين لشهر مارس القادم الأكثر تداولاً في بورصة يورونكست، التي تتخذ من باريس مقراً، بنسبة 0.1% إلى 190.50 يورو للطن، بعد أن وصل إلى 191.25 يورو في تداولات سابقة، وهو أعلى مستوى يسجله العقد منذ الـ9 من ديسمبر الجاري.
مؤشرات إيجابية
وتراجعت أسعار القمح عند الفتح، ويعزى ذلك إلى المؤشرات الإيجابية حيال المحادثات بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ونظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، لكنها غيرت مسارها في فترة ما بعد الظهر عندما اتضح أن روسيا وأوكرانيا لا تزالان متباعدتين بشدة بشأن القضايا المتعلقة بالأراضي التي تحول دون التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام.
وزادت حدة التصعيد بعد أن نقلت وكالات للأنباء عن وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف قوله إن أوكرانيا حاولت مهاجمة مقر إقامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في منطقة نوفجورود، وإن موقف موسكو التفاوضي سيتغير تبعاً لذلك، ونفت كييف شن أي هجمات.
وكانت أحجام التداول في بورصة يورونكست منخفضة بعد عطلة عيد الميلاد وقبل عطلة العام الجديد.
