The weekly report on the ownership values of investors and their percentage of the total value, published by Saudi "Tadawul," revealed that the total market value of the listed shares in "Nomu" reached approximately 42.27 billion riyals by the end of the week ending December 25, 2025, an increase of about 0.31% compared to the previous week.



The value of foreign investor ownership constituted 1.28% of the total market value of the listed shares as of December 25, 2025.



186 Points Decline



In terms of trading, the Saudi parallel stock index (Nomu) closed today down by 186.91 points, reaching a level of 23244.02 points, with trading values amounting to 17.2 million riyals, and the volume of shares traded exceeded 2.8 million shares.



The main Saudi stock index declined today by 109.44 points, reaching a level of 10416.65 points, with trading values amounting to 2.3 billion riyals.