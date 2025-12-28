كشف التقرير الأسبوعي لقيم ملكية المستثمرين ونسبتها من القيمة الكلية، الذي نشرته «تداول» السعودية أن مجموع القيمة السوقية للأسهم المدرجة في «نمو» وصل إلى نحو 42.27 مليار ريال بنهاية الأسبوع المنتهي في 25 ديسمبر 2025، بارتفاع نسبته نحو 0.31% مقارنة بالأسبوع الذي سبقه.


وشكّلت قيمة ملكية المستثمر الأجنبي ما نسبته 1.28% من إجمالي القيمة السوقية للأسهم المدرجة كما في 25 ديسمبر 2025.


186 نقطة انخفاض


وعلى صعيد التداولات أغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية (نمو) اليوم منخفضاً بمقدار 186.91 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 23244.02 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 17.2 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من 2.8 مليون سهم.


وانخفض مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيسي اليوم بمقدار 109.44 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 10416.65 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 2.3 مليار ريال.