أطلقت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، بالشراكة مع هيئة تطوير المنطقة الشرقية، أول مسار وطني متخصص لابتكار حلول تمكين الباعة الجائلين، ضمن أعمال هاكاثون التنمية الحضرية، في خطوة تعكس توجه المملكة نحو تنظيم القطاع وتحويله إلى نشاط اقتصادي منظم ومستدام.
وجاء إطلاق المسار بمشاركة فريق دعم وتطوير وتمكين الباعة الجائلين بالوزارة، الذي تولّى أعمال الإرشاد والتحكيم، ووجّه المشاركين نحو تطوير حلول تنموية تدمج الأبعاد الحضرية والتقنية والتسويقية؛ بما يسهم في الارتقاء ببيئة عمل الباعة الجائلين، وتعزيز اندماجهم في المنظومة الاقتصادية الرسمية.
ويُعد هذا المسار امتداداً للدور الوطني الذي تقوده الوزارة لتنظيم قطاع الباعة الجائلين وتمكين الفئات الأشد حاجة، عبر توظيف الابتكار الحضري والحلول التقنية الحديثة، ورفع كفاءة التنظيم المكاني، وتحسين جودة الحياة في المدن.
واختتم الهاكاثون أعماله بتتويج ثلاثة فرق قدّمت حلولاً نموذجية تستهدف تطوير أدوات عمل الباعة الجائلين، وتهيئة بيئات تشغيل أكثر كفاءة واستدامة، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات التنمية الحضرية.
وفي تصريح لها، أكدت المشرف العام على فريق دعم وتطوير وتمكين الباعة الجائلين بالوزارة الأميرة نجود بنت هذلول، تبنّي الفريق للأفكار الفائزة والعمل على تحويلها إلى نماذج تطبيقية على أرض الواقع، مشيرةً إلى أن تمكين الباعة الجائلين يتجاوز الإطار التنظيمي ليشكّل استثماراً في الابتكار وخلق فرص عمل مستدامة تدعم الاقتصاد المحلي.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود وزارة البلديات والإسكان لتعزيز التكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، وتطوير حلول نوعية تسهم في بناء مدن أكثر تنظيماً وحيوية، وتوسيع فرص المشاركة الاقتصادية للفئات المستفيدة، بما يحقق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة وجودة الحياة.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with the Eastern Province Development Authority, has launched the first national specialized track for innovating solutions to empower street vendors, as part of the Urban Development Hackathon, in a move that reflects the Kingdom's direction towards organizing the sector and transforming it into a regulated and sustainable economic activity.
The launch of the track was accompanied by the participation of the support, development, and empowerment team for street vendors at the ministry, which took on the roles of guidance and judging, directing participants towards developing developmental solutions that integrate urban, technical, and marketing dimensions; contributing to enhancing the working environment of street vendors and promoting their integration into the formal economic system.
This track is an extension of the national role led by the ministry to organize the street vendor sector and empower the most in-need groups, through the employment of urban innovation and modern technical solutions, improving spatial organization efficiency, and enhancing the quality of life in cities.
The hackathon concluded its activities by crowning three teams that presented exemplary solutions aimed at developing tools for street vendors, preparing more efficient and sustainable operating environments, in line with urban development targets.
In a statement, the General Supervisor of the Support, Development, and Empowerment Team for Street Vendors at the ministry, Princess Najoud bint Thulool, confirmed the team's adoption of the winning ideas and their work to transform them into practical models on the ground, noting that empowering street vendors goes beyond the regulatory framework to represent an investment in innovation and the creation of sustainable job opportunities that support the local economy.
This step comes as part of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing's efforts to enhance integration with relevant entities and develop qualitative solutions that contribute to building more organized and vibrant cities, expanding economic participation opportunities for beneficiary groups, thereby achieving sustainable development goals and quality of life.