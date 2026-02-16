The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with the Eastern Province Development Authority, has launched the first national specialized track for innovating solutions to empower street vendors, as part of the Urban Development Hackathon, in a move that reflects the Kingdom's direction towards organizing the sector and transforming it into a regulated and sustainable economic activity.

The launch of the track was accompanied by the participation of the support, development, and empowerment team for street vendors at the ministry, which took on the roles of guidance and judging, directing participants towards developing developmental solutions that integrate urban, technical, and marketing dimensions; contributing to enhancing the working environment of street vendors and promoting their integration into the formal economic system.

This track is an extension of the national role led by the ministry to organize the street vendor sector and empower the most in-need groups, through the employment of urban innovation and modern technical solutions, improving spatial organization efficiency, and enhancing the quality of life in cities.

The hackathon concluded its activities by crowning three teams that presented exemplary solutions aimed at developing tools for street vendors, preparing more efficient and sustainable operating environments, in line with urban development targets.

In a statement, the General Supervisor of the Support, Development, and Empowerment Team for Street Vendors at the ministry, Princess Najoud bint Thulool, confirmed the team's adoption of the winning ideas and their work to transform them into practical models on the ground, noting that empowering street vendors goes beyond the regulatory framework to represent an investment in innovation and the creation of sustainable job opportunities that support the local economy.

This step comes as part of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing's efforts to enhance integration with relevant entities and develop qualitative solutions that contribute to building more organized and vibrant cities, expanding economic participation opportunities for beneficiary groups, thereby achieving sustainable development goals and quality of life.