أطلقت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، بالشراكة مع هيئة تطوير المنطقة الشرقية، أول مسار وطني متخصص لابتكار حلول تمكين الباعة الجائلين، ضمن أعمال هاكاثون التنمية الحضرية، في خطوة تعكس توجه المملكة نحو تنظيم القطاع وتحويله إلى نشاط اقتصادي منظم ومستدام.

وجاء إطلاق المسار بمشاركة فريق دعم وتطوير وتمكين الباعة الجائلين بالوزارة، الذي تولّى أعمال الإرشاد والتحكيم، ووجّه المشاركين نحو تطوير حلول تنموية تدمج الأبعاد الحضرية والتقنية والتسويقية؛ بما يسهم في الارتقاء ببيئة عمل الباعة الجائلين، وتعزيز اندماجهم في المنظومة الاقتصادية الرسمية.

ويُعد هذا المسار امتداداً للدور الوطني الذي تقوده الوزارة لتنظيم قطاع الباعة الجائلين وتمكين الفئات الأشد حاجة، عبر توظيف الابتكار الحضري والحلول التقنية الحديثة، ورفع كفاءة التنظيم المكاني، وتحسين جودة الحياة في المدن.

واختتم الهاكاثون أعماله بتتويج ثلاثة فرق قدّمت حلولاً نموذجية تستهدف تطوير أدوات عمل الباعة الجائلين، وتهيئة بيئات تشغيل أكثر كفاءة واستدامة، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات التنمية الحضرية.

وفي تصريح لها، أكدت المشرف العام على فريق دعم وتطوير وتمكين الباعة الجائلين بالوزارة الأميرة نجود بنت هذلول، تبنّي الفريق للأفكار الفائزة والعمل على تحويلها إلى نماذج تطبيقية على أرض الواقع، مشيرةً إلى أن تمكين الباعة الجائلين يتجاوز الإطار التنظيمي ليشكّل استثماراً في الابتكار وخلق فرص عمل مستدامة تدعم الاقتصاد المحلي.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود وزارة البلديات والإسكان لتعزيز التكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، وتطوير حلول نوعية تسهم في بناء مدن أكثر تنظيماً وحيوية، وتوسيع فرص المشاركة الاقتصادية للفئات المستفيدة، بما يحقق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة وجودة الحياة.