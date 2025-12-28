تنطلق عملية انتخاب مجلس إدارة اتحاد الغرف السعودية للدورة الـ 16، غداً، التي تمتد للفترة من (2026 - 2029)، بعد استكمال الاتحاد لجميع المتطلبات النظامية والإجرائية اللازمة لبدء العملية الانتخابية.


وستُجرى الانتخابات في مقر الاتحاد بالرياض، وفقًا لاشتراطات نظام الغرف التجارية ولائحته التنفيذية، وتحت إشراف وزارة التجارة، لضمان أعلى مستويات الشفافية والنزاهة في اختيار الرئيس ونائبي الرئيس وأعضاء المجلس.


دور محوري


وتولى رئاسة اتحاد الغرف السعودية منذ تأسيسه عام 1980، 18 اسمًا بارزًا في مجال المال والأعمال، وأدى الاتحاد دورًا محوريًا في تعزيز علاقات المملكة الاقتصادية مع شركائها المحليين والدوليين، فضلًا عن إسهاماته الفاعلة في دعم القضايا الاقتصادية والتنموية والاجتماعية من خلال شراكات إستراتيجية مع الجهات الحكومية.


ويأتي هذا الاستحقاق في وقت يشهد فيه الاقتصاد الوطني فرصًا استثمارية واسعة وتطورات اقتصادية مهمة، لتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص كشريك فاعل في مسيرة التنمية وفق رؤية المملكة 2030.