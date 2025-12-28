The election process for the Board of Directors of the Saudi Chambers Federation for the 16th term will kick off tomorrow, covering the period from (2026 - 2029), after the federation has completed all the necessary regulatory and procedural requirements to begin the electoral process.



The elections will be held at the federation's headquarters in Riyadh, in accordance with the requirements of the Commercial Chambers Law and its executive regulations, and under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce, to ensure the highest levels of transparency and integrity in the selection of the president, the two vice presidents, and the council members.



Central Role



Since its establishment in 1980, the Saudi Chambers Federation has been led by 18 prominent figures in the field of finance and business. The federation has played a central role in enhancing the Kingdom's economic relations with its local and international partners, in addition to its effective contributions to supporting economic, developmental, and social issues through strategic partnerships with government entities.



This election comes at a time when the national economy is witnessing wide investment opportunities and important economic developments, to enhance the role of the private sector as an active partner in the development journey in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.