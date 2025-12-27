Oil prices fell at the close of trading yesterday (Friday) as investors assessed market prospects, alongside peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela.



Brent crude futures for February delivery dropped by 2.57% or $1.60 to $60.64 per barrel, marking a weekly loss of 0.28%.



Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for February delivery fell by 2.76% or $1.61 to $56.74 per barrel.



Black gold prices faced pressure from the rising value of the dollar, in addition to investors awaiting a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump last Sunday in Florida to discuss ways to end the war with Russia.



At the same time, the United States ordered its forces in the Caribbean to focus on enforcing a ban on the movement of Venezuelan oil tankers for at least two months, indicating that Washington is inclined to use economic means rather than military ones to pressure Caracas.