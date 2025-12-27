تراجعت أسعار النفط عند تسوية تعاملاتها أمس (الجمعة) في ظل تقييم المستثمرين آفاق السوق، إلى جانب مباحثات السلام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وتصاعد التوترات بين الولايات المتحدة وفنزويلا.


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت القياسي تسليم فبراير بنسبة 2.57% أو 1.60 دولار إلى 60.64 دولار للبرميل، لتسجل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 0.28%.


وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام نايمكس الأمريكي تسليم فبراير بنسبة 2.76% أو ما يعادل 1.61 دولار إلى 56.74 دولار للبرميل.


وتعرضت أسعار الذهب الأسود لضغوط بفعل ارتفاع قيمة الدولار، إضافة إلى ترقب المستثمرين اجتماعاً بين الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي ونظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترامب الأحد الماضي في فلوريدا لبحث سُبل إنهاء الحرب مع روسيا.


وفي الوقت نفسه، أمرت الولايات المتحدة قواتها في البحر الكاريبي بالتركيز على حظر حركة ناقلات النفط الفنزويلي لمدة شهرين على الأقل، ما يشير إلى أن واشنطن تميل لاستخدام الوسائل الاقتصادية أكثر من العسكرية للضغط على كاراكاس.