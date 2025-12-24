استهلت البورصة المصرية تعاملات جلسة اليوم على ارتفاع جماعي لكل المؤشرات، وذلك بعدما أنهت تعاملات أمس في المربع الأخضر.
وخلال أول نصف ساعة من بدء تعاملات اليوم ربحت الأسهم المدرجة 10 مليارات جنيه، حيث ارتفع رأس المال السوقي لأسهم الشركات المدرجة من مستوى 2.954 تريليون جنيه في نهاية تعاملات أمس إلى نحو 2.964 تريليون جنيه.
وارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي «إيجي إكس 30» بنسبة 0.41% ليصل إلى 41,587 نقطة، كما ارتفع مؤشر «إيجي إكس 30 محدد الأوزان» بنسبة 0.26% ليصل إلى مستوى 50,995 نقطة.
المؤشر الأوسع نطاقاً
وقفز المؤشر الأوسع نطاقاً «إيجي إكس 30 للعائد الكلي» بنسبة 0.3% ليصل إلى 18883 نقطة، كما ارتفع مؤشر «EGX35-LV» بنسبة 0.26% ليصل إلى 4,626 نقطة.
وارتفع مؤشر الشركات المتوسطة والصغيرة «إيجي إكس 70 متساوي الأوزان» بنسبة 0.86% ليصل إلى 13103 نقطة، وصعد مؤشر «إيجي إكس 100 متساوي الأوزان» بنسبة 0.71% ليصل إلى 17,306 نقطة، وزاد مؤشر الشريعة الإسلامية بنسبة 0.44% ليصل إلى 4,464 نقطة، فيما تراجع مؤشر تميز بنسبة 0.7% ليصل إلى مستوى 21027 نقطة.
The Egyptian Stock Exchange began today's session with a collective rise in all indices, after closing yesterday's transactions in the green zone.
During the first half hour of today's trading, listed stocks gained 10 billion pounds, as the market capitalization of listed companies increased from 2.954 trillion pounds at the end of yesterday's transactions to approximately 2.964 trillion pounds.
The main index "EGX 30" rose by 0.41% to reach 41,587 points, while the "EGX 30 Weighted Index" increased by 0.26% to reach 50,995 points.
The broader index
The broader index "EGX 30 Total Return" jumped by 0.3% to reach 18,883 points, and the "EGX35-LV" index rose by 0.26% to reach 4,626 points.
The index of medium and small companies "EGX 70 Equal Weights" increased by 0.86% to reach 13,103 points, while the "EGX 100 Equal Weights" index rose by 0.71% to reach 17,306 points. The Islamic Sharia index increased by 0.44% to reach 4,464 points, while the Excellence index declined by 0.7% to reach 21,027 points.