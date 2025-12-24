The Egyptian Stock Exchange began today's session with a collective rise in all indices, after closing yesterday's transactions in the green zone.



During the first half hour of today's trading, listed stocks gained 10 billion pounds, as the market capitalization of listed companies increased from 2.954 trillion pounds at the end of yesterday's transactions to approximately 2.964 trillion pounds.



The main index "EGX 30" rose by 0.41% to reach 41,587 points, while the "EGX 30 Weighted Index" increased by 0.26% to reach 50,995 points.



The broader index



The broader index "EGX 30 Total Return" jumped by 0.3% to reach 18,883 points, and the "EGX35-LV" index rose by 0.26% to reach 4,626 points.



The index of medium and small companies "EGX 70 Equal Weights" increased by 0.86% to reach 13,103 points, while the "EGX 100 Equal Weights" index rose by 0.71% to reach 17,306 points. The Islamic Sharia index increased by 0.44% to reach 4,464 points, while the Excellence index declined by 0.7% to reach 21,027 points.