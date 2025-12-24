استهلت البورصة المصرية تعاملات جلسة اليوم على ارتفاع جماعي لكل المؤشرات، وذلك بعدما أنهت تعاملات أمس في المربع الأخضر.


وخلال أول نصف ساعة من بدء تعاملات اليوم ربحت الأسهم المدرجة 10 مليارات جنيه، حيث ارتفع رأس المال السوقي لأسهم الشركات المدرجة من مستوى 2.954 تريليون جنيه في نهاية تعاملات أمس إلى نحو 2.964 تريليون جنيه.


وارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي «إيجي إكس 30» بنسبة 0.41% ليصل إلى 41,587 نقطة، كما ارتفع مؤشر «إيجي إكس 30 محدد الأوزان» بنسبة 0.26% ليصل إلى مستوى 50,995 نقطة.


المؤشر الأوسع نطاقاً


وقفز المؤشر الأوسع نطاقاً «إيجي إكس 30 للعائد الكلي» بنسبة 0.3% ليصل إلى 18883 نقطة، كما ارتفع مؤشر «EGX35-LV» بنسبة 0.26% ليصل إلى 4,626 نقطة.


وارتفع مؤشر الشركات المتوسطة والصغيرة «إيجي إكس 70 متساوي الأوزان» بنسبة 0.86% ليصل إلى 13103 نقطة، وصعد مؤشر «إيجي إكس 100 متساوي الأوزان» بنسبة 0.71% ليصل إلى 17,306 نقطة، وزاد مؤشر الشريعة الإسلامية بنسبة 0.44% ليصل إلى 4,464 نقطة، فيما تراجع مؤشر تميز بنسبة 0.7% ليصل إلى مستوى 21027 نقطة.