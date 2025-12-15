Gold prices recorded a new increase at the beginning of their weekly trading today (Monday), as the ounce of gold rose to $4,350, continuing to register historically high levels for the precious metal.

This increase was driven by gains of about $49 during the trading session, with a rise percentage reaching 1.14%, continuing the upward trend that the market has witnessed in recent weeks, amid increasing demand from investors for gold.

This strong performance coincided with the interest rate cut decision last (Wednesday), which enhanced gold's appeal as a safe haven and a more attractive investment option compared to interest-bearing assets. Additionally, the decline in bond yields contributes to pushing traders to increase their positions in the yellow metal, especially with rising concerns related to global growth slowdown.

According to current gold prices in Saudi riyals, the price of 24-carat gold per gram reached about 526 riyals, typically sold in the form of bars, with the addition of stamp duty that varies depending on the type of bar. Meanwhile, the price of 21-carat gold per gram reached about 460 riyals, with the addition of manufacturing costs, seller's profit, and value-added tax, and it is often sold as jewelry. The price of 18-carat gold per gram was recorded at about 395 riyals, with manufacturing costs, seller's profit, and value-added tax also added.