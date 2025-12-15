سجلت أسعار الذهب ارتفاعاً جديداً في بداية تداولاتها الأسبوعية اليوم (الإثنين)، بعدما صعدت أوقية الذهب إلى 4350 دولاراً، لتواصل تسجيل مستويات تاريخية مرتفعة للمعدن النفيس.

وجاء هذا الارتفاع مدفوعاً بمكاسب بلغت نحو 49 دولاراً خلال جلسة التداول، بنسبة صعود وصلت إلى 1.14%، في استمرار للمسار الصاعد الذي تشهده السوق خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، وسط إقبال متزايد من المستثمرين على الذهب.

وتزامن هذا الأداء القوي مع قرار خفض الفائدة يوم (الأربعاء) الماضي، ما عزز من جاذبية الذهب باعتباره ملاذاً آمناً وخياراً استثمارياً أكثر إغراءً مقارنة بالأصول المرتبطة بعوائد الفائدة، كما يسهم تراجع العائد على السندات في دفع المتعاملين نحو زيادة مراكزهم في المعدن الأصفر، خصوصا مع تصاعد المخاوف المرتبطة بتباطؤ النمو العالمي.

ووفقاً لأسعار الذهب الحالية بالريال السعودي، بلغ سعر غرام الذهب عيار 24 نحو 526 ريالاً، ويباع عادة على شكل سبائك، مع إضافة رسوم الدمغة التي تختلف بحسب نوع السبيكة، فيما بلغ سعر غرام الذهب عيار 21 نحو 460 ريالاً، ويضاف عليه سعر المصنعية وربحية البائع وضريبة القيمة المضافة، ويباع غالباً كذهب مشغول، في حين سجل سعر غرام الذهب عيار 18 نحو 395 ريالاً، ويضاف عليه أيضاً سعر المصنعية وربحية البائع وضريبة القيمة المضافة.