The strategic expert at Morgan Stanley, Michael Wilson, confirmed that if the U.S. jobs data scheduled to be released this week shows a slight weakness, it could boost optimism in the stock markets, as it raises the likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



Wilson explained in a memo that while a recovery in the labor market is beneficial for the economy, it will reduce the likelihood of a rate cut in 2026, according to Bloomberg.



Investors are awaiting the release of the monthly non-farm payroll report for November this week, looking for indicators on the path of monetary policy after three consecutive rate cuts.



The jobs report scheduled to be released today (Tuesday) is expected to show an addition of 50,000 jobs last month, with a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 4.5%.