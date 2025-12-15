أكد الخبير الإستراتيجي لدى «مورجان ستانلي» مايكل ويلسون أنه في حال أظهرت بيانات الوظائف الأمريكية المقرر صدورها هذا الأسبوع ضعفًا طفيفًا فإن ذلك قد يعزز التفاؤل في أسواق الأسهم، لأنه يرفع احتمالية خفض الفائدة من قبل الاحتياطي الفيدرالي.


وأوضح «ويلسون» في مذكرة أن انتعاش سوق العمل، رغم كونه مفيدًا للاقتصاد إلا أنه سيقلل من احتمالية خفض الفائدة في 2026، وذلك حسبما نقلت «بلومبيرغ».


ويترقب المستثمرون هذا الأسبوع صدور تقرير الوظائف غير الزراعية الشهري عن نوفمبر بحثًا عن مؤشرات حول مسار السياسة النقدية بعد ثلاثة تخفيضات متتالية للفائدة.


ومن المتوقع أن يظهر تقرير الوظائف المقرر صدوره اليوم (الثلاثاء) إضافة 50 ألف وظيفة الشهر الماضي، وارتفاعا طفيفا لمعدل البطالة إلى 4.5%.