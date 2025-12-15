أكد الخبير الإستراتيجي لدى «مورجان ستانلي» مايكل ويلسون أنه في حال أظهرت بيانات الوظائف الأمريكية المقرر صدورها هذا الأسبوع ضعفًا طفيفًا فإن ذلك قد يعزز التفاؤل في أسواق الأسهم، لأنه يرفع احتمالية خفض الفائدة من قبل الاحتياطي الفيدرالي.
وأوضح «ويلسون» في مذكرة أن انتعاش سوق العمل، رغم كونه مفيدًا للاقتصاد إلا أنه سيقلل من احتمالية خفض الفائدة في 2026، وذلك حسبما نقلت «بلومبيرغ».
ويترقب المستثمرون هذا الأسبوع صدور تقرير الوظائف غير الزراعية الشهري عن نوفمبر بحثًا عن مؤشرات حول مسار السياسة النقدية بعد ثلاثة تخفيضات متتالية للفائدة.
ومن المتوقع أن يظهر تقرير الوظائف المقرر صدوره اليوم (الثلاثاء) إضافة 50 ألف وظيفة الشهر الماضي، وارتفاعا طفيفا لمعدل البطالة إلى 4.5%.
The strategic expert at Morgan Stanley, Michael Wilson, confirmed that if the U.S. jobs data scheduled to be released this week shows a slight weakness, it could boost optimism in the stock markets, as it raises the likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Wilson explained in a memo that while a recovery in the labor market is beneficial for the economy, it will reduce the likelihood of a rate cut in 2026, according to Bloomberg.
Investors are awaiting the release of the monthly non-farm payroll report for November this week, looking for indicators on the path of monetary policy after three consecutive rate cuts.
The jobs report scheduled to be released today (Tuesday) is expected to show an addition of 50,000 jobs last month, with a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 4.5%.