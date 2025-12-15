أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف أن الإستراتيجية الصناعية للمملكة أولت أهمية كبيرة للتكامل الصناعي الخليجي والعربي، معربًا عن تطلع المملكة لأن يشكل القطاع الصناعي في سورية إحدى الرافعات الرئيسية للاقتصاد، ومشدّدًا على حرص المملكة أن تعود سورية إلى ما كانت عليه وأفضل.


وأشار الخريف إلى أن برنامج «صنع في السعودية» أسهم في تحقيق نمو قياسي للصادرات غير النفطية، التي بلغت 515 مليار ريال في عام 2024، وسجلت أعلى قيمة نصف سنوية في تاريخ المملكة خلال النصف الأول من عام 2025 عند 307 مليارات ريال، مؤكدًا أن المنتج السعودي بات حاضرًا في نحو 180 دولة حول العالم.

3700 شركة وطنية


وأضاف أن عدد الشركات المسجلة في البرنامج تجاوز 3700 شركة وطنية، فيما فاق عدد المنتجات التي تحمل شعار «صنع في السعودية» 19 ألف منتج، ما يعكس التحول النوعي الذي يشهده القطاع الصناعي ودوره في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وتنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية.


جاء ذلك خلال تدشين النسخة الثالثة من معرض «صنع في السعودية» في الرياض، حيث أوضح الخريف أن برنامج «صنع في السعودية»، الذي أُطلق عام 2021 برعاية ولي العهد، يمثل ركيزة أساسية في بناء قوة صناعية وطنية قادرة على المنافسة إقليميًا وعالميًا، عبر تعزيز المنتج الوطني وتمكين الشركات من التوسع في الأسواق المحلية والدولية.

من جهته، أكد وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة السوري الدكتور محمد نضال الشعار أن بلاده تدخل مرحلة اقتصادية جديدة بعد سنوات من القطيعة في العلاقات الاقتصادية، مؤكدًا أن سورية تبدأ «ولادة جديدة» تتطلب إعادة البناء أحيانًا من مستويات أقل من الصفر، مع الإشارة إلى استمرار توفر المهارات والموروث الصناعي المتجذر منذ قرون.