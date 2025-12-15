The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, confirmed that the industrial strategy of the Kingdom places great importance on Gulf and Arab industrial integration, expressing the Kingdom's aspiration for the industrial sector in Syria to be one of the main drivers of the economy, and emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to seeing Syria return to its former state and even better.



Al-Khorayef noted that the "Made in Saudi Arabia" program has contributed to achieving record growth in non-oil exports, which reached 515 billion riyals in 2024, recording the highest semi-annual value in the Kingdom's history during the first half of 2025 at 307 billion riyals, confirming that the Saudi product is now present in about 180 countries around the world.

3700 National Companies



He added that the number of companies registered in the program has exceeded 3,700 national companies, while the number of products bearing the "Made in Saudi Arabia" logo has surpassed 19,000 products, reflecting the qualitative transformation witnessed by the industrial sector and its role in achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and diversifying the economic base.



This came during the launch of the third edition of the "Made in Saudi Arabia" exhibition in Riyadh, where Al-Khorayef clarified that the "Made in Saudi Arabia" program, launched in 2021 under the patronage of the Crown Prince, represents a fundamental pillar in building a national industrial power capable of competing regionally and globally, by enhancing the national product and enabling companies to expand in local and international markets.

For his part, the Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry, Dr. Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, confirmed that his country is entering a new economic phase after years of severed economic relations, affirming that Syria is beginning a "new birth" that sometimes requires rebuilding from levels below zero, while noting the continued availability of skills and the industrial heritage rooted for centuries.