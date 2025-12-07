أعلنت ستاربكس الشايع، بالشراكة مع وزارة الثقافة، عن الفائزين في مسابقة ستاربكس لتصميم الأكواب لعام 2025، والتي جاءت هذا العام احتفاءً بالتراث الثقافي الذي تصنعه وتنسجه وتغزله وتنقشه أيدي الحرفيين تحت شعار «عام الحرف اليدوية».

وسيُعرض التصميم الفائز بالمركز الأول، من إبداع عادل الأحمدي، على أكواب ستاربكس في جميع أنحاء المملكة مطلع العام المقبل، حيث يمزج تصميمه، بعنوان «حرفنا»، بين زخارف مستوحاة من تقاليد الحرف السعودية في شكل عصري يعكس الفخر بالتراث الثقافي. وقال الأحمدي: «أردت أن يُكرّم التصميم الحرف التي نشأنا عليها، وأن يُقدّمها بطريقة مألوفة للجميع، تعكس إيماني بأن الإبداع يزدهر عندما يكون هناك شغف ودعم».

أما المركز الثاني، فكان من نصيب عبير المالكي، التي أعادت تصور نسج سعف النخيل وصناعة السلال في رؤية حديثة تعكس كيف تحمل التقاليد السعودية القصص عبر الأجيال. وعلقت المالكي: «حتى الأفكار البسيطة يمكن أن تصبح شيئًا جميلًا عندما نؤمن بها». في حين استلهمت وداد العتيبي، الفائزة بالمركز الثالث، تصميمها من الأعمال اليدوية للأمهات والجدات، مجسدةً دفء وأصالة تفاصيل الحرف التقليدية في المنازل السعودية، قائلة: «الحصول على التقدير لأعمالي الفنية المستوحاة من عائلتي هو شيء سأعتز به دائمًا».

وفي هذا الإطار، قال محمد محمود النجار، نائب الرئيس الأول لستاربكس ضمن مجموعة الشايع: «نفخر بالشراكة مع وزارة الثقافة في هذه المسابقة السنوية. ففي كل عام، نشهد إبداعًا كبيراً من الموهوبين من جميع أنحاء المملكة، ويشرفنا مشاركة أعمالهم مع زبائننا والاحتفاء بالهوية الثقافية التي تلهم هذه التصاميم».

في عامها الرابع، تواصل المسابقة تطورها مع المواضيع الثقافية السنوية للوزارة، لتوفر منصة رائدة للعقول المبدعة وتسلط الضوء على جوانب جديدة من الهوية السعودية. وسيظهر التصميم الفائز لهذا العام على أكواب ستاربكس خلال الأشهر المقبلة، ليُسطر فصلاً جديداً في مسيرة الاحتفاء بالفن السعودي والفخر الثقافي.

الجدير بالذكر أن مجموعة الشايع - ستاربكس متجذرة بعمق في النسيج الثقافي والاجتماعي للمملكة العربية السعودية، ليس فقط كمكان للتواصل، بل كعلامة تجارية ملتزمة بتمكين المجتمعات المحلية. ومن خلال مبادرات مثل مسابقة تصميم الأكواب، وشراكات مع مؤسسات قديرة تدعم المواهب الوطنية، تواصل ستاربكس دعم رؤية المملكة في الحفاظ على التراث الثقافي وتعزيز الإبداع، احتفاءً بالماضي وإلهامًا للمستقبل.