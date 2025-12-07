Starbucks Al-Shaya, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, announced the winners of the Starbucks Cup Design Competition for 2025, which this year celebrates the cultural heritage crafted, woven, and engraved by the hands of artisans under the slogan "Year of Handicrafts".

The design that won first place, created by Adel Al-Ahmadi, will be featured on Starbucks cups across the Kingdom at the beginning of next year. His design, titled "Our Crafts," blends decorations inspired by Saudi handicraft traditions in a modern form that reflects pride in cultural heritage. Al-Ahmadi stated: "I wanted the design to honor the crafts we grew up with and to present them in a way that is familiar to everyone, reflecting my belief that creativity thrives when there is passion and support."

Second place went to Abeer Al-Maliki, who reimagined the weaving of palm fronds and basket-making in a contemporary vision that reflects how Saudi traditions carry stories across generations. Al-Maliki commented: "Even simple ideas can become something beautiful when we believe in them." Meanwhile, Widad Al-Otaibi, the winner of third place, drew her design inspiration from the handicrafts of mothers and grandmothers, embodying the warmth and authenticity of traditional crafts in Saudi homes, saying: "Receiving recognition for my artistic works inspired by my family is something I will always cherish."

In this context, Mohamed Mahmoud Al-Najjar, Senior Vice President of Starbucks within the Al-Shaya Group, said: "We take pride in our partnership with the Ministry of Culture in this annual competition. Every year, we witness great creativity from talented individuals across the Kingdom, and we are honored to share their works with our customers and celebrate the cultural identity that inspires these designs."

In its fourth year, the competition continues to evolve with the Ministry's annual cultural themes, providing a leading platform for creative minds and highlighting new aspects of Saudi identity. The winning design for this year will appear on Starbucks cups in the coming months, marking a new chapter in the celebration of Saudi art and cultural pride.

It is worth noting that the Al-Shaya Group - Starbucks is deeply rooted in the cultural and social fabric of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, not only as a place for connection but as a brand committed to empowering local communities. Through initiatives like the Cup Design Competition and partnerships with esteemed institutions that support national talents, Starbucks continues to support the Kingdom's vision of preserving cultural heritage and promoting creativity, celebrating the past and inspiring the future.