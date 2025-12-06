كشف برنامج «كفالة» أن إجمالي قيمة الكفالات المعتمدة في الربع الثالث من العام الحالي 2025 للمنشآت بلغت 10.66 مليار ريال، فيما بلغت قيمة التمويل نحو 14.68 مليار ريال، توزعت على 4385 منشأة، فيما بلغ عدد الكفالات المعتمدة نحو 5456 كفالة.


وتصدر نشاط «تجارة الجملة والتجزئة وإصلاح المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية» قيمة الكفالات بين الأنشطة الأخرى، إذ بلغت قيمة الكفالات نحو 4 مليارات ريال، فيما بلغت قيمة التمويل 5.5 مليار ريال، توزعت على 1919 منشأة، وبلغت الكفالات لهذا النشاط نحو 2212 كفالة، إذا استحوذ هذا النشاط على 37.49% من إجمالي قيمة الكفالات المعتمدة.


وجاء نشاط «التشييد» ثانياً، وبلغت قيمة الكفالات المعتمدة 2.4 مليار ريال، وبلغت قيمة التمويل 3.35 مليار ريال، شملت 680 منشأة، وبلغ عدد الكفالات 964 كفالة.


أما قطاع «الصناعة التحويلية» فبلغت قيمة الكفالات المعتمدة 1.38 مليار ريال، أما التمويلات فبلغت قيمتها 1.84 مليار ريال، شملت 441 منشأة بكفالات عددها 582 كفالة.

قطاعات أخرى
وقدم البرنامج تمويلاً لـ17 نشاطاً آخر بأقل من مليار ريال لكل نشاط، إذ بلغت قيمة الكفالات للبرامج الـ17 المتبقية نحو 2.87 مليار ريال، فيما بلغت التمويلات لهذه الأنشطة نحو 3.98 مليار ريال، وبلغ عدد المنشآت المستفيدة في الأنشطة المتبقية كافة نحو 1,345 منشأة، فيما بلغ عدد الكفالات نحو 1,698 كفالة. وشملت أنشطة المنشآت «خدمات الإقامة والطعام، الخدمات الإدارية وخدمات الدعم، الأنشطة المهنية والعملية والتقنية، النقل والتخزين، المعلومات والاتصالات، أنشطة صحة الإنسان والعمل الاجتماعي، التعليم، الزراعة وصيد الأسماك، إمدادات المياه وأنشطة الصرف الصحي وإدارات النفايات ومعالجتها، الفنون والترفيه والتسلية، التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، أنشطة الخدمات الأخرى، الأنشطة العقارية، الأنشطة المالية وأنشطة التأمين، التوسط في استقدام العمالة الوافدة، إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء، إنتاج البرامج الإذاعية والتسجيلات الصوتية».