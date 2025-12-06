The "Kafalah" program revealed that the total value of approved guarantees in the third quarter of the current year 2025 for establishments reached 10.66 billion riyals, while the value of financing amounted to approximately 14.68 billion riyals, distributed among 4,385 establishments, with the number of approved guarantees being around 5,456 guarantees.



The activity of "Wholesale and Retail Trade and Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles" topped the value of guarantees among other activities, with the value of guarantees reaching approximately 4 billion riyals, while the value of financing was 5.5 billion riyals, distributed among 1,919 establishments, and the guarantees for this activity amounted to about 2,212 guarantees, capturing 37.49% of the total value of approved guarantees.



The "Construction" activity came in second, with the value of approved guarantees amounting to 2.4 billion riyals, and the value of financing reaching 3.35 billion riyals, covering 680 establishments, with the number of guarantees being 964 guarantees.



As for the "Manufacturing" sector, the value of approved guarantees reached 1.38 billion riyals, while the financing amounted to 1.84 billion riyals, covering 441 establishments with a total of 582 guarantees.

Other Sectors

The program provided financing for 17 other activities, each receiving less than one billion riyals, with the value of guarantees for the remaining 17 programs amounting to approximately 2.87 billion riyals, while the financing for these activities reached about 3.98 billion riyals. The number of beneficiary establishments in all remaining activities was around 1,345 establishments, with the number of guarantees being approximately 1,698 guarantees. The activities of the establishments included "Accommodation and Food Services, Administrative and Support Services, Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities, Transportation and Storage, Information and Communications, Human Health and Social Work Activities, Education, Agriculture and Fishing, Water Supply and Wastewater Management and Waste Treatment, Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, Mining and Quarrying, Other Services Activities, Real Estate Activities, Financial and Insurance Activities, Labor Recruitment Mediation, Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply, Production of Radio Programs and Audio Recordings".