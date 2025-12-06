كشف برنامج «كفالة» أن إجمالي قيمة الكفالات المعتمدة في الربع الثالث من العام الحالي 2025 للمنشآت بلغت 10.66 مليار ريال، فيما بلغت قيمة التمويل نحو 14.68 مليار ريال، توزعت على 4385 منشأة، فيما بلغ عدد الكفالات المعتمدة نحو 5456 كفالة.
وتصدر نشاط «تجارة الجملة والتجزئة وإصلاح المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية» قيمة الكفالات بين الأنشطة الأخرى، إذ بلغت قيمة الكفالات نحو 4 مليارات ريال، فيما بلغت قيمة التمويل 5.5 مليار ريال، توزعت على 1919 منشأة، وبلغت الكفالات لهذا النشاط نحو 2212 كفالة، إذا استحوذ هذا النشاط على 37.49% من إجمالي قيمة الكفالات المعتمدة.
وجاء نشاط «التشييد» ثانياً، وبلغت قيمة الكفالات المعتمدة 2.4 مليار ريال، وبلغت قيمة التمويل 3.35 مليار ريال، شملت 680 منشأة، وبلغ عدد الكفالات 964 كفالة.
أما قطاع «الصناعة التحويلية» فبلغت قيمة الكفالات المعتمدة 1.38 مليار ريال، أما التمويلات فبلغت قيمتها 1.84 مليار ريال، شملت 441 منشأة بكفالات عددها 582 كفالة.
قطاعات أخرى
وقدم البرنامج تمويلاً لـ17 نشاطاً آخر بأقل من مليار ريال لكل نشاط، إذ بلغت قيمة الكفالات للبرامج الـ17 المتبقية نحو 2.87 مليار ريال، فيما بلغت التمويلات لهذه الأنشطة نحو 3.98 مليار ريال، وبلغ عدد المنشآت المستفيدة في الأنشطة المتبقية كافة نحو 1,345 منشأة، فيما بلغ عدد الكفالات نحو 1,698 كفالة. وشملت أنشطة المنشآت «خدمات الإقامة والطعام، الخدمات الإدارية وخدمات الدعم، الأنشطة المهنية والعملية والتقنية، النقل والتخزين، المعلومات والاتصالات، أنشطة صحة الإنسان والعمل الاجتماعي، التعليم، الزراعة وصيد الأسماك، إمدادات المياه وأنشطة الصرف الصحي وإدارات النفايات ومعالجتها، الفنون والترفيه والتسلية، التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، أنشطة الخدمات الأخرى، الأنشطة العقارية، الأنشطة المالية وأنشطة التأمين، التوسط في استقدام العمالة الوافدة، إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء، إنتاج البرامج الإذاعية والتسجيلات الصوتية».
The "Kafalah" program revealed that the total value of approved guarantees in the third quarter of the current year 2025 for establishments reached 10.66 billion riyals, while the value of financing amounted to approximately 14.68 billion riyals, distributed among 4,385 establishments, with the number of approved guarantees being around 5,456 guarantees.
The activity of "Wholesale and Retail Trade and Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles" topped the value of guarantees among other activities, with the value of guarantees reaching approximately 4 billion riyals, while the value of financing was 5.5 billion riyals, distributed among 1,919 establishments, and the guarantees for this activity amounted to about 2,212 guarantees, capturing 37.49% of the total value of approved guarantees.
The "Construction" activity came in second, with the value of approved guarantees amounting to 2.4 billion riyals, and the value of financing reaching 3.35 billion riyals, covering 680 establishments, with the number of guarantees being 964 guarantees.
As for the "Manufacturing" sector, the value of approved guarantees reached 1.38 billion riyals, while the financing amounted to 1.84 billion riyals, covering 441 establishments with a total of 582 guarantees.
Other Sectors
The program provided financing for 17 other activities, each receiving less than one billion riyals, with the value of guarantees for the remaining 17 programs amounting to approximately 2.87 billion riyals, while the financing for these activities reached about 3.98 billion riyals. The number of beneficiary establishments in all remaining activities was around 1,345 establishments, with the number of guarantees being approximately 1,698 guarantees. The activities of the establishments included "Accommodation and Food Services, Administrative and Support Services, Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities, Transportation and Storage, Information and Communications, Human Health and Social Work Activities, Education, Agriculture and Fishing, Water Supply and Wastewater Management and Waste Treatment, Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, Mining and Quarrying, Other Services Activities, Real Estate Activities, Financial and Insurance Activities, Labor Recruitment Mediation, Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply, Production of Radio Programs and Audio Recordings".