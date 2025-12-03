أكد وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح الجاسر، أن منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية تشهد تحولًا نوعيًا يقوده توظيف التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي، لرفع الكفاءة التشغيلية وتعزيز مستويات السلامة وتطوير خطط الصيانة في قطاعات الطيران والطرق والموانئ والنقل السككي.


وأوضح أن استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في تحليل البيانات وتحسين خطط الصيانة الاستباقية أسهم في تقليل الأعطال، وتسريع الاستجابة، ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمسافرين والمستفيدين، بما يعزز موثوقية البنية التحتية واستدامتها على المدى الطويل.


وأشار إلى أن المنظومة تُعد من أبرز القطاعات الحكومية الملتزمة بثقافة كفاءة الإنفاق في مختلف أنشطتها، لافتًا إلى أن القطاع حقق المركز الأول بين الجهات الحكومية في كفاءة الإنفاق لعام 2025، وهو ما يعكس حجم التحول الذي شهدته المنظومة منذ إطلاق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية.


وبيّن الجاسر أن الوزارة تعمل على تطوير نماذج تشغيل تعتمد بشكل أكبر على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يسهم في تعزيز موثوقية سلاسل الإمداد، وتحسين جودة الطرق والخدمات، وتدعيم مكانة المملكة كمركز لوجستي عالمي بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.


وأكد أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد توسعًا إضافيًا في مشاريع التحول الرقمي وتطوير البنية التحتية، إلى جانب تعزيز الشراكات مع القطاع الخاص لرفع مستوى التنافسية ودعم الاقتصاد الوطني.