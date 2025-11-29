بدأت العديد من الشركات في إنشاء ورش متخصصة في فرز البرتقال الناضج، عبر آلات متخصصة ضخمة في فرز المحصول، إذ يساهم الفرز الآلي في تسهيل بيع المحصول وضمان عدم وجود التفاوت، وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من المزارعين خلال مراقبتهم لناتج الفرز الآلي. (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية).