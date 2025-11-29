بدأت العديد من الشركات في إنشاء ورش متخصصة في فرز البرتقال الناضج، عبر آلات متخصصة ضخمة في فرز المحصول، إذ يساهم الفرز الآلي في تسهيل بيع المحصول وضمان عدم وجود التفاوت، وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من المزارعين خلال مراقبتهم لناتج الفرز الآلي. (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية).
Many companies have started to establish specialized workshops for sorting ripe oranges, using large specialized machines for sorting the harvest. The automated sorting helps facilitate the sale of the harvest and ensures there is no disparity. The image shows a group of farmers monitoring the results of the automated sorting. (Chinese Economy Daily).