أبدت «موديز» نظرة إيجابية لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي في العام القادم، بدعم من النمو «القوي» في الأنشطة غير النفطية بفضل جهود التنويع، تزامناً مع استعادة النشاط النفطي النمو مع عودة تحالف «أوبك بلس» لزيادة الإمدادات.


وأشارت «موديز» في مراجعتها الدورية لتصنيفات السعودية لقوة اقتصاد المملكة وتماسك السياسات المالية، مؤكدة أن تصنيف المملكة عند «Aa3» يستند إلى حجم الاقتصاد الكبير، والدخل المرتفع، والميزانية الحكومية القوية، مع استمرار التقدم في برامج تنويع الاقتصاد.


وبينت الوكالة أن النشاط غير النفطي يبقى محور الزخم الاقتصادي، «مدفوعاً بالمشاريع الضخمة والاستهلاك القوي وتراجع البطالة إلى مستويات تاريخية».


وتقدّر موديز نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي بنسبة 4% العام الحالي، على أن يتسارع إلى 4.5% في 2026، في وقت يتجه القطاع النفطي للعودة إلى النمو مع بدء تحالف «أوبك بلس» في رفع الإنتاج.