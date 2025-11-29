Moody's has expressed a positive outlook for the growth of the Saudi economy in the coming year, supported by strong growth in non-oil activities thanks to diversification efforts, coinciding with the recovery of oil activity as the OPEC+ alliance resumes increasing supplies.



Moody's noted in its periodic review of Saudi ratings the strength of the kingdom's economy and the coherence of its financial policies, confirming that the kingdom's rating at "Aa3" is based on the large size of the economy, high income, and strong government budget, with continued progress in economic diversification programs.



The agency indicated that non-oil activity remains the focal point of economic momentum, "driven by large projects, strong consumption, and a decline in unemployment to historical levels."



Moody's estimates real GDP growth at 4% this year, expected to accelerate to 4.5% in 2026, as the oil sector is set to return to growth with the OPEC+ alliance beginning to raise production.