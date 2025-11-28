وقع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قانونًا جديدًا يهدف إلى دعم إمدادات البنزين في السوق المحلية، بما في ذلك الوقود المنتج من قبل شركات روسية في مصافي بيلاروسيا.


وينص القانون الجديد على تعديل قانون الضرائب للسماح للشركات الروسية بالمطالبة باسترداد الضريبة على النفط الذي يتم تكريره في الخارج وفق عمليات المعالجة بالعمولة، وفق وكالة «ريا» الروسية.


يأتي هذا في ظل نقص الوقود الذي تعانيه روسيا نتيجة سلسلة هجمات أوكرانية استهدفت مصافيها، حيث فرضت موسكو في أواخر سبتمبر حظرًا جزئيًا على صادرات الديزل وقررت تمديد الحظر المفروض على صادرات البنزين حتى نهاية العام الحالي 2026.


وأوضح نائب وزير المالية ألكسي سازانوف في وقت سابق، أن النفط الروسي يتم تكريره في بيلاروسيا بموجب عمليات المعالجة بالعمولة، حيث تمتلك الشركات الروسية جميع منتجات البنزين الناتجة ويتم توريدها أساسًا إلى السوق المحلية.