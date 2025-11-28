Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law aimed at supporting gasoline supplies in the domestic market, including fuel produced by Russian companies at Belarusian refineries.



The new law stipulates an amendment to the tax law to allow Russian companies to claim a refund on the tax for oil that is refined abroad under tolling operations, according to the Russian news agency "RIA".



This comes amid a fuel shortage that Russia is experiencing due to a series of Ukrainian attacks targeting its refineries, as Moscow imposed a partial ban on diesel exports in late September and decided to extend the ban on gasoline exports until the end of the current year 2026.



Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov explained earlier that Russian oil is refined in Belarus under tolling operations, where Russian companies own all the resulting gasoline products, which are primarily supplied to the domestic market.