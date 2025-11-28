أقرّ البرلمان الألماني اليوم (الجمعة)، الموازنة العامة للسنة المالية 2026، والتي جاءت مُثقلة بالديون بينما تُحاول برلين استغلال قوتها المالية لإنعاش الاقتصاد الأكبر في أوروبا.


تضمنت الموازنة إصدار ديون جديدة بأكثر من 180 مليار يورو (208 مليارات دولار)، في أعلى مستوى للاقتراض منذ جائحة كورونا عام 2021، حين بلغ 215 مليار يورو.


وبلغ حجم الاقتراض الأساسي المتوقع 97.9 مليار يورو، وعند احتساب الاستثمارات عبر الصناديق الموجهة لأغراض متخصصة، والمستثناة من نظام كبح الديون الألماني، يصل إجمالي الاستثمارات إلى 126.7 مليار يورو.


ويحدد نظام كبح الديون الألماني نسبة الاقتراض في الموازنة إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي عند 0.35%، وعند إضافة الاقتراض عبر الصناديق الخاصة للبنية التحتية والدفاع، سيتجاوز إجمالي الدين الجديد 180 مليار يورو.


وأتاح صندوق خاص للبنية التحتية بقيمة 500 مليار يورو، وإعفاء الإنفاق الدفاعي من قواعد الحد من الاستدانة في مارس الماضي؛ للمُشرعين رفع مستوى الاقتراض في الموازنة الجديدة.


ويبلغ إجمالي الإنفاق المقرر في الموازنة الأساسية 524.5 مليار يورو، ويشمل استثمارات بقيمة 58.3 مليار يورو، والتزام قوي بالإنفاق الدفاعي، وزيادة قدرها 3 مليارات يورو في مساعدات الموجهة لأوكرانيا.