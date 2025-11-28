The German parliament approved today (Friday) the general budget for the fiscal year 2026, which is burdened with debt while Berlin attempts to leverage its financial strength to revive the largest economy in Europe.



The budget includes the issuance of new debts exceeding 180 billion euros (208 billion dollars), the highest borrowing level since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, when it reached 215 billion euros.



The expected basic borrowing volume is 97.9 billion euros, and when accounting for investments through funds directed for specialized purposes, which are exempt from the German debt brake system, the total investments reach 126.7 billion euros.



The German debt brake system sets the borrowing ratio in the budget to GDP at 0.35%, and when adding borrowing through special funds for infrastructure and defense, the total new debt will exceed 180 billion euros.



A special infrastructure fund worth 500 billion euros and the exemption of defense spending from the borrowing limit rules last March allowed lawmakers to raise the borrowing level in the new budget.



The total spending planned in the basic budget is 524.5 billion euros, which includes investments worth 58.3 billion euros, a strong commitment to defense spending, and an increase of 3 billion euros in aid directed to Ukraine.