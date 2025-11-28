The prices of cryptocurrencies rose during trading today (Friday), with increased investor confidence in the markets, amid expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in its December meeting.



The price of Bitcoin increased by 0.15% to $91,607.39, capturing about 58.5% of the total market value of cryptocurrencies.



The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, added about 0.65% to $3,059.10, while Ripple increased by approximately 1.25% to $2.2417.



The global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stands at $3.12 trillion, while the total trading volume over the past 24 hours reached $109.66 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.



The Crypto Fear & Greed Index rose to 20 points compared to last week's average of 11 points, marking the end of the "extreme fear" range, which is between 0 and 20 points, and the beginning of the "fear" range that extends up to 40 points.