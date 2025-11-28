ارتفعت أسعار العملات المشفرة خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الجمعة)، مع زيادة ثقة المستثمرين في الأسواق، في ظل توقعات بخفض مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لأسعار الفائدة في اجتماع شهر ديسمبر.


وصعدت «البيتكوين» بنسبة 0.15% عند 91607.39 دولار، واستحوذت على نحو 58.5% من إجمالي قيمة سوق العملات المشفرة.


وأضافت ثاني أكبر العملات المشفرة من حيث القيمة السوقية الإيثيريوم، نحو 0.65% عند 3059.10 دولار، فيما زادت الريبل نحو 1.25% عند 2.2417 دولار.


وتبلغ القيمة السوقية العالمية للعملات المشفرة 3.12 تريليون دولار، فيما بلغ إجمالي حجم التداولات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية 109.66 مليار دولار، وفقًا لبيانات «كوين ماركت كاب».


وارتفع مؤشر «الخوف والجشع» للعملات المشفرة (Crypto Fear & Greed Index) عند 20 نقطة مقابل متوسط الأسبوع الماضي البالغ 11 نقطة، عند نهاية نطاق «الخوف الشديد» الذي يتراوح بين 0 و20 نقطة، وبداية نطاق «الخوف» الذي يمتد حتى 40 نقطة.