ارتفعت أسعار العملات المشفرة خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الجمعة)، مع زيادة ثقة المستثمرين في الأسواق، في ظل توقعات بخفض مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لأسعار الفائدة في اجتماع شهر ديسمبر.
وصعدت «البيتكوين» بنسبة 0.15% عند 91607.39 دولار، واستحوذت على نحو 58.5% من إجمالي قيمة سوق العملات المشفرة.
وأضافت ثاني أكبر العملات المشفرة من حيث القيمة السوقية الإيثيريوم، نحو 0.65% عند 3059.10 دولار، فيما زادت الريبل نحو 1.25% عند 2.2417 دولار.
وتبلغ القيمة السوقية العالمية للعملات المشفرة 3.12 تريليون دولار، فيما بلغ إجمالي حجم التداولات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية 109.66 مليار دولار، وفقًا لبيانات «كوين ماركت كاب».
وارتفع مؤشر «الخوف والجشع» للعملات المشفرة (Crypto Fear & Greed Index) عند 20 نقطة مقابل متوسط الأسبوع الماضي البالغ 11 نقطة، عند نهاية نطاق «الخوف الشديد» الذي يتراوح بين 0 و20 نقطة، وبداية نطاق «الخوف» الذي يمتد حتى 40 نقطة.
The prices of cryptocurrencies rose during trading today (Friday), with increased investor confidence in the markets, amid expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in its December meeting.
The price of Bitcoin increased by 0.15% to $91,607.39, capturing about 58.5% of the total market value of cryptocurrencies.
The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, added about 0.65% to $3,059.10, while Ripple increased by approximately 1.25% to $2.2417.
The global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stands at $3.12 trillion, while the total trading volume over the past 24 hours reached $109.66 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index rose to 20 points compared to last week's average of 11 points, marking the end of the "extreme fear" range, which is between 0 and 20 points, and the beginning of the "fear" range that extends up to 40 points.