The Chairman of the Syrian-Chinese Business Council and member of the Supreme Council for Economic Development, Fadi Al-Ahmad, confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today represents a regional economic model to be emulated, and that the significant development witnessed by the Kingdom can constitute an important opportunity to support the Syrian economy in the future. He clarified that Syria has a historical relationship with Saudi Arabia, and that the doors for economic cooperation between the two countries are opening today at an accelerating pace. He also pointed out that money transfer remains a challenge, expressing optimism about the imminent finding of practical solutions to it.

The Saudi Experience

• How do you assess the escalating steps of Vision 2030? What are your industrial priorities in this context?

•• Vision 2030 has become a regional economic model that is emulated by elites, countries, and communities in the region,

and our production priorities are based on three pillars: “the transition to advanced industries, enhancing national supply chains, and applying the principles of circular economy in all stages of production.”

• From your perspective, how can Saudi Arabia be a lever for the Syrian economy?

•• The Kingdom has significant geo-economic weight, and its relationship with Syria is historical and long-standing. Syria can greatly benefit from the advanced Saudi experience in infrastructure, digital transformation, green economy, petrochemical industries, and the financial and banking sector.

As the Chairman of the Syrian-Chinese Business Council, I see that direct Saudi investment in Syria, when it begins, will contribute to accelerating the rebuilding of the Syrian industry and restoring its productive capacities, especially in light of the positive dynamics of recent visits and agreements between the two countries.

Targeted Areas

• Where do you see suitable locations for establishing medium-sized factories in Syria?

•• The ideal locations are distributed based on the availability of infrastructure, energy, and proximity to markets. The areas closest for this type of factories are: “Aleppo, Damascus and its countryside, Homs, Latakia and the Syrian coast, and the eastern Euphrates.”

• Does the money transfer to Syria pose an obstacle for investors? How can this problem be overcome?

•• Yes, money transfer currently represents a real challenge, and it is essentially a result of previous economic sanctions. However, we are optimistic that resolving this issue is just a matter of time, as recent developments support the possibility of overcoming this obstacle soon and paving the way for local and foreign investments.

• What industries can provide Syria with high production value in the textile field?

•• The textile sector has been Syria's economic identity for centuries, and to restore this industry to its rightful place, focus should be placed on (specialized fabrics, high-quality yarn, fabrics for furnishings, hotels, and aviation).