أكد رئيس مجلس الأعمال السوري الصيني وعضو المجلس الأعلى للتنمية الاقتصادية فادي الأحمد أن المملكة العربية السعودية تمثّل اليوم نموذجًا اقتصاديًا إقليميًا يحتذى به، وأن التطوّر الكبير الذي تشهده المملكة يمكن أن يشكّل فرصة مهمة لدعم الاقتصاد السوري مستقبلًا، وأوضح أن سورية تمتلك علاقة تاريخية مع السعودية، وأن أبواب التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين تُفتح اليوم بشكل متسارع، كما أشار إلى أن تحويل الأموال لا يزال تحديًا، معربًا عن تفاؤله بقرب إيجاد حلول عملية له.

التجربة السعودية

• كيف تقيّمون تصاعد خطوات رؤية المملكة 2030؟ وما أولوياتكم الصناعية في هذا السياق؟

•• رؤية المملكة 2030 أصبحت نموذجًا اقتصاديًا إقليميًا يُحتذى به لدى النخب والدول والمجتمعات في المنطقة،

وأولويتنا الإنتاجية ترتكز على 3 محاور: «التحوّل نحو الصناعات المتقدّمة، تعزيز سلاسل الإمداد الوطنية، تطبيق مبادئ الاقتصاد الدائري في جميع مراحل الإنتاج».

• من وجهة نظركم، كيف يمكن للسعودية أن تكون رافعة للاقتصاد السوري؟

•• المملكة تمتلك ثقلًا جيواقتصاديًا كبيرًا، وعلاقتها مع سورية علاقة تاريخية وطويلة، ويمكن لسورية أن تستفيد بشكل كبير من التجربة السعودية المتقدّمة في البنية التحتية، والتحوّل الرقمي، والاقتصاد الأخضر، والصناعات البتروكيماوية، والقطاع المالي والمصرفي.

وبصفتي رئيس مجلس الأعمال السوري الصيني، أرى أن الاستثمار السعودي المباشر في سورية عند انطلاقه سيسهم في تسريع إعادة بناء الصناعة السورية واستعادة قدراتها الإنتاجية، خصوصًا في ظل الديناميكية الإيجابية للزيارات والاتفاقيات الأخيرة بين البلدين.

المناطق المستهدفة

• أين ترون المواقع المناسبة لإقامة المصانع المتوسطة في سورية؟

•• تتوزع المواقع المثالية بحسب توفر البنية التحتية والطاقة وقرب الأسواق، والمناطق الأقرب لهذا النوع من المصانع هي: «حلب، دمشق وريفها، حمص، اللاذقية والساحل السوري، وشرق الفرات».

• هل يشكّل تحويل الأموال إلى سورية عائقًا أمام المستثمرين؟ وكيف يمكن تجاوز هذه المشكلة؟

•• نعم، تحويل الأموال يمثّل تحديًا حقيقيًا حاليًا، وهو في جوهره نتيجة للعقوبات الاقتصادية السابقة. لكننا متفائلون بأن حل هذه الإشكالية مجرد مسألة وقت، فالتطوّرات الأخيرة تدعم إمكانية تجاوز هذا العائق قريبًا وتمهيد الطريق أمام الاستثمارات المحلية والأجنبية.

• ما الصناعات التي يمكن أن تمنح سورية قيمة إنتاجية عالية في حقل النسيج؟

•• قطاع النسيج هو الهوية الاقتصادية لسورية منذ قرون، ولإعادة هذه الصناعة إلى مكانتها، يجب التركيز على (الأقمشة المتخصصة، الغزل عالي الجودة، أقمشة المفروشات والفنادق والطيران).