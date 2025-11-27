تشهد المدينة المنورة تنامياً ملحوظاً في مؤشرات التحول نحو الاقتصاد المعرفي، مدعومةً ببنية تحتية رقمية متقدمة، وتطور في الخدمات الحكومية، وارتفاع في مؤشرات الابتكار وريادة الأعمال، بما يعزز دور المنطقة في دعم مسيرة التحول الاقتصادي الذي تشهده المملكة.


وأشارت الغرفة إلى أن منطقة المدينة المنورة تعد من أوائل المناطق التي تبنّت التحول الرقمي في خدماتها، وتجاوزت نسبة الخدمات الحكومية الرقمية 90% خلال عام 2024 وفقًا للمركز الوطني للتحول الرقمي، وتقدّمت المدينة إلى المرتبة 67 عالميًا والسابعة عربيًا في مؤشر المدن الذكية لعام 2025.


وكشفت بيانات وزارة التجارة أن عدد السجلات التجارية الإلكترونية في المنطقة بلغ 1,819 سجلًا خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2025، فيما بلغت نسبة استخدام الإنترنت 98.7% بحسب الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، وهي من أعلى النسب على مستوى المملكة، ما يعكس استعداد المنطقة للتوسع في الأنشطة الاقتصادية الرقمية والمعرفية.


4 ركائز


وأوضحت غرفة المدينة المنورة أن الاقتصاد المعرفي أصبح أحد المحركات الرئيسية للنمو الاقتصادي عالميًا، ويعتمد على المعرفة والابتكار والتقنيات الحديثة، مشيرةً إلى أن البنك الدولي يحدّد أربع ركائز لهذا النوع من الاقتصاد تشمل: نظام ابتكار فعّال، ونظامًا تعليميًا متطورًا، وبنية تحتية معلوماتية، ونظامًا مؤسسيًا وحوافز اقتصادية داعمة.


وبيّنت الغرفة أن الجهود الوطنية ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030 أسهمت في تعزيز هذا التوجّه، وارتفع حجم الاقتصاد الرقمي في المملكة إلى نحو 495 مليار ريال، وبنسبة مساهمة بلغت 15.6% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي لعام 2023، فيما تستهدف الرؤية رفع مساهمة القطاع الخاص وتنمية الصادرات غير النفطية، إلى جانب تطوير منظومة الابتكار والبحث والتطوير.


بيئة متقدمة


وأضافت الغرفة أن منطقة المدينة المنورة تمتلك بيئة متقدمة تدعم الاقتصاد المعرفي، بوجود جامعات ومراكز بحثية مثل: جامعة طيبة، والجامعة الإسلامية وجامعة الأمير مقرن، إضافة إلى حاضنات ومسرعات الأعمال، و«وادي طيبة للتقنية» الذي يعمل على ربط البحث العلمي باحتياجات السوق.


وأكدت الغرفة أن ما تحققه المنطقة من تطور في التحول الرقمي والاقتصاد المعرفي يعزز تنافسيتها، ويدعم مسيرة التنمية الاقتصادية المستدامة، تماشيًا مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.