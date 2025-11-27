The city of Medina is witnessing a notable growth in indicators of the transition towards a knowledge-based economy, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, developments in government services, and an increase in innovation and entrepreneurship indicators, which enhances the region's role in supporting the economic transformation that the Kingdom is experiencing.



The chamber indicated that the Medina region is among the first areas to adopt digital transformation in its services, with the percentage of digital government services exceeding 90% during the year 2024, according to the National Center for Digital Transformation. The city has advanced to the 67th position globally and the 7th position in the Arab world in the Smart Cities Index for 2025.



Data from the Ministry of Commerce revealed that the number of electronic commercial registrations in the region reached 1,819 records during the third quarter of 2025, while the internet usage rate reached 98.7% according to the General Authority for Statistics, which is one of the highest rates in the Kingdom, reflecting the region's readiness to expand in digital and knowledge-based economic activities.



4 Pillars



The Medina Chamber clarified that the knowledge-based economy has become one of the main drivers of economic growth globally, relying on knowledge, innovation, and modern technologies. It pointed out that the World Bank identifies four pillars for this type of economy, which include: an effective innovation system, an advanced educational system, an informational infrastructure, and an institutional system with supportive economic incentives.



The chamber indicated that national efforts within the Kingdom's Vision 2030 have contributed to enhancing this trend, with the size of the digital economy in the Kingdom rising to approximately 495 billion riyals, accounting for 15.6% of the Gross Domestic Product for the year 2023. The vision aims to increase the contribution of the private sector and develop non-oil exports, in addition to developing the innovation, research, and development ecosystem.



Advanced Environment



The chamber added that the Medina region possesses an advanced environment that supports the knowledge-based economy, with universities and research centers such as: Taibah University, the Islamic University, and Prince Muqrin University, in addition to business incubators and accelerators, and the "Taibah Valley for Technology," which works to link scientific research with market needs.



The chamber confirmed that the region's achievements in digital transformation and the knowledge-based economy enhance its competitiveness and support the path of sustainable economic development, in line with the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.