The Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority launched today in Riyadh the Consumer Protection Model and the new visual identity of the authority, under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. This step reflects a new phase of regulatory transformation in the electricity sector, aimed at enhancing its role in improving service quality and protecting consumers.



During the launch ceremony, the Governor of the Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority, Engineer Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Bishi, spoke about the authority's model for consumer protection, indicating that it is an extension of the reform journey that began with the restructuring of the electricity sector in 2019, with generous guidance and continuous support from the wise leadership and follow-up and empowerment from the Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the authority. This journey has led to the establishment of a more efficient and transparent electricity system, centered on consumer protection, service improvement, and enhancing the reliability and sustainability of the sector.



Institutional Transformation



He explained that the Consumer Protection Model represents an institutional and cultural transformation that places the consumer at the heart of the system, making monitoring and care start from the authority, rather than after a complaint is filed. This is achieved through understanding the experience, analyzing indicators, and taking necessary actions before the consumer is affected, through an integrated digital system that connects the authority with service providers, and monitors, analyzes, and predicts based on all technical and operational data in the sector.



Regarding the launch of the authority's new identity, the Governor clarified that the new identity expresses the authority's transition to a more advanced regulatory phase, focusing on fairness, transparency, and proactivity, and seeks to enhance service reliability, protect consumer rights, and support the structure of the electricity sector, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



High Standards



Engineer Al-Bishi indicated that the transformation journey, since the restructuring of the sector, has clearly reflected on the protection of consumer rights, according to high-quality standards that the authority has mandated for electricity service providers. The value of compensations provided to eligible consumers has increased, according to the Electric Service Level Standards Guide (guaranteed standards), from about 2.5 million riyals in 2019 to more than 310 million riyals by October 2025, emphasizing that these figures resulted from enhancing effective regulatory and fair oversight.



In addition to the Consumer Protection Model and the new visual identity of the authority, the authority also launched its smartphone application during the event, which allows consumers to easily and transparently access services and information.