أطلقت الهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء في الرياض اليوم، نموذج حماية المستهلك، والهوية البصرية الجديدة للهيئة، وذلك برعاية وحضور وزير الطاقة رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في خطوة تعكس مرحلة جديدة من التحول التنظيمي، الذي يشهده قطاع الكهرباء، ويهدف إلى تعزيز دوره في الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات وحماية المستهلكين.


وتحدث محافظ الهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء المهندس عبدالله بن محمد البيشي خلال حفل الإطلاق، عن نموذج الهيئة في حماية المستهلك، مبينًا أنه يأتي امتدادًا لمسيرة إصلاحات بدأت، مع إعادة هيكلة قطاع الكهرباء في عام 2019م، بتوجيه كريم ودعم مستمر من القيادة الرشيدة ومتابعةٍ وتمكين من وزير الطاقة رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة، إذ أدت هذه المسيرة إلى بناء منظومة كهرباء أكثر كفاءة وشفافية، محورها حماية المستهلك، وتحسين الخدمة، وتعزيز موثوقية واستدامة القطاع.

تحول مؤسسي


وأوضح أن نموذج حماية المستهلك يمثل تحولًا مؤسسيًا وثقافيًا يضع المستهلك في قلب المنظومة، ويجعل المتابعة والرعاية تبدأ من الهيئة، وليس بعد تقديم الشكوى، وذلك بفهم التجربة، وتحليل المؤشرات، واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة قبل أن يتأثر المستهلك من خلال نظام رقمي متكامل، يربط الهيئة بمقدمي الخدمة، ويتابع ويراقب ويحلل ويتنبأ، اعتمادًا على كل البيانات الفنية والتشغيلية في القطاع.


وفيما يتعلق بإطلاق الهوية الجديدة للهيئة، أوضح محافظ الهيئة أن الهوية الجديدة تُعبّر عن انطلاق الهيئة إلى مرحلة تنظيمية أكثر تطورًا، تركز على العدالة والشفافية والاستباقية، وتسعى إلى تعزيز موثوقية الخدمة، وحماية حقوق المستهلكين، ودعم بنية قطاع الكهرباء، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

معايير عالية


وبيّن المهندس البيشي أن مسيرة التحول، منذ إعادة هيكلة القطاع، انعكست بوضوح على حماية حقوق المستهلكين، وفق معايير جودة عالية، ألزمت الهيئة بها مقدمي الخدمة الكهربائية، إذ ارتفعت قيمة التعويضات المقدمة للمستهلكين المستحقين، وفق دليل معايير مستوى الخدمة الكهربائية (المعايير المضمونة)، من نحو 2.5 مليون ريال في عام 2019م، إلى أكثر من 310 ملايين ريال، في عام 2025م حتى شهر أكتوبر، مؤكدًا أن هذه الأرقام جاءت نتيجةً لتعزيز الفاعلية الرقابية والتنظيمية العادلة.


وبالإضافة إلى نموذج حماية المستهلك، والهوية البصرية الجديدة للهيئة، أطلقت الهيئة، خلال المناسبة، تطبيقها للهواتف الذكية، الذي يتيح للمستهلكين الوصول إلى الخدمات والمعلومات بسهولة وشفافية.