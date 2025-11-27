أبقى البنك المركزي في كوريا الجنوبية على سعر الفائدة الرئيسي دون تغيير؛ لحماية الاستقرار المالي، وسط ضعف العملة المحلية وعدم استقرار سوق الإسكان. جاء قرار البنك اليوم، متفقاً مع التوقعات، ليستمر سعر الفائدة الرئيسي عند مستوى 2.5% دون تغيير.
وبحسب ما نشرته قناة «العربية» فإن قرار مجلس السياسة النقدية في البنك المركزي تثبيت الفائدة هو الرابع على التوالي خلال العام الحالي، بعد أن كان قد خفض الفائدة بمقدار 100 نقطة أساس منذ أكتوبر من العام الماضي.
سوق الصرف
وأشار خبراء محليون إلى أن «بنك كوريا الجنوبية المركزي» يمكن له أن يتحمل خيار الانتظار والترقب قبل الإقدام على خفض إضافي لأسعار الفائدة والتركيز بشكل أكبر على استقرار سوق الصرف الأجنبي مع بقاء الاقتصاد على مسار التعافي.
في الوقت نفسه، قدم البنك المركزي توقعات متفائلة بشأن الاقتصاد اليوم، حيث رفع توقعات نمو الاقتصاد لهذا العام بمقدار 0.1 نقطة مئوية إلى 1%، ورفع توقعاته للنمو في العام القادم إلى 1.8% من إجمالي الناتج المحلي مقابل 1.6% وفقاً للتوقعات السابقة.
بيع الأسهم
وكان الانخفاض الحاد في قيمة «الوون الكوري الجنوبي» مصدر قلق رئيسي لصناع السياسات، حيث إن خفض أسعار الفائدة قد يؤدي إلى تدفقات رأس المال إلى الخارج، وهو ما قد يؤدي بدوره إلى إضعاف العملة المحلية بشكل أكبر.
وظلت العملة المحلية أقل بكثير من المستوى النفسي الحاسم البالغ 1450 وون مقابل الدولار في الأسابيع الأخيرة بسبب عمليات البيع المكثفة للأسهم من قبل المستثمرين في الخارج وسط مخاوف التقييم، فضلاً عن زيادة الاستثمار في الأسهم الأمريكية من قبل المستثمرين المحليين.
ورداً على هذا الانخفاض، قال وزير المالية كو يون-تشيول في مؤتمر صحفي أمس: «إن سلطات النقد الأجنبي تراقب عن كثب التداول المضارب وسلوك القطيع في السوق، وتعهد بالاستجابة بحزم للتقلبات المفرطة».
The Bank of Korea kept its key interest rate unchanged to protect financial stability amid a weak local currency and an unstable housing market. The bank's decision today was in line with expectations, maintaining the key interest rate at 2.5% without change.
According to what was published by Al Arabiya channel, the decision by the Monetary Policy Board of the central bank to hold the interest rate steady is the fourth consecutive time this year, after having lowered the rate by 100 basis points since October of last year.
Foreign Exchange Market
Local experts indicated that the "Bank of Korea" can afford to wait and see before proceeding with any additional interest rate cuts, focusing more on stabilizing the foreign exchange market while the economy remains on a recovery path.
At the same time, the central bank provided optimistic forecasts about the economy today, raising its growth forecast for this year by 0.1 percentage points to 1%, and increasing its growth forecast for next year to 1.8% of GDP compared to 1.6% according to previous forecasts.
Stock Selling
The sharp decline in the value of the "South Korean won" has been a major concern for policymakers, as lowering interest rates could lead to capital outflows, which in turn could further weaken the local currency.
The local currency has remained well below the critical psychological level of 1450 won against the dollar in recent weeks due to intense stock selling by foreign investors amid valuation concerns, as well as increased investment in U.S. stocks by local investors.
In response to this decline, Finance Minister Ko Yoon-cheol said at a press conference yesterday: "Foreign exchange authorities are closely monitoring speculative trading and herd behavior in the market, and I pledge to respond firmly to excessive volatility."