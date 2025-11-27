أبقى البنك المركزي في كوريا الجنوبية على سعر الفائدة الرئيسي دون تغيير؛ لحماية الاستقرار المالي، وسط ضعف العملة المحلية وعدم استقرار سوق الإسكان. جاء قرار البنك اليوم، متفقاً مع التوقعات، ليستمر سعر الفائدة الرئيسي عند مستوى 2.5% دون تغيير.


وبحسب ما نشرته قناة «العربية» فإن قرار مجلس السياسة النقدية في البنك المركزي تثبيت الفائدة هو الرابع على التوالي خلال العام الحالي، بعد أن كان قد خفض الفائدة بمقدار 100 نقطة أساس منذ أكتوبر من العام الماضي.


سوق الصرف


وأشار خبراء محليون إلى أن «بنك كوريا الجنوبية المركزي» يمكن له أن يتحمل خيار الانتظار والترقب قبل الإقدام على خفض إضافي لأسعار الفائدة والتركيز بشكل أكبر على استقرار سوق الصرف الأجنبي مع بقاء الاقتصاد على مسار التعافي.


في الوقت نفسه، قدم البنك المركزي توقعات متفائلة بشأن الاقتصاد اليوم، حيث رفع توقعات نمو الاقتصاد لهذا العام بمقدار 0.1 نقطة مئوية إلى 1%، ورفع توقعاته للنمو في العام القادم إلى 1.8% من إجمالي الناتج المحلي مقابل 1.6% وفقاً للتوقعات السابقة.


بيع الأسهم


وكان الانخفاض الحاد في قيمة «الوون الكوري الجنوبي» مصدر قلق رئيسي لصناع السياسات، حيث إن خفض أسعار الفائدة قد يؤدي إلى تدفقات رأس المال إلى الخارج، وهو ما قد يؤدي بدوره إلى إضعاف العملة المحلية بشكل أكبر.


وظلت العملة المحلية أقل بكثير من المستوى النفسي الحاسم البالغ 1450 وون مقابل الدولار في الأسابيع الأخيرة بسبب عمليات البيع المكثفة للأسهم من قبل المستثمرين في الخارج وسط مخاوف التقييم، فضلاً عن زيادة الاستثمار في الأسهم الأمريكية من قبل المستثمرين المحليين.


ورداً على هذا الانخفاض، قال وزير المالية كو يون-تشيول في مؤتمر صحفي أمس: «إن سلطات النقد الأجنبي تراقب عن كثب التداول المضارب وسلوك القطيع في السوق، وتعهد بالاستجابة بحزم للتقلبات المفرطة».