The Bank of Korea kept its key interest rate unchanged to protect financial stability amid a weak local currency and an unstable housing market. The bank's decision today was in line with expectations, maintaining the key interest rate at 2.5% without change.



According to what was published by Al Arabiya channel, the decision by the Monetary Policy Board of the central bank to hold the interest rate steady is the fourth consecutive time this year, after having lowered the rate by 100 basis points since October of last year.



Foreign Exchange Market



Local experts indicated that the "Bank of Korea" can afford to wait and see before proceeding with any additional interest rate cuts, focusing more on stabilizing the foreign exchange market while the economy remains on a recovery path.



At the same time, the central bank provided optimistic forecasts about the economy today, raising its growth forecast for this year by 0.1 percentage points to 1%, and increasing its growth forecast for next year to 1.8% of GDP compared to 1.6% according to previous forecasts.



Stock Selling



The sharp decline in the value of the "South Korean won" has been a major concern for policymakers, as lowering interest rates could lead to capital outflows, which in turn could further weaken the local currency.



The local currency has remained well below the critical psychological level of 1450 won against the dollar in recent weeks due to intense stock selling by foreign investors amid valuation concerns, as well as increased investment in U.S. stocks by local investors.



In response to this decline, Finance Minister Ko Yoon-cheol said at a press conference yesterday: "Foreign exchange authorities are closely monitoring speculative trading and herd behavior in the market, and I pledge to respond firmly to excessive volatility."