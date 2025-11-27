The World Bank expects a growth rate of 2.6% for the Tunisian economy in 2025, with this rate stabilizing around 2.4% during the period between 2026 and 2027.



In May, the Bank's forecasts for the growth of the Tunisian economy were at 1.9% for 2025, compared to 1.4% in 2024.



The latest economic note issued by the World Bank titled "Enhancing Social Protection to Achieve Greater Efficiency and Social Justice" indicated that the Tunisian economy shows signs of recovery supported by improvements in agricultural production, a rebound in the construction sector, and better performance in the tourism sector.



Growth Prospects



The Bank noted in its report that real GDP is expected to grow by 2.4% during the first nine months of 2025, following years of moderate growth and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The report pointed out that although the recovery is driven by favorable climatic conditions and increased activity in key sectors, some structural constraints such as limited external financing, declining productivity growth, and low levels of investment continue to affect growth prospects in the medium term.