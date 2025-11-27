توقع البنك الدولي نمواً بنسبة 2.6% للاقتصاد التونسي في عام 2025 مع استقرار هذا المعدل حول 2.4% خلال الفترة بين 2026 و2027.


وفي شهر مايو الماضي كانت توقعات البنك لنمو الاقتصاد التونسي عند نسبة 1.9% في عام 2025، مقارنة بـ 1.4% في عام 2024.


وأشارت آخر مذكرة اقتصادية صادرة عن البنك الدولي تحت عنوان «تعزيز الحماية الاجتماعية لتحقيق المزيد من النجاعة والعدالة الاجتماعية»، إلى أن الاقتصاد التونسي يظهر مؤشرات على التعافي مدعوماً بتحسن الإنتاج الزراعي، وانتعاش قطاع البناء، وتحسن أداء القطاع السياحي.


آفاق النمو


وأشار البنك في تقريره إلى نمو الناتج المحلي الحقيقي بنسبة 2.4% خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من عام 2025، بعد سنوات من النمو المعتدل وتداعيات جائحة كورونا التي لا تزال مستمرة.


ولفت التقرير إلى أنه رغم أن التعافي مدفوع بالظروف المناخية المواتية وارتفاع النشاط بالقطاعات الرئيسية، فإن بعض القيود الهيكلية مثل محدودية التمويل الخارجي وتراجع نمو الإنتاجية وتدني مستويات الاستثمار، تستمر في التأثير على آفاق النمو على المدى المتوسط.