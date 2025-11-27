In an exclusive interview with Mr. Jerry Liao, the General Manager of HONOR in the Saudi market, the company's journey in the Kingdom over the past 5 years and its future plans to enhance its presence and expand its services were highlighted. Since entering the Saudi market, HONOR has managed to establish itself as an innovative brand by launching advanced products and achieving significant expansion in its store network, reflecting the company's deep commitment to local customers.

HONOR began its journey in the Kingdom 5 years ago and has achieved rapid growth across all areas during this time. Jerry Liao explained that the company has opened 11 official stores in strategic locations across the Kingdom, with plans to open additional stores by January 2026, emphasizing that this expansion reflects the company's long-term commitment to the Saudi market and its desire to enhance technological innovation and provide an integrated customer experience.

In discussing innovation, Jerry Liao pointed out that the introduction of the new generation of the Magic series, powered by artificial intelligence, is an important step in HONOR's evolution within the Kingdom, especially with the advanced technological awareness of Saudi consumers. Liao explained that the local market shows a rapid readiness to embrace smart technologies, whether in photography, productivity, or personalizing daily experiences, making the new Magic series well-positioned for strong engagement since its launch. The devices not only offer improvements but represent a qualitative shift in how images are processed, scenes are understood, and performance is enhanced through advanced integrated AI models. Liao confirmed that this generation will provide users with features that align with their evolving lifestyles, such as night and long-distance photography capabilities, smart work experiences, and seamless integration with the Magic OS system.

Liao noted that Saudi consumers value devices that combine power, sophistication, and customization capabilities, which the Magic series offers remarkably. With the rapid increase in the number of creators and content producers in the Kingdom, along with the evolving business and educational environment, Liao expects the series to achieve significant popularity, especially among users looking for reliable performance and a seamless experience that allows them to surpass traditional tools. He believes that this anticipated engagement will strengthen HONOR's presence in the premium smartphone category and continue to build on past successes like the X9d performance and the customer experience that HONOR has provided over the years.

HONOR is also keen on enhancing the customer experience by developing after-sales services, as the company currently operates 8 official service centers in the Kingdom, with plans to increase the number to 12 centers by the end of the year. HONOR also offers a free logistics repair service that allows customers to send their devices for repair and retrieve them without having to leave home, in addition to "like new" refurbishment services at more convenient locations. The Saudi call center operates 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a VIP line for urgent support cases and distinguished customers. The company also hosts HONOR Service Day events from the 1st to the 5th of each month, which include free repairs worth 113 Saudi Riyals, free screen stickers, in-store gifts, and additional protection packages starting from January 2026 that include coverage for accidental damage, broken screen protection, and extended care programs.

The Saudi market is considered one of the strategic pillars for HONOR in the Middle East and Africa, due to the tech-savvy youth, advanced digital culture, and widespread smartphone adoption. The company's long-term commitment reflects its investment in the Kingdom and its alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the enhancement of digital transformation. Jerry Liao confirmed that HONOR will continue to focus on innovation in smart devices powered by artificial intelligence and expand its local services, with plans to be present in more cities and regions within the Kingdom and provide the best technological solutions for customers.

When discussing HONOR's presence at major events in the Kingdom, Mr. Jerry Liao pointed out that the company's participation in global events such as LEAP and the eSports World Cup, along with its sponsorship of Al Hilal Club, comes within a clear vision aimed at strengthening the brand's relationship with the Saudi community and solidifying its position in the fields of technology, sports, and entertainment. During the LEAP event, HONOR showcased its latest innovations in artificial intelligence and launched the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic 7 RSR, which embodies a blend of luxury and advanced technology. Meanwhile, the eSports World Cup was sponsored by HONOR as the official smartphone partner, allowing professional players to use the HONOR Magic 7 Pro designed for high performance in competitions. In terms of sports, sponsoring Al Hilal Club reflects HONOR's appreciation for sports values in Saudi Arabia and confirms its desire to participate in the Kingdom's ongoing development journey. Liao believes that these diverse participations not only enhance HONOR's position as a leading technology company but also deepen HONOR's connection with the Saudi community through its presence at events that matter to them, solidifying its image as a close partner to consumers who share their interests and innovations.

HONOR considers that consumers in the Saudi market possess a high level of technological awareness, as they always seek devices that combine practical innovation and a seamless user experience, with a particular focus on camera quality, performance, and durability. The company affirms that this generation of users values technologies that add real value to their evolving lives, whether in work, entertainment, or content creation. This drives HONOR to offer products that meet their aspirations and align with the rapid pace of development in the Kingdom.

In the context of competition in the smartphone market, Jerry Liao mentioned that HONOR relies on a strategy focused on innovation that meets user needs. Liao explained that the Saudi market has advanced technological awareness, where people seek real value that shows its impact on their daily lives, whether in terms of performance, quality, or overall experience. Therefore, HONOR focuses on developing devices characterized by artificial intelligence, high durability, and user experiences that meet customer needs.

Liao points out that what distinguishes HONOR from its competitors in the Saudi market is its ability to provide practical solutions rather than just relying on display technologies. The experiences the company has offered in areas such as professional photography using artificial intelligence, long battery life, and high durability of the X series, in addition to the seamless system experience in Magic OS, have all contributed to enhancing consumer trust in the brand. Furthermore, the expansion of the store network and service centers, as well as the provision of reliable after-sales services, have strengthened the relationship with customers and increased their loyalty to the brand.

Liao confirmed that HONOR does not view competition merely as a challenge but sees it as an opportunity to highlight its superiority in aspects that directly impact the user, such as quality, smart design, and customer support. He believes that this strategy is what has made HONOR one of the fastest-growing brands in the Saudi market, leading to a significant number of users preferring its devices over other options.

In conclusion, Jerry Liao explained that HONOR aims to improve customers' lives through smart devices that contribute to making daily life more productive and easier, affirming that the Kingdom holds great opportunities for the future, and that the company is continuously working to provide modern technologies that align with the aspirations of the Saudi community. This interview reflects HONOR's commitment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sustainable growth, product innovation, and enhancing customer experience, making it one of the leading companies in the technology sector in the Kingdom.