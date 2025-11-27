في لقاء حصري مع السيد جيري لياو، المدير العام لشركة HONOR في السوق السعودية، تم تسليط الضوء على مسار الشركة في المملكة خلال السنوات 5 الماضية وخططها المستقبلية لتعزيز حضورها وتوسيع خدماتها. منذ دخولها السوق السعودية، حيث استطاعت HONOR ترسيخ مكانتها كعلامة تجارية مبتكرة من خلال إطلاق منتجات متطورة وتوسع ملحوظ في شبكة متاجرها، مما يعكس التزام الشركة العميق تجاه العملاء المحليين.

وقد بدأت HONOR رحلتها في المملكة منذ 5 سنوات، وحققت خلالها نمواً سريعاً في جميع المجالات. وأوضح جيري لياو أن الشركة افتتحت حتى الآن 11 متجراً رسمياً في مناطق استراتيجية بالمملكة، مع خطط لافتتاح متاجر إضافية بحلول يناير 2026، مؤكداً أن هذا التوسع يعكس التزام الشركة طويل الأمد بالسوق السعودية ورغبتها في تعزيز الابتكار التكنولوجي وتقديم تجربة متكاملة للعملاء.

وفي إطار مناقشة الابتكار، أشار جيري لياو إلى أن إدخال الجيل الجديد من سلسلة Magic المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي يعد خطوة مهمة في تطور HONOR داخل المملكة، خصوصاً مع الوعي التكنولوجي المتقدم لدى المستهلك السعودي. وأوضح لياو أن السوق المحلية تُظهر استعداداً سريعاً لاستقبال التقنيات الذكية، سواء في مجالات التصوير أو الإنتاجية أو تخصيص التجارب اليومية، مما يجعل سلسلة Magic الجديدة مؤهلة لتحقيق تفاعل قوي منذ اطلاقها. فالأجهزة لا تقتصر على تقديم تحسينات فحسب، بل تمثل تحولاً نوعياً في كيفية معالجة الصور، وفهم المشهد، وتعزيز الأداء عبر نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة المدمجة. وأكد لياو أن هذا الجيل سيتيح للمستخدمين مزايا تتناسب مع أسلوب حياتهم المتطور، مثل قدرات التصوير الليلي والبعيد، وتجارب العمل الذكية، والتكامل السلس مع نظام.Magic OS

أشار لياو إلى أن المستهلك السعودي يثمّن الأجهزة التي تجمع بين القوة والتطور والقدرة على التخصيص، وهذا ما تقدمه سلسلة Magic بشكل لافت. ومع الزيادة السريعة في عدد المبدعين وصنّاع المحتوى في المملكة، إلى جانب تطور بيئة الأعمال والتعليم، يتوقع لياو أن تحقق السلسلة إقبالاً كبيراً، خصوصاً من المستخدمين الذين يبحثون عن أداء موثوق وتجربة سلسة تتيح لهم تجاوز الأدوات التقليدية. ويعتقد أن هذا التفاعل المرتقب سيعزز من وجود HONOR في فئة الهواتف الرائدة، ويستمر في البناء على النجاحات السابقة مثل أداء X9d وتجربة العملاء التي قدمتها HONOR على مدار السنوات الماضية.

وتحرص HONOR أيضاً على تحسين تجربة العملاء من خلال تطوير خدمات ما بعد البيع، حيث تدير الشركة حالياً 8 مراكز صيانة رسمية في المملكة، مع خطط لزيادة العدد إلى 12 مركزاً بنهاية العام. كما تقدم HONOR خدمة الإصلاح اللوجستي المجاني التي تتيح للعملاء إرسال أجهزتهم للإصلاح واستعادتها دون الحاجة لمغادرة المنزل، إلى جانب خدمات إعادة التأهيل "قديم كالجديد" في مواقع أكثر سهولة. ويعمل مركز الاتصال السعودي على مدار 12 ساعة يومياً، 7 أيام في الأسبوع، مع وجود خط VIP لحالات الدعم العاجل والعملاء المميزين. كما تقدم الشركة فعاليات HONOR Service Day من 1 إلى 5 من كل شهر، وتشمل إصلاحاً مجانياً للعملية بقيمة 113 ريالاً سعودياً، وملصقات شاشة مجانية، وهدايا داخل المتاجر، إضافة إلى تقديم باقات حماية إضافية ابتداءً من يناير 2026 تشمل الحماية من الأضرار العرضية، حماية الشاشة المكسورة، وبرامج رعاية ممتدة.

وتعد السوق السعودية إحدى الركائز الاستراتيجية لشركة HONOR في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا، نظراً للشباب المتعطش للتقنية، الثقافة الرقمية المتقدمة، وانتشار الهواتف الذكية بشكل كبير. ويعكس التزام الشركة طويل الأمد الاستثمار في المملكة ومواكبتها لرؤية السعودية 2030 وتعزيز التحول الرقمي. وأكد جيري لياو أن HONOR ستواصل التركيز على الابتكار في الأجهزة الذكية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتوسيع خدماتها المحلية، مع خطط للتواجد في المزيد من المدن والمناطق داخل المملكة وتقديم أفضل الحلول التكنولوجية للعملاء.

عند الحديث عن وجود HONOR في الأحداث الكبرى بالمملكة، أشار السيد جيري لياو إلى أن مشاركة الشركة في أحداث عالمية مثل LEAP وكأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية، إضافة إلى رعايتها لنادي الهلال، تأتي في إطار رؤية واضحة تهدف إلى تعزيز علاقة العلامة التجارية بالمجتمع السعودي وترسيخ مكانتها في مجالات التقنية والرياضة والترفيه. فخلال فعالية LEAP، عرضت HONOR أحدث ابتكاراتها في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، وأطلقت جهاز PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic 7 RSR الذي يجسد مزيجاً من الفخامة والتكنولوجيا المتطورة. بينما حظي كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية برعاية شركة HONOR كالشريك الرسمي للهواتف الذكية، مما سمح للاعبين المحترفين باستخدام جهاز HONOR Magic 7 Pro المصمم للأداء العالي في المنافسات. وعلى صعيد الرياضة، تعكس رعاية نادي الهلال تقدير HONOR للقيم الرياضية في السعودية، وتؤكد على رغبتها في المشاركة في مسيرة التطور التي تعيشها المملكة. ويرى لياو أن هذه المشاركات المتنوعة لا تعزز فقط مكانة HONOR كشركة رائدة في مجال التقنية، بل وتعمّق HONOR صلتها بالمجتمع السعودي عبر حضورها في الفعاليات التي تهمه، مما يرسخ صورتها كشريك قريب من المستهلك يشاركه اهتماماته وابتكاره.

تعتبر HONOR أن المستهلكين في السوق السعودية يتمتعون بوعي تقني عالٍ، حيث يسعون دائماً للحصول على الأجهزة التي تجمع بين الابتكار العملي وتجربة المستخدم السلسة، مع اهتمام خاص بجودة الكاميرا والأداء والمتانة. وتؤكد الشركة أن هذا الجيل من المستخدمين يقدّر التقنيات التي تضيف قيمة حقيقية لحياتهم المتطورة، سواء في مجالات العمل أو الترفيه أو صناعة المحتوى. وهذا ما يجعل HONOR تتجه نحو تقديم منتجات تلبي تطلعاتهم، وتتناسب مع وتيرة التطور السريع في المملكة.

وفي سياق المنافسة في سوق الهواتف الذكية، ذكر جيري لياو أن HONOR تعتمد على استراتيجية تركز على الابتكار الذي يلبي احتياجات المستخدمين. وأوضح لياو أن السوق السعودية لديها وعي تقني متطور، حيث يبحث الناس عن قيمة حقيقية تُظهر تأثيرها في حياتهم اليومية، سواء من ناحية الأداء أو الجودة أو التجربة عموماً. لذلك، تركز HONOR على تطوير أجهزة تتميز بالذكاء الاصطناعي، والمتانة العالية، وتجارب استخدام تلبي احتياجات الزبائن.

ويشير لياو إلى أن ما يميز HONOR عن منافسيها في السوق السعودية هو قدرتها على تقديم حلول عملية بدلاً من الاقتصار على تقنيات العرض. التجارب التي قدمتها الشركة في مجالات مثل التصوير الاحترافي باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعمر البطارية الطويل، والمتانة العالية لسلسلة X، إضافة إلى تجربة النظام السلسة في Magic OS، ساهمت جميعها في تعزيز ثقة المستهلكين في العلامة. كما أن توسع شبكة المتاجر ومراكز الصيانة، وكذلك توفير خدمات ما بعد البيع الموثوقة، قد عزز العلاقة مع العملاء، وزاد ولائهم للعلامة التجارية.

وأكد لياو أن HONOR لا تعتبر المنافسة مجرد تحدٍّ، بل تراها فرصة لتسليط الضوء على تفوقها في جوانب تؤثر مباشرة على المستخدم، مثل الجودة، والتصميم الذكي، ودعم العملاء. ويعتقد أن هذا الاستراتيجية هي التي جعلت HONOR إحدى أسرع العلامات التجارية نمواً في السوق السعودية، مما أدى إلى تفضيل عدد كبير من المستخدمين لأجهزتها على الخيارات الأخرى.

وفي ختام حديثه، أوضح جيري لياو أن HONOR تسعى إلى تحسين حياة العملاء من خلال أجهزة ذكية تسهم في جعل الحياة اليومية أكثر إنتاجية وسهولة، مؤكداً أن المملكة تحمل فرصاً كبيرة للمستقبل، وأن الشركة تعمل باستمرار على تقديم تقنيات حديثة تتوافق مع تطلعات المجتمع السعودي. وتعكس هذه المقابلة التزام HONOR في المملكة العربية السعودية بالنمو المستدام، والابتكار في المنتجات، وتعزيز تجربة العملاء، مما يجعلها واحدة من الشركات الرائدة في قطاع التكنولوجيا في المملكة.