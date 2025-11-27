في لقاء حصري مع السيد جيري لياو، المدير العام لشركة HONOR في السوق السعودية، تم تسليط الضوء على مسار الشركة في المملكة خلال السنوات 5 الماضية وخططها المستقبلية لتعزيز حضورها وتوسيع خدماتها. منذ دخولها السوق السعودية، حيث استطاعت HONOR ترسيخ مكانتها كعلامة تجارية مبتكرة من خلال إطلاق منتجات متطورة وتوسع ملحوظ في شبكة متاجرها، مما يعكس التزام الشركة العميق تجاه العملاء المحليين.
وقد بدأت HONOR رحلتها في المملكة منذ 5 سنوات، وحققت خلالها نمواً سريعاً في جميع المجالات. وأوضح جيري لياو أن الشركة افتتحت حتى الآن 11 متجراً رسمياً في مناطق استراتيجية بالمملكة، مع خطط لافتتاح متاجر إضافية بحلول يناير 2026، مؤكداً أن هذا التوسع يعكس التزام الشركة طويل الأمد بالسوق السعودية ورغبتها في تعزيز الابتكار التكنولوجي وتقديم تجربة متكاملة للعملاء.
وفي إطار مناقشة الابتكار، أشار جيري لياو إلى أن إدخال الجيل الجديد من سلسلة Magic المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي يعد خطوة مهمة في تطور HONOR داخل المملكة، خصوصاً مع الوعي التكنولوجي المتقدم لدى المستهلك السعودي. وأوضح لياو أن السوق المحلية تُظهر استعداداً سريعاً لاستقبال التقنيات الذكية، سواء في مجالات التصوير أو الإنتاجية أو تخصيص التجارب اليومية، مما يجعل سلسلة Magic الجديدة مؤهلة لتحقيق تفاعل قوي منذ اطلاقها. فالأجهزة لا تقتصر على تقديم تحسينات فحسب، بل تمثل تحولاً نوعياً في كيفية معالجة الصور، وفهم المشهد، وتعزيز الأداء عبر نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة المدمجة. وأكد لياو أن هذا الجيل سيتيح للمستخدمين مزايا تتناسب مع أسلوب حياتهم المتطور، مثل قدرات التصوير الليلي والبعيد، وتجارب العمل الذكية، والتكامل السلس مع نظام.Magic OS
أشار لياو إلى أن المستهلك السعودي يثمّن الأجهزة التي تجمع بين القوة والتطور والقدرة على التخصيص، وهذا ما تقدمه سلسلة Magic بشكل لافت. ومع الزيادة السريعة في عدد المبدعين وصنّاع المحتوى في المملكة، إلى جانب تطور بيئة الأعمال والتعليم، يتوقع لياو أن تحقق السلسلة إقبالاً كبيراً، خصوصاً من المستخدمين الذين يبحثون عن أداء موثوق وتجربة سلسة تتيح لهم تجاوز الأدوات التقليدية. ويعتقد أن هذا التفاعل المرتقب سيعزز من وجود HONOR في فئة الهواتف الرائدة، ويستمر في البناء على النجاحات السابقة مثل أداء X9d وتجربة العملاء التي قدمتها HONOR على مدار السنوات الماضية.
وتحرص HONOR أيضاً على تحسين تجربة العملاء من خلال تطوير خدمات ما بعد البيع، حيث تدير الشركة حالياً 8 مراكز صيانة رسمية في المملكة، مع خطط لزيادة العدد إلى 12 مركزاً بنهاية العام. كما تقدم HONOR خدمة الإصلاح اللوجستي المجاني التي تتيح للعملاء إرسال أجهزتهم للإصلاح واستعادتها دون الحاجة لمغادرة المنزل، إلى جانب خدمات إعادة التأهيل "قديم كالجديد" في مواقع أكثر سهولة. ويعمل مركز الاتصال السعودي على مدار 12 ساعة يومياً، 7 أيام في الأسبوع، مع وجود خط VIP لحالات الدعم العاجل والعملاء المميزين. كما تقدم الشركة فعاليات HONOR Service Day من 1 إلى 5 من كل شهر، وتشمل إصلاحاً مجانياً للعملية بقيمة 113 ريالاً سعودياً، وملصقات شاشة مجانية، وهدايا داخل المتاجر، إضافة إلى تقديم باقات حماية إضافية ابتداءً من يناير 2026 تشمل الحماية من الأضرار العرضية، حماية الشاشة المكسورة، وبرامج رعاية ممتدة.
وتعد السوق السعودية إحدى الركائز الاستراتيجية لشركة HONOR في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا، نظراً للشباب المتعطش للتقنية، الثقافة الرقمية المتقدمة، وانتشار الهواتف الذكية بشكل كبير. ويعكس التزام الشركة طويل الأمد الاستثمار في المملكة ومواكبتها لرؤية السعودية 2030 وتعزيز التحول الرقمي. وأكد جيري لياو أن HONOR ستواصل التركيز على الابتكار في الأجهزة الذكية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتوسيع خدماتها المحلية، مع خطط للتواجد في المزيد من المدن والمناطق داخل المملكة وتقديم أفضل الحلول التكنولوجية للعملاء.
عند الحديث عن وجود HONOR في الأحداث الكبرى بالمملكة، أشار السيد جيري لياو إلى أن مشاركة الشركة في أحداث عالمية مثل LEAP وكأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية، إضافة إلى رعايتها لنادي الهلال، تأتي في إطار رؤية واضحة تهدف إلى تعزيز علاقة العلامة التجارية بالمجتمع السعودي وترسيخ مكانتها في مجالات التقنية والرياضة والترفيه. فخلال فعالية LEAP، عرضت HONOR أحدث ابتكاراتها في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، وأطلقت جهاز PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic 7 RSR الذي يجسد مزيجاً من الفخامة والتكنولوجيا المتطورة. بينما حظي كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية برعاية شركة HONOR كالشريك الرسمي للهواتف الذكية، مما سمح للاعبين المحترفين باستخدام جهاز HONOR Magic 7 Pro المصمم للأداء العالي في المنافسات. وعلى صعيد الرياضة، تعكس رعاية نادي الهلال تقدير HONOR للقيم الرياضية في السعودية، وتؤكد على رغبتها في المشاركة في مسيرة التطور التي تعيشها المملكة. ويرى لياو أن هذه المشاركات المتنوعة لا تعزز فقط مكانة HONOR كشركة رائدة في مجال التقنية، بل وتعمّق HONOR صلتها بالمجتمع السعودي عبر حضورها في الفعاليات التي تهمه، مما يرسخ صورتها كشريك قريب من المستهلك يشاركه اهتماماته وابتكاره.
تعتبر HONOR أن المستهلكين في السوق السعودية يتمتعون بوعي تقني عالٍ، حيث يسعون دائماً للحصول على الأجهزة التي تجمع بين الابتكار العملي وتجربة المستخدم السلسة، مع اهتمام خاص بجودة الكاميرا والأداء والمتانة. وتؤكد الشركة أن هذا الجيل من المستخدمين يقدّر التقنيات التي تضيف قيمة حقيقية لحياتهم المتطورة، سواء في مجالات العمل أو الترفيه أو صناعة المحتوى. وهذا ما يجعل HONOR تتجه نحو تقديم منتجات تلبي تطلعاتهم، وتتناسب مع وتيرة التطور السريع في المملكة.
وفي سياق المنافسة في سوق الهواتف الذكية، ذكر جيري لياو أن HONOR تعتمد على استراتيجية تركز على الابتكار الذي يلبي احتياجات المستخدمين. وأوضح لياو أن السوق السعودية لديها وعي تقني متطور، حيث يبحث الناس عن قيمة حقيقية تُظهر تأثيرها في حياتهم اليومية، سواء من ناحية الأداء أو الجودة أو التجربة عموماً. لذلك، تركز HONOR على تطوير أجهزة تتميز بالذكاء الاصطناعي، والمتانة العالية، وتجارب استخدام تلبي احتياجات الزبائن.
ويشير لياو إلى أن ما يميز HONOR عن منافسيها في السوق السعودية هو قدرتها على تقديم حلول عملية بدلاً من الاقتصار على تقنيات العرض. التجارب التي قدمتها الشركة في مجالات مثل التصوير الاحترافي باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعمر البطارية الطويل، والمتانة العالية لسلسلة X، إضافة إلى تجربة النظام السلسة في Magic OS، ساهمت جميعها في تعزيز ثقة المستهلكين في العلامة. كما أن توسع شبكة المتاجر ومراكز الصيانة، وكذلك توفير خدمات ما بعد البيع الموثوقة، قد عزز العلاقة مع العملاء، وزاد ولائهم للعلامة التجارية.
وأكد لياو أن HONOR لا تعتبر المنافسة مجرد تحدٍّ، بل تراها فرصة لتسليط الضوء على تفوقها في جوانب تؤثر مباشرة على المستخدم، مثل الجودة، والتصميم الذكي، ودعم العملاء. ويعتقد أن هذا الاستراتيجية هي التي جعلت HONOR إحدى أسرع العلامات التجارية نمواً في السوق السعودية، مما أدى إلى تفضيل عدد كبير من المستخدمين لأجهزتها على الخيارات الأخرى.
وفي ختام حديثه، أوضح جيري لياو أن HONOR تسعى إلى تحسين حياة العملاء من خلال أجهزة ذكية تسهم في جعل الحياة اليومية أكثر إنتاجية وسهولة، مؤكداً أن المملكة تحمل فرصاً كبيرة للمستقبل، وأن الشركة تعمل باستمرار على تقديم تقنيات حديثة تتوافق مع تطلعات المجتمع السعودي. وتعكس هذه المقابلة التزام HONOR في المملكة العربية السعودية بالنمو المستدام، والابتكار في المنتجات، وتعزيز تجربة العملاء، مما يجعلها واحدة من الشركات الرائدة في قطاع التكنولوجيا في المملكة.
In an exclusive interview with Mr. Jerry Liao, the General Manager of HONOR in the Saudi market, the company's journey in the Kingdom over the past 5 years and its future plans to enhance its presence and expand its services were highlighted. Since entering the Saudi market, HONOR has managed to establish itself as an innovative brand by launching advanced products and achieving significant expansion in its store network, reflecting the company's deep commitment to local customers.
HONOR began its journey in the Kingdom 5 years ago and has achieved rapid growth across all areas during this time. Jerry Liao explained that the company has opened 11 official stores in strategic locations across the Kingdom, with plans to open additional stores by January 2026, emphasizing that this expansion reflects the company's long-term commitment to the Saudi market and its desire to enhance technological innovation and provide an integrated customer experience.
In discussing innovation, Jerry Liao pointed out that the introduction of the new generation of the Magic series, powered by artificial intelligence, is an important step in HONOR's evolution within the Kingdom, especially with the advanced technological awareness of Saudi consumers. Liao explained that the local market shows a rapid readiness to embrace smart technologies, whether in photography, productivity, or personalizing daily experiences, making the new Magic series well-positioned for strong engagement since its launch. The devices not only offer improvements but represent a qualitative shift in how images are processed, scenes are understood, and performance is enhanced through advanced integrated AI models. Liao confirmed that this generation will provide users with features that align with their evolving lifestyles, such as night and long-distance photography capabilities, smart work experiences, and seamless integration with the Magic OS system.
Liao noted that Saudi consumers value devices that combine power, sophistication, and customization capabilities, which the Magic series offers remarkably. With the rapid increase in the number of creators and content producers in the Kingdom, along with the evolving business and educational environment, Liao expects the series to achieve significant popularity, especially among users looking for reliable performance and a seamless experience that allows them to surpass traditional tools. He believes that this anticipated engagement will strengthen HONOR's presence in the premium smartphone category and continue to build on past successes like the X9d performance and the customer experience that HONOR has provided over the years.
HONOR is also keen on enhancing the customer experience by developing after-sales services, as the company currently operates 8 official service centers in the Kingdom, with plans to increase the number to 12 centers by the end of the year. HONOR also offers a free logistics repair service that allows customers to send their devices for repair and retrieve them without having to leave home, in addition to "like new" refurbishment services at more convenient locations. The Saudi call center operates 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a VIP line for urgent support cases and distinguished customers. The company also hosts HONOR Service Day events from the 1st to the 5th of each month, which include free repairs worth 113 Saudi Riyals, free screen stickers, in-store gifts, and additional protection packages starting from January 2026 that include coverage for accidental damage, broken screen protection, and extended care programs.
The Saudi market is considered one of the strategic pillars for HONOR in the Middle East and Africa, due to the tech-savvy youth, advanced digital culture, and widespread smartphone adoption. The company's long-term commitment reflects its investment in the Kingdom and its alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the enhancement of digital transformation. Jerry Liao confirmed that HONOR will continue to focus on innovation in smart devices powered by artificial intelligence and expand its local services, with plans to be present in more cities and regions within the Kingdom and provide the best technological solutions for customers.
When discussing HONOR's presence at major events in the Kingdom, Mr. Jerry Liao pointed out that the company's participation in global events such as LEAP and the eSports World Cup, along with its sponsorship of Al Hilal Club, comes within a clear vision aimed at strengthening the brand's relationship with the Saudi community and solidifying its position in the fields of technology, sports, and entertainment. During the LEAP event, HONOR showcased its latest innovations in artificial intelligence and launched the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic 7 RSR, which embodies a blend of luxury and advanced technology. Meanwhile, the eSports World Cup was sponsored by HONOR as the official smartphone partner, allowing professional players to use the HONOR Magic 7 Pro designed for high performance in competitions. In terms of sports, sponsoring Al Hilal Club reflects HONOR's appreciation for sports values in Saudi Arabia and confirms its desire to participate in the Kingdom's ongoing development journey. Liao believes that these diverse participations not only enhance HONOR's position as a leading technology company but also deepen HONOR's connection with the Saudi community through its presence at events that matter to them, solidifying its image as a close partner to consumers who share their interests and innovations.
HONOR considers that consumers in the Saudi market possess a high level of technological awareness, as they always seek devices that combine practical innovation and a seamless user experience, with a particular focus on camera quality, performance, and durability. The company affirms that this generation of users values technologies that add real value to their evolving lives, whether in work, entertainment, or content creation. This drives HONOR to offer products that meet their aspirations and align with the rapid pace of development in the Kingdom.
In the context of competition in the smartphone market, Jerry Liao mentioned that HONOR relies on a strategy focused on innovation that meets user needs. Liao explained that the Saudi market has advanced technological awareness, where people seek real value that shows its impact on their daily lives, whether in terms of performance, quality, or overall experience. Therefore, HONOR focuses on developing devices characterized by artificial intelligence, high durability, and user experiences that meet customer needs.
Liao points out that what distinguishes HONOR from its competitors in the Saudi market is its ability to provide practical solutions rather than just relying on display technologies. The experiences the company has offered in areas such as professional photography using artificial intelligence, long battery life, and high durability of the X series, in addition to the seamless system experience in Magic OS, have all contributed to enhancing consumer trust in the brand. Furthermore, the expansion of the store network and service centers, as well as the provision of reliable after-sales services, have strengthened the relationship with customers and increased their loyalty to the brand.
Liao confirmed that HONOR does not view competition merely as a challenge but sees it as an opportunity to highlight its superiority in aspects that directly impact the user, such as quality, smart design, and customer support. He believes that this strategy is what has made HONOR one of the fastest-growing brands in the Saudi market, leading to a significant number of users preferring its devices over other options.
In conclusion, Jerry Liao explained that HONOR aims to improve customers' lives through smart devices that contribute to making daily life more productive and easier, affirming that the Kingdom holds great opportunities for the future, and that the company is continuously working to provide modern technologies that align with the aspirations of the Saudi community. This interview reflects HONOR's commitment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sustainable growth, product innovation, and enhancing customer experience, making it one of the leading companies in the technology sector in the Kingdom.