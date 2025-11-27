The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, represented by the Mining Operations Supervision Agency, conducted 548 inspection tours at various mining sites across the Kingdom during the past month of September. This was to ensure compliance with the mining investment system and to issue warnings upon detecting any violations, in line with the principle of warning before imposing penalties.



The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Jirrah bin Mohammed Al-Jirrah, stated that the inspection tours carried out during September included 165 tours in the Madinah region, 80 tours in the Najran region, 78 tours in the Makkah region, 47 tours in the mining sites in the Riyadh region, 41 tours in the Tabuk region, 34 tours in both the Asir and Eastern regions, 28 tours in the Ha'il region, 24 tours in the Jazan region, 11 tours in the Al-Baha region, 4 tours in the Al-Jawf region, in addition to two tours in the Qassim region.



Optimal Utilization



Al-Jirrah confirmed the ministry's commitment to continue its inspection tours and monitor mining activities, ensuring the protection of the sector from irregular practices and preserving mineral resources for optimal utilization. Additionally, the ministry aims to protect communities neighboring mining areas in accordance with the regulations of the mining investment system.



The ministry seeks to maximize the value derived from mineral resources in the Kingdom and enhance the attractiveness of the mining sector to be the third pillar of the national industry, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This also includes contributing to diversifying national income sources and developing non-oil revenues, as the value of mineral resources in the Kingdom is estimated at approximately 9.3 trillion riyals, spread across more than 5,300 sites.