نفَّذت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية ممثلة في وكالة الإشراف على العمليات التعدينية 548 جولة رقابية على عددٍ من المواقع التعدينية في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال شهر سبتمبر الماضي، وذلك لتأكد من التزام المواقع التعدينية بنظام الاستثمار التعديني، والعمل على توجيه الإنذارات عند رصد أي مخالفات، تطبيقًا لمبدأ الإنذار قبل إقرار العقوبة.


وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية جراح بن محمد الجراح، أنَّ الجولات الرقابية المُنفَّذة خلال شهر سبتمبر الماضي؛ شملت 165 جولة في منطقة المدينة المنورة، و80 جولة في منطقة نجران، و78 جولة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، و47 جولة في المواقع التعدينية في منطقة الرياض، و41 جولة في منطقة تبوك، و34 جولة في كلٍ من منطقة عسير والمنطقة الشرقية، و28 جولة في منطقة حائل، و24 جولة في منطقة جازان، و11 جولة في منطقة الباحة، و4 جولات في منطقة الجوف، إضافة إلى جولتين في منطقة القصيم.


استغلال أمثل


وأكَّد الجراح مواصلة الوزارة تنفيذ جولاتها الرقابية ومتابعة الأنشطة التعدينية، وضمان حماية القطاع من الممارسات غير النظامية، والمحافظة على الثروات المعدنية لتحقيق الاستغلال الأمثل لها، إضافة إلى حماية المجتمعات المجاورة لمناطق التعدين وفقًا للوائح نظام الاستثمار التعديني.


وتهدف الوزارة إلى تعظيم القيمة المحققة من الموارد المعدنية في المملكة، وزيادة جاذبية قطاع التعدين ليكون الركيزة الثالثة للصناعة الوطنية وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، إضافة إلى إسهام القطاع في تنويع مصادر الدخل الوطني وتنمية الإيرادات غير النفطية، حيث تقدر قيمة الثروات المعدنية في المملكة بنحو 9,3 تريليون ريال، تنتشر في أكثر من 5,300 موقع.